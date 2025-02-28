G’Day Folks,

Just a quick note to let you know I have finally set up my “Buy Me a Coffee” account. If you can help support my work that would be great.

Buy Me a Coffee

A word to the wise. I do what I do because I’m committed to bringing one and all some home truths about what is happening in the world, not to earn money per se. That said, some modest financial assistance from readers would be welcome as that frees me up from having to supplement my (meagre) income by other far more mundane means, and allows me to concentrate on research and writing. =

That said, whatever I publish here (and there’s a lot in the pipeline) will always remains free to all (i.e. I don’t do firewalls). Hope you can help.

Stay strong, remain righteous. Best wishes to all. — GM