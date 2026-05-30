Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

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Freekiwi007's avatar
Freekiwi007
8d

Thoroughly enjoyed reading this post from where I am way down under (in plain-lane NZ). Although, becoming less plain and more pain by the One-World-Govt minute.

There's nothing I disagree with you on, Greg, apart from one weeny, screeny fact.

Trump is just as much a poor actor as definitely one of that motley crew that you've highlighted.

I believe Trump is as smug as he is in his role as King Tuck-in because he's covered by a script which he has to stick to. . .and is being paid a Kings ransom to portray/deliver the performance of his lifetime.

And we know what happens when the ruling group's (under which Trump sits on his gaudy plastic throne and they above him on the world's board of snakes & ladders in their Knights Templar chambers) man of foolsgold has either served his purpose or their actor starts to believe his own fame and that he is actually as enviable and indestructible in real life as his on-screen/stage character . . . they can the show! Or, they simply write him out of the script by killing him off (his character, that is, wink wink. A stray bullet or poisoned chalice, or some suchlike) and replace him with a younger more complicit, oops, I mean, compliant, eager-beaver, chameleon type chap. Preferably one who has been primed for the role by a higher minder from behind him, so to speak, who has him fit and ready to seamlessly step up and continue playing the part of The Naked Emperor.

Although, that switch might happen after the Trumpet-blowing frontman plays for a third innings. We'll see.

But in any case, when church & state officially come together and a law gets imposed, then the climatic result is felt worldwide from a far greater power. Meaning, once all of humanity has chosen either to have the Seal of God or accept the Mark of the Beast, its curtain time. The Sanctuary door is closed.

The show is over. Globally.

🔥🔥🔥🔥

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1 reply by Greg Maybury
Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
8d

Good on ya, mate. A clear eye. It's of interest to me how the intelligent Trump supporters can turn a blind eye to genocide and groveling.

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