Friends, followers & subscribers, See🧵below*. 👀👇 From the Yeast of the Pharisees (Come the Lies & Crimes of Zionism : The Collection Thus Far, Parts One to Five. ARTICLE SERIES THREAD 🧵 — PARTS ONE TO FIVE: threadreaderapp.com/thread/1822541603355185655.html Part Six Coming Soon: The Untouchable Tribe of Trial and Tribulation. Preamble: Fuelled largely by its efforts amongst other things to cover up the reality it is attempting to ignite World War Three, a certain terminally militant Middle East ethno-supremacist 'democracy' is sucking up most of the oxygen in the world's 'news room'. With that in mind, it’s time to to counter some of the 'hasbara humbug' with which we're all being bombarded, a not entirely out of place metaphor given what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians for the past year (and more of course), more recently the Lebanese, and now perhaps even to the Iranians. Although doing so might be viewed as something of a quixotic exercise—especially given the Zionists’ iron grip on the global propaganda-fake news industrial complex, along with its concomitant efforts to stamp out anyone who tries to throw a spanner into the works—I thought I'd throw my old yarmulke in the ring and see if I can't get a few words in edgewise. Nothing ventured, nothing gained as they say. To that end I’m reposting the first five parts of my series on Zionism, the first instalment of which was published exactly three years ago…(Included below are comments and readers feedback to my work.) For its part, Israel has blithely and recklessly squandered its moral capital since its inception. That it continues down this path to this day is evident for all but the most blind or obtuse to see and then contemplate. There are many though who, having explored then examined the well documented, less mythical yet little known events and circumstances of Israel’s creation and the lead up to it, would argue that much of said “capital” was fraudulently acquired to begin with. In contemplating this, we can invoke the estimable Voltaire. For him, ‘appreciation’ was a 'wonderful thing' he mused; it amounted to being what we see as excellent in others ‘as belonging to us as well’. That being the case, our ‘Hebrew’ brethren seem not to have received the memo. If from this we may point to to just one key characteristic conspicuous by its absence from the collective mindset our rather imperious, insular ‘Hebrew’ brethren, it would be an “appreciation” of "The Other". That's putting it mildly! For his part Voltaire held few illusions about the 'Tribe', notwithstanding their “Chosen People” status, self-proclaimed as it is. And therein might lay a fundamental problem, of this or any previous age, going far back into antiquity. A “problem” which is unambiguously laid bare in the Jewish Talmud and other dogmas and credos embraced by the ‘Hebrew’ faithful. At the same time, if we allow ourselves the space and time to contemplate it all, it provides us all many insights into the age-old “Jewish Question”. (Perhaps one of the best Jewish questions we might ask is this: Why do we as Gentiles tolerate their racist, exploitative, duplicitous, ethnocentric, supremacist, holier-than-thou ways?) That Israel continues further to accumulate then flaunt its influence and flex its power and privileged position within and across the geopolitical firmament—albeit one self-ascribed and based far more on Biblical mythology and fable than on historical reality—and to do so with unbridled hubris and impunity, is a given. This is largely because its chief benefactor and enabler refuses to insist upon better behaviour or because America itself has relinquished, more likely forfeited, its own moral capital, is difficult to say. I’d aver though it’s probably a combination of the two. Both nations then are seemingly caught in a symbiotic, counterproductive feedback loop of existentially dangerous, nay apocalyptic dimensions. For them and the rest of us. Both nations—at least their leaders and policy makers—have an inflated view of their exceptional status within the geopolitical firmament...To say that's "dangerous" hardly does it justice. If there is such a thing as a self-fulfilling prophecy, we’re staring in to it right now...GM Leave a comment Message Greg Maybury The thread below links to the first five instalments of my ongoing series of stand-alone articles focusing on Zionism, the creation of Israel, and Israel’s relationship with the US and the West in general as the central theme. In this series I draw extensively upon the work of both Jewish and non-Jewish authors, researchers, writers, journalists, activists, commentators and historians to present a wide-ranging analysis and critique of various facets of the mythos and the reality of Israel, its history, its origins, and the ideology that birthed it. And last but not least, that special group of people some people like to refer to as “God’s Chosen”. There are comments below from readers which will give those interested an idea for what to expect. Part Six is currently being prepared. If you like what you read, feel free to share. There are no paywalls on my Substack.

Reader Testimonials and Feedback

How some readers have responded to my work on exposing the Zionist agenda, including work published prior to this series.

🗣️👉 'Greg. Thanks for [this essay]. What you say about the Zionist stranglehold on the US media and foreign policy is also applicable in Australia. As an analyst and commentator myself, I know from experience that the Oz MSM would run a million miles from publishing your article, which says a lot about the problem here being identical to the US.' — James O'Neill (dec.), human rights lawyer, geopolitical analyst. 🗣️👉 'As a knowledgeable, anti-Zionist activist for the past 50 years, who lived in Occupied Palestine for 5 years, I salute you!' 🗣️👉 '[Great] reading. The rigor of the research & objective writing it are remarkable. The citations are excellent. 🙏 so much.' 🗣️👉 'Greg Maybury's article [on Israel] merits a lot of attention, re-reading, and reflection.' — Prof. Stuart Rees. Rees established the Sydney Peace Foundation, and inaugurated the Sydney Peace Prize. One of Australia's most respected human rights activists and high profile academics, he was co-Founder Sydney University's Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies. 🗣️👉 'Great piece, Greg, kudos! [You've] clearly demonstrated the hypocrisy that lies at the very roots of the Zionist entity.' 🗣️👉 'Excellent, Thanks Greg. Your article demonstrates that quite a few of us have realized for many years what is wrong with American foreign policy but to say so out loud has long been taboo. The dam is hopefully breaking and we will be able to discuss honestly and squarely the damage that Jewish power is doing to traditional liberties in the entire Anglosphere.' — Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest. A founding member of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). Former US Army intelligence/senior CIA officer, counter-terrorism specialist. Now columnist, geopolitical analyst and commentator. 🗣️👉 'Thank you, Greg! Very good work, and much needed!' — Israel Shamir, Author, Masters of Discourse; Cabbala of Power; Flowers of Galilee. 🗣️👉 'Thank you, Greg, spot on. I'll be sharing this [latest article in your series]. I've long had difficulty understanding how and when Israel took over our politicians with the Israel Lobby funding most all of them.' ARTICLE SERIES THREAD 🧵 — PARTS ONE TO FIVE:

threadreaderapp.com/thread/1822541603355185655.html

For those interested, see below for a sneak peek at Part Six.

‘The Untouchable Tribe of Trial and Tribulation’.

— When it Smokes, it Burns ( The Gospel According to Mel Gibson)

Throughout the overarching historical narrative, the loaded proposition that our “Hebrew” brethren have played central roles in fomenting major wars, revolutions and all manner of social tumult and political turmoil in general has been something of a recurring theme in the literature addressing the so-called “Jewish Question”.

Though almost always dismissed as an “anti-Semitic” trope by the less reflective members of the Tribe themselves and their armada of pearl-clutching non-Jewish apologists, this is one ‘shibboleth’ about which we might readily employ for the occasion a peculiarly Yiddish turn of phrase: ‘when it smokes, it burns’. This translates of course to the more familiar refrain ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire’ ‘We’ get the drift! As we’ve seen in previous instalments, we’ll see (again) this worldview is not exclusive to Gentiles.

With the world at present undergoing massive transformations within and across the political, social, economic, demographic, and cultural spheres, especially so in Western countries—to say little of us all potentially staring into the proverbial abyss of another catastrophic global war, one that is very likely to involve the use of nuclear weapons—it is incumbent upon all of us including it needs be noted, moral minded, right thinking Jewish folks, to ponder the biggest question facing humanity: ‘How did we get here, who in the main have been the driving forces, and what is their end game.’

As for who the principal instigators of these events and developments are, for many that’s not a great mystery. Just buy him a few drinks and then ask Aussie actor and director Mel Gibson for starters! I’m thinking that he might have been onto something in that infamously tired and emotional roadside exchange “The Road Warrior” shared back in 2006 with one of the LA County Sheriff's Dept.’s finest.

Herein some folks might recall Gibson had earlier been detained for DUI (i.e. D&D), after which he was arrested and charged over the incident. Had he copped the rap and kept his trap shut throughout the proceedings, that would’ve likely been the end of it. Just another Hollywood bad boy behaving badly. No big deal. Good career move in most cases.

To Know Who Rules Over You, ‘Shout’ Mel Gibson a Drink or Two.

Yet our man “Mad Mel”, evidently feeling compelled to make the most of his indelicate condition by getting a few things off his Catholic chest, and in this case packing far more valour than discretion, ‘recklessly’ declared that it was “the Jews” who were ‘responsible for all the wars in the world’. Predictably all hell and high water broke loose once this news got out. It was not a good look for Gibson.

With the exception of those non-Jews who had some inkling of what he was on about, for most folks the incident has long since been relegated to the Marianas Trenches of their respective memories, that is even if in fact they gave it that much thought to begin with.

It’s doubtful however if all that many of the Chosen Ones have forgotten the incident or forgiven him, not being as they are all that predisposed to either amnesia or absolution in such matters. Cue then much weeping, wailing n’ gnashing of Hebrew dental hardware at Gibson’s temerity for positing such a ‘racist, outrageous, thoroughly debunked anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’.

AUTHOR NOTE: Oh irony of ironies, the cop who busted Gibson just happened to be, you guessed it, Jewish. Indeed, as something of an afterthought, Gibson then immediately capped off his now indelibly infamous remark with a classic ‘encore’ of sorts by asking the cop if he was in fact of the Chosen persuasion himself! Unlike most of his brethren in such matters, as it turned out the arresting officer was by all accounts surprisingly forgiving of the actor’s latest performance, one we might describe as “Braveheart Redux”, though in this instance not necessarily “brave” in the more generally accepted sense of the word. For the cop in question, it was more a case of ‘[it’s] just the booze talking’ or maybe an impromptu method acting demo, rather than what we can now say was more ‘in vino veritas’. Put another way, Gibson had, as it were, let his Freudian slip slip (sic) a tad too far below the hemline in public! — GM

Not unlike the eponymous central character in his earlier 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ”—which though it made a mega-motza at the box office, was subject interestingly upon its release to widespread criticism. This blowback was mostly of course mustered by the “YouKnowWhos” for his (alleged) “anti-Semitism”, the present day Pharisees and their rented rabble demanding Gibson be scourged if not crucified for his intemperate remarks.

Now it’s unclear if the vicious backlash to his ‘three sheets to the wind’ remarks about Jews and their reputedly wicked, warring and revolutionary ways were partly or wholly inspired by a bit of bespoke Jewish payback over TPOTC controversy. This, as much as it’s uncertain even if said “backlash” itself was inspired more by lesser motives than those publicly promulgated, said “lesser motives” being the kind the “brethren” prefer to keep well camouflaged.

All of which is to say, having bankrolled the highly controversial film with his own shekel after the main Tinseltown players nixed the project, it was Gibson who walked away with the lion’s share of the mega profits the film generated, along to be sure with the last laughs that usually accompany an outcome of its kind. Given the widely acknowledged ethnicity of the vast majority of the aforesaid “main players” in the ‘Wood, coupled with their characteristically favourable disposition toward ‘turning’ that shekel (and especially in this case having missed out on doing so when Gibson laid it on a silver platter for them), it is a reasonable surmise many of them would’ve been smarting at the success of the film when they’d earlier passed on it.

In any event, all this is perhaps incidental: notwithstanding his stature as one of the Wood’s most successful, iconic filmmakers—and despite doing and saying just about everything to atone for his inebriate indiscretions, at least short of packin’ a yarmulke or two and schlepping his sorry tuches to Jerusalem on a penitential pilgrimage to the Wailing Wall—his career and rep tanked in the wake of the blowback, from which we can say both have yet to fully recover. From that point onward Gibson was about as popular as a bacon ‘n egg bagel served up at a bar mitzvah breakfast. Again, another telling tale if ever there was one—indeed if it was ever needed—of what happens to those angels and fools and everyone in between, no matter how big or successful they are, who dare to criticise or cross The Untouchable Tribe of Tribulation.

Of course one entertainment celebrity (even a heavyweight like Gibson) veering off the reservation and riffing about Jews and their alleged role in plotting wars and the attendant mayhem is one thing; this, even taking into account that most of the folks in the film and entertainment business in general are acutely aware of which side their own bagel is best buttered.

Despite their personal views however, few would ever contemplate airing them in public. (At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, in Hollywood that’s especially a career limiting move. One can virtually count on the fingers of one hand the number of major stars who openly support Palestine and/or criticises the Israeli government’s genocidal policies.)

AUTHOR NOTE: I will say that I personally recall Gibson’s brush with the law well, though herein I’m not necessarily referring to the LA County Sheriff's Dept. Though it still took me a few more years before I was in a much better position to fully acquaint myself with the historical record he alluded to. This later effort eventually underscored the veracity of his claims, which in turn, and in part at least, inspired this narrative.

But for more historically derived, hard evidence based declarations embracing similar tropes—some of which no doubt Gibson himself is aware of (see here for more illuminating detail on the actor’s family background; and here also)—the “historical record” throws up numerous examples of authors, historians, assorted truth tellers and the like. As frequently noted throughout this series, almost all of these folks are routinely baptised then as unreconstructed anti-Semites; their reputations are trashed, with their work dismissed as conspiracy theory at best and thereafter relegated to the margins.

Now having already done so in previous instalments, we’ll namecheck more of these brave folks directly; suffice to say the following before moving on. Someone once said history has a habit of repeating itself. I personally think that like Mel Gibson, he/she may have been on to something.

With all that said pilgrims, wanna know why history might keep repeating itself?

Look no further then as to who keeps repeating it for and on our behalf, though clearly not for our collective benefit. Present events and developments in Europe and in the Middle East as they are rapidly unfolding provide ample evidence of that reality. Perhaps now we might all show our heartfelt appreciation to Mr Gibson for having the courage—albeit of the “Dutch” kind on this occasion—to publicly alert us to one of the biggest (though best kept), secrets of our past.

By the same token, it remains to this day a great pity we didn’t appreciate it much more and much earlier. Even as far back as 2006, any widespread, collective epiphany resulting from Gibson’s revisionist historical roadside renderings and the implications embedded therein, as heretical as they were (and still are), would’ve already arrived far too late.

It is with such sentiments in mind we proceed….

To Be Continued…

