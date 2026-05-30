Making Hollywood Great Again? Not in your wildest dreams!

In my latest article, (see link below), I opened with the following:

‘At this stage of the second term of his truncated presidency, for those remaining “Trump Tragics” things must be looking pretty grim. The cold, hard reality is that Donald Trump—the bloke so many Americans supported unwaveringly—is revealing his true colours. The MAGA faithful in particular have been serially betrayed by a man seemingly indifferent to his own ineptitude, narcissism, corruption and sordid nepotism, along with his populist bombast and conspicuous political treachery. He has not just abandoned them; Trump has thrown them overboard without so much as a ‘by-your-leave’ let alone a life-jacket. Those still betting he’ll improve with age are either incurable optimists, incorrigible fantasists, or in the words the man himself would no doubt approve, “losers”.’ —

Perhaps most notable amongst these “Trump Tragics”—those suffering from what I call Trump Delusion Syndrome, the polar opposite of those with Trump Derangement Syndrome—have been a select number of Hollywood A-Listers, including Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, and James Woods. In varying degrees they’ve been vocal supporters of the current POTUS from the get go.

It seems the most ‘bolshie’ of them has been the estimable Mr Woods, who once described Trump as ‘the greatest President…certainly in my lifetime'. He still posts avidly in support of the president—including nodding his administration’s ongoing endorsement of Israel’s ethnic cleansing, genocide and war mongering—defending him against perceived threats and praising his “resilience”. Clearly Woods has yet to get the memo: Meaning?: It’s all over Rover for the MAGA Thing!

(Perhaps Woods and his Once Upon a Time in America co-star Robert de Niro might get together and compare notes, a tete-a-tete at which I for one would kill to be a fly on the wall! “Noodles” and “Max” going toe-to-toe on the merits or otherwise of The Donald? There will be blood🩸! What’s not to like?)

For his part Jon Voight threw his own stovepipe hat into the ring (as it were) and baptised Trump as the ‘greatest president since Abraham Lincoln’. What “Honest Abe” might’ve thought of that were he still with us is anyone’s guess. Be that as it may, in returning the favour Trump awarded him the National Medal of Arts in 2019 and named him (alongside “Rambo” and “Mad Max”) in January 2025 as one of three "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood. Though one is left wondering what such a role might entail and to what end (Making Hollywood Great Again?; good luck with that gambit chaps), either way Voight—like Woods a man with an opinion who is not afraid to let it run free range across the political prairie—remains active in stumping for Trump.

As for Stallone, after comparing Trump to his most famous character “Rocky”, he added: ‘We are in the presence of a really mythical character...Nobody in the world could’ve pulled off what he pulled off. So I’m in awe.’

Placing to one side any speculation (prurient or no), on my part as to what Mr Trump actually "pulled off", one wonders if Sly’s “awe” then has transmuted now into something more akin to just “aw(e)ful”. That said, Trump I’d aver is arguably more 'shoot first and ask questions later' "Rambo" than "Rocky"!

All in all, these varied endorsements of Mister Trump are the less than edifying testaments to the historical cluelessness and political naïveté of Hollywood A-listers and assorted entertainment celebrities in their sycophantic support of corrupt regimes (Ukraine anyone), unquestioning endorsement of bogus establishment narratives (the Covid thing), and in this case, their obsequious praise for snake-oil merchants, parasites in pinstripes, donor class puppets and shallow political hucksters. Trump ticks all the boxes, and then some.

Gibson for his part has been marginally less effusive in his direct praise of the president, seeming at times to hedge his bets, or keep his cards closer to his chest. Yet few could have any doubts about where his political allegiances lie. Case in point: He once described Kamala Harris (pithily and not unfairly) as having the “IQ of a fence post”, implying on the one hand that those who voted for her in lieu of Trump were similarly endowed intellectually.

Inevitably though this statement left one and all with the distinct impression that Gibson viewed her opponent as something of the political genius (you know the 5D chess thing often touted), which as my article illustrates unequivocally is a bit of a stretch. There are other examples of Gibson’s support for Trump, not least in the wake of his election win in 2024, him both appearing and speaking informally at the star-studded Champions for America Celebration Gala/America’s Future event at Mar-a-Lago, another 'all sizzle no sausage' PR spectacle the POTUS dreams up in his sleep. But he seems to have backed off a bit of late.

What makes Gibson’s position problematic vis a vis the Trump administration in general and the president in particular is (respectively) its/his unstinting support of Israel, support which as we all know is wreaking misery, havoc and mayhem within and across the Middle East and beyond. Given that he’s hardly a big fan of our ‘Hebrew’ brethren—and an avowed Christian/Catholic to boot—one has to ask how Gibson squares this position with his faith and his well documented, less than reverent views about the Chosen Ones.

As I further note in my article, I don’t claim bragging rights on being an especially astute judge of political ‘horseflesh’. But from the get go in Trump's case one didn't need to be. At the same time his full measure is out there for all to see now. For myself the big surprise about his political ascension was both the number and the calibre of people who did indeed genuinely suck up Trump’s schtick, the above mentioned being amongst them. All of whom should have, at least in my view known better, and were people I might've otherwise considered to be better judges of character than they turned out to be, which considering their chosen profession was/is not an unreasonable expectation.

But in the interim (i.e. between his first term and the here and now), whether in the domestic or foreign policy realms Mr Trump has inflicted mortal wounds on the Republic and on any remaining faith regular folks had in their system of government, few if any of its obvious faults, failings and shortcomings therein he ever had any intention of fixing. Indeed, he along with his political cronies and assorted friends and familiars are rorting said system to the max in order to enrich himself and them even more so. And playing the "plain folks of the land" for suckers.

As usual, anomalies abound all round. Go figure! Making America Great Again? Spare me mate, spare me! Not in your wildest (Hollywood) dreams!

https://gregmaybury.substack.com/p/mr-trumps-theatre-of-the-absurd-and