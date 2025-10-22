Notice to my readers: My work is reader supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or a one-off financial contributor. Doesn’t have to be a lot. All donations gratefully accepted. Or subscribe via Substack. Or just buy me a coffee. See ⤵️ for direct payment details. — GM Buy me a Coffee Subscribe with Patreon Share Leave a comment — Resistance May or May not be Futile — But it’s all We’ve Got

For myself and countless other kindreds, the most pressing issue getting our collective knickers in a knot is the relentless, ruthless pursuit of the DIGITAL🆔 by everyone from the “Daleks” of Davos (i.e. World Economic Forum) to the “Borg” of Basel (i.e. Bank for International Settlements) and all manner of malevolent organisations, institutions and individuals in between and beyond at the highest levels of global financial power and political influence.

We know who they are, and if you don’t know it’s time “you” got out more. We’re all on a hiding to nothing if “you” don’t. Put simply: The predators, psychos and parasites that be cannot achieve their grand design for global dominion without the all encompassing infrastructure that will be facilitated by our acceptance of the DIGITAL 🆔.

Please consider the following. Star Trek™️ fans will doubtless appreciate the above reference. The recurring “bad guys” in the iconic TV/movie series—the “Borg”—became a pop culture meme signifying any opposition against which (all) “resistance is futile”, the phrase itself being their standard ‘positioning statement’ cum ‘negotiating’ gambit. With this in mind I’d suggest it’s no accident that the estimable Klaus Schwab was inclined to ‘frock-up’ like a sad reject from a failed audition with Star Trek™️ casting directors.

Meaning? One can well imagine the former WEF honcho letting his ‘Freudian slip’ slip (sic) below the hemline at any point by muttering out loud the Borgs’ immortal refrain. And seeing fit to dress the part to ensure everyone got the ‘memo’! Though the WEF might seem to have only come in to public prominence in recent years, the “Daleks of Davos” have in fact been marking out their territory for some time. (ICYMI, See my series below for more on this.)

To be sure though, they’ve not been doing so quite as long as the equally iconic cyborg-villains of the Dr Who™️ TV series, from whom I’ve also purloined then coined for our purposes herein a suitable sobriquet befitting their true, bespoke purpose. Again, not unlike the Star Trek/Borg reference earlier, the “Dalek” imagery is not an entirely gratuitous pop culture namecheck: When we consider the following as the best descriptor of these enduring (it not quite endearing), fictional bad guys—they were

‘...violent, merciless, pitiless aliens, completely absent of any emotion other than hate, who demanded total conformity to their will…bent on the conquest of the universe and the extermination of any other forms of life’—

...we’re left to ponder if Messrs Schwab, Gates, Harari, Fauci, Bourla, Tedros Ghebreyesus, Larry Fink (Schwab’s replacement at the WEF after he stepped aside) et. al. and their assorted ilk haven’t taken a leaf or three out of the Daleks’ core mission statement to advance their misanthropic, neo-Malthusian manifesto. For those unfamiliar with the show, it’s worth noting that “Exterminate, exterminate!” was the Daleks’ indelible and unambiguous catch phrase cum battle cry, taking perhaps the Borgs’ “resistance is futile” thing to a whole other level!

By now one gets the picture, even if one’s never seen an episode of the show whose core narrative revolves around the intergalactic adventures of Old Blighty’s most famous time-lord and his long-running battles against the supremely Dark Forces of the Universe. If one is pressed then to conjure up a suitable positioning statement in order to shorthand the end-game of the lunatics seeking totalitarian dominion over all of us, it might go something like this: “We’re going to have to destroy the world to save it”. Though we shouldn’t expect to see that explicit sentiment appear in their glossy bro-shores anytime soon.

That said, at least one of the Great Reset’s principal architects—a Maurice Strong, and a crony of Herr Schwab (quelle surprise 😱)—was reported as saying: ‘We may get to the point where the only way of saving the world will be for industrialised civilisation to collapse’, thereby in one short sentence ticking all the boxes necessary to qualify as a self-fulfilling prophecy.

So mes cheries, with all that in mind, if what you wish for is a future marked by enslavement, impoverishment, disenfranchisement and abject misery dictated by ‘violent, merciless, pitiless aliens, completely absent of any emotion other than hate, who demand total conformity to their will…bent on the conquest of the universe and the extermination of any other forms of life’, then knock yourself out as it were.

The problem with taking that road is that beyond your own mortal tenure on the planet, you’ll be condemning present and future generations—including your own kids and theirs—to the same fate. That’s a lay down misère. I’d suggest this is not your fucking call at all. Time to wake up cupcakes! Time is running out. The walls are closing in. — GM

PS. An “Amen” for the choir would be appreciated.