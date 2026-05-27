President, n. The leading figure in a small group of men of whom—and of whom only—it is positively known that immense numbers of their countrymen did not want any of them for President. ― Ambrose Bierce, Author, The Devil’s Dictionary.

Preface: As each day passes, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Donald Trump’s much vaunted MAGA™️ project is collapsing faster than the Twin Towers did on 9/11. Those who deduced from the get go that the bedrock upon which he built his bespoke bully pulpit was decidedly dodgy will not be at all surprised at the turn of events. His first term performance alone should’ve put to rest any doubt about that. Taking more of a ‘high altitude’ perspective against offering up a ‘blow-by-blow’ of his faults, failings and shortcomings, in this essay Aussie based writer Greg Maybury muses on the man the hapless American citizens twice voted into office in the forlorn belief he’d Make America Great Again, only to witness his tenure morph into what might best be termed The Great Mega MAGA ‘Trumpster’ Fire. Cue then the lights dimming in the fabled “City on the Hill”. See also by the same author: The Praetorian Bodyguards (Of the Empire’s Liars)

— A Dead Reckoning with Reality (For the Plain Folks of the Land)

At this stage of the second term of his truncated presidency, for those remaining “Trump Tragics” things must be looking pretty grim. The cold, hard reality is that Donald Trump—the bloke so many Americans supported unwaveringly—is revealing his true colours.

The MAGA faithful in particular have been serially betrayed by a man seemingly indifferent to his own ineptitude, narcissism, corruption and sordid nepotism, along with his populist bombast and conspicuous political treachery. He has not just abandoned them; Trump has thrown them overboard without so much as a ‘by-your-leave’ let alone a life-jacket. Those still betting he’ll improve with age are either incurable optimists, incorrigible fantasists, or in the words the man himself would no doubt approve, “losers”.

With that said, a dead reckoning with reality in America must by now be nearing its denouement.

This presidential ‘performance appraisal’ of sorts comes with special irony as America prepares to mark its 250th birthday—a country its founders imagined would set the template for what modern nations might become in the unfolding Age of Enlightenment. However, come 4th of July, we all might expect fewer flag-waving celebrations of patriotic pride and national unity than waves of regret and dismay all round. (Perhaps the best we might hope for by way of “enlightenment” is a final, collective realisation that all is not well in the “Land of Bilk n’ Money”.)

We’re talking here then a profound and widespread sense of unreality about the State of the Union (what the shrinks might call a ‘derealisation’), one playing itself out on an unprecedented national level. Rather than embracing an identification with what they might be forgiven for thinking it once actually stood for, there appears now for most Americans more of a great detachment from it. Perhaps alienation is not too strong a word.

Such has been the enduring grip of MAGA, one suspects many of them are still clinging desperately like Titanic survivors to any random flotsam within groping distance as they forlornly watch the doomed ocean liner sink inexorably into the icy, murky depths of the Atlantic Pond. At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, the sinking “ocean liner” is America itself.

Though I’m on record as having never ‘purchased’ the MAGA schtick, even I have to admit I didn’t expect it to go as ‘pear-shaped’ this quickly. The disappointment permeating the zeitgeist now seems as palpable as it’s irreversible, with Trump ‘enjoying’ by some accounts the lowest popularity ratings in the history of ‘on-the-nose’ Oval Office tenants. It is difficult to see their man coming back from this. It’s as if this is how he expected it all to turn out, and going on some recent reports, couldn’t care less if tried.

Back in the day, H.L. Mencken, that unflinching judge of folks who choose the world’s ‘second-oldest profession’ as their life’s calling, once observed that as ‘democracy is perfected’, the presidency increasingly reflects the ‘inner soul of the people’. On some ‘great and glorious day’, continued Mencken, the ‘plain folks of the land’ would get their ‘heart’s desire’, which is: ‘a downright fool and complete narcissistic moron’ in the White House.

Be that as it may, one wonders if even the terminally cynical “Sage of Baltimore” might have imagined someone like Donald Trump ‘snagging’ the lease to said House even for one term, let alone two.

And for his part Ronald Reagan, another Oval Occupant in whom the “plain folks of the land” invested their “heart’s desire” for a national renewal, (“Morning in America” anyone?), voiced himself decades later not dissimilar sentiments by offering up for posterity the following:

‘Politics is supposed to be the second-oldest profession’ the old Hollywood hoofer once reflected (the Quipper-in-Chief doubtless with tongue-in-cheek), ‘yet I’ve come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.’

At all events, given the contemporary political milieu as posited in our opening, we don’t need a pair of binoculars to see that the pithy sentiments of Mencken and those of Reagan have rarely been as ‘crystal’, with the present ‘Oval One’ first embodying, then reflecting in spades, the above (respective) characterisations.

For the majority of the “fools” and “morons” who voted him into office, for better or worse they must be hard pressed coping with ‘clinically treatable only’ degrees of buyers’ remorse. Just ask Marjorie Taylor Green for starters. There is no shortage of others in the same boat.

— Another Pear Shaped Presidency Befalls Us

The preceding strongly suggests of course that the office of the presidency of the United States (regardless of who the tenant du jour might be) just ain’t what it used to be. Which isn’t to say it’s always passed muster on what it has so often been cracked up to be. Yet as amply evidenced by the shenanigans, misadventures and antics of the incumbent, it’s pretty clear at this point any gravitas that “the plain folks of the land” might’ve hitherto routinely attached to it has long since been defenestrated from the rooftop of the West Wing.

Let there be no mistaking that this missive is squarely aimed at Mr Trump and his dysfunctional bunch, a veritable ‘theatre of the absurd and the sordid’, and we'll get further ‘into the weeds’ therein shortly. The reality is that many Americans will no doubt be tempted in the main to blame the nation’s precipitous decline and imminent fall on Trump. These include people from the “Never Trumpers” on the more conservative end of the ideological divide to those ‘burdened’ with the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” on the more liberal end.

To some degree this is understandable, given the unique circumstances America now finds itself in. This to say little of another not entirely unrelated reality which this writer has alluded to before: I’m referring here to the tectonic forces holding sway in what is the political equivalent of the San Andreas Fault; this somewhat neglected fault-line in the domestic political landscape has been waiting to let rip for decades. In large measure Trump’s political success, and the faith (albeit misguided) that his motley assortment of devotees have invested in him, derives from the pent-up energy held at bay deep inside this “fault-line”.

By the same token, at the risk of overcooking the geological metaphors, we can imagine that if folks at the time were presented two highly improbable scenarios before the 2016 election and had to punt their first born on only one of these as the more likely outcome—the choice here being either a Trump victory or the state of California sliding into the Pacific Pond after the San Andreas itself finally lets the ‘big one’ rip—I’m sure most would’ve picked the latter regardless of what their preferences might’ve been then.

Be that as it may, with matters on all manner of fronts bearing down on America—both global and domestic—and all coming to a head in his second term, this “fault-line” is now revealing all the usual warning signs that any halfway capable political seismologist might easily detect just by putting his/her ear to the ground. No seismograph needed!

Author Note: As noted in the preface, I’ve chosen to take more of a ‘high altitude’ stance in this article against offering up a blow-by-blow critique of Mr Trump’s many faults, failings and shortcomings. For the detail oriented—and as a complement to my own narrative—the tweet below provides a wide-ranging summary of his performance thus far. For the most part this writer generally agrees this is a fair and balanced account of those faults and failings etc. Either way, it’s more grist to the mill.

To reiterate though, is this state of affairs all Mr Trump’s doing? And is assigning blame to the incumbent a helpful exercise?

“No!”, I’d aver is the resounding reply on both counts. As for pinning blame solely on him for the decline of America, the following should be noted: Trump is a symptom—the latest, to be sure an overtly malignant manifestation—of the malaise, rather than its main cause.

According to Chris Hedges, the dire straits in which the nation now finds itself has been a work in progress for some time. His country’s “suicidal march” he recently lamented, began long before Trump and his ‘bizarre court of buffoons, sycophants, grifters and Christian fascists took power’.

It all started said Hedges, ‘when the ruling class, especially [during] the [Ronald] Reagan and [Bill] Clinton administrations, set out to harvest the country and empire for personal profit.’ For Hedges, these people were “traitors”, no less, a verdict with which this writer finds it difficult to argue.

Nevertheless, in name checking both Reagan (a Republican) and Clinton (a Democrat) in the same breath, by default Hedges dispenses again (as we all must) with any prevailing assumption that the notional political divide (i.e. left v right) is of any use in evaluating the state of the Union or for that matter attributing blame to either of the major parties for the decrepit state of said “Union”. Indeed, as it is come election time, insofar as one might assign blame to either party it’s something of a Hobson’s Choice.

Now all this brings to mind Ambrose Bierce’s razor-sharp aphorism from well over a hundred years ago, ‘A Democrat is one who believes the Republicans will ruin the country, while a Republican is one who believes the Democrats have ruined the country’. But as Bierce’s sardonic take suggests, it’s a two-way street: both parties in turn and in more or less equal measure are now—and to be sure always have been—complicit in the controlled ruination of the Republic.

Being as they were, continued Hedges, ‘respectively ensconced in the leadership’ of the two ruling parties, via ‘subterfuge, lies and legalised bribery’, [they] stripped citizens of assets and power slowly. They pretended, said Hedges,

‘… to honor electoral politics, checks and balances, a free press and the rule of law while subverting all of these democratic pillars. That old system, however flawed, was hollowed out. It was turned over to the amoral and the idiotic—look at the Supreme Court or Congress—those willing to do the bidding of the billionaire class.’

A more damning indictment of the two party system it would be difficult to come by.

— Endless Delirium in the Oval Imperium

All that said, it’s time to revisit Mr Trump. What follows is a performance appraisal if one likes, which for reasons of brevity alone (certainly not paucity), cannot address all of the administration’s sins of omission and commission.

Hopefully though it will be enough to jolt a few more “plain folks of the land” (MAGA devotees or no), out of their complacency about what he is doing that he shouldn’t be doing and vice versa, whilst underscoring some of the dire economic, social and political implications for them (and indeed for the rest of the world) of subscribing any further to the MAGA delusion. A “delusion” which even if Trump had the best of intentions would still remain so, as even he would have realised after his first term that the president is not the one really in charge.

At all events, there seems little doubt that Mr Trump’s ambition is to show the aforementioned presidents—along with his more recent predecessors Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George “Junior” Bush—a clean pair of heels. And in this respect, he’s off to a very good start. After observing that Trump’s second term is heavily accelerating the decline of American power, one social media commenter said quite plainly, ‘When he finally leaves office, the US will be fundamentally weaker and lack the respect it once commanded. The rest of the world is already preparing for a post-American era’.

It’s again difficult to refute this. Perhaps, even more “difficult to refute” is the real possibility that his ‘appointment’ as POTUS has been designed with that very aim in mind. For those of us who have few illusions about where real power lies, with whom it resides, and via what means it is wielded, this is not such an outlandish proposition. One only has to contemplate Trump’s total subservience to the Israel Lobby to appreciate this reality. There are many other examples.

That said, there are however still plenty of MAGA folks unable or unwilling to accept that Trump is anything but everything he promised he was, and that at some point his 5D chess plan to ‘right’ the Good Ship America and checkmate the globalist bad guys will reveal itself to all and sundry, leaving all his churlish naysayers gobsmacked and wondering how they all could’ve missed the genius behind his cunning plan.

For many of them it’s perhaps less “buyer’s remorse” and more cognitive dissonance, the condition now so advanced that even clinical treatment is perhaps at this point in the game a lost cause. We can now safely say their grip on reality (to be sure a malleable concept in today’s world), has, to coin a phrase, gone MIA.

But along with many of those in his administration, it is Mr Trump’s “grip on reality” that is the key issue here with which we’re concerned. As I suspect it is with an increasing number of Americans, and countless others elsewhere that hitherto looked to America for global leadership in this increasingly fractious, unstable world.

However, if Trump’s “grip on reality” is indeed suspect, then this somewhat belies his uninhibited appetite for using his position to enrich himself and his family. I say this as the evidence points to the Trump presidency being far more corrupt than that of his infamous predecessor Joe Biden, with some suggesting that it’s shaping up not only as the most blatantly inept but as the most corrupt of all.

By any measure, this is a big call as they say.

— A Losing Argument with Reality

For his part, in a recent Substack article, “Donald Trump — 5D Checkmate: Why Trump has lost the argument with reality”, one Frank Wright argues that via a ‘strange mixture of fiction and reality’, Mr Trump is both remaking and unmaking America, and posits further that the ‘power of make belief’ has propelled Trump and ‘his America’ into a ‘losing argument with reality’.

Wright argues persuasively that Mr Trump, for some the long touted master of “5D chess” however incomprehensible or absurd that proposition might seem for some, has been manoeuvred into a self-inflicted checkmate (for the detail oriented, called in chess jargon a “zugzwang”) due to his handling in particular of the ongoing 2026 Iran War and his foreign policy misadventures in general.

Wright maintains that Trump—and the broader Beltway “regime change” mindset embraced by those members of the neoconservative cabal and the so-called ‘liberal interventionists’, almost all of who are in thrall to Israel and committed to furthering its “Greater Israel” agenda at the expense of America’s national interest—operates on a ‘flawed belief’ in the ‘power of make-belief’. This is of course the absurd notion that the U.S. can create its own reality through contrived narratives, deal-making, and brute force, and by disregarding the limits of hard power plays and cold hard facts on the geopolitical battle-ground.

Mr Trump’s tenure has thrown up many instances of this, with the kidnapping of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro being a prime example. And as we speak the full frontal aggression being visited upon its neighbour Cuba is another. This belief of course harks back to a famous Bush-era quote: “We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality”, a statement widely ascribed to one Karl Rove, so we’re not in entirely new territory herein. This is a condition I’ve long diagnosed as ‘delirium in the imperium’.

But the utterly avoidable provocation of Iran and the present standoff is in another ballpark entirely.

For his part Mike Adams (aka The Health Ranger) points out in a recent tweet citing "Operation Freedom”—the stated goal of which was to escort merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping (the broader global significance of which is becoming more apparent as each day passes)—we now find out there will be NO ESCORTING (emphasis in original) of tankers by U.S. Navy ships at all.

‘In other words’, Adams continued, ‘the entire thing was another delusional fantasy that fell apart in just one day, while clueless MAGA loyalists cheered yet another hollow victory and [another] broken promise.’

The key words and phrases here just about sum up the whole nine yards of Trump’s tenure thus far: “another delusional fantasy”, “clueless MAGA loyalists”, “[another] hollow victory” and “[another] broken promise” all give the game away.

As if to underscore this (and in one fell swoop signal to Americans that their day to day concerns aren’t keeping him awake at night), when asked recently [as] to what extent their financial situations are motivating him to ‘make a deal’ with Iran to alleviate the unprecedented global economic blowback from the utterly avoidable Hormuz catastrophe, he replied: ‘Not even a little bit…’ To ensure we all ‘get the memo’, Trump added: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’.

In a thinly veiled nod though to those who are in fact his main concern (his primary political patrons it needs be said), he went further, leaving scant room for ambiguity as to who these “patrons” are or any doubt about which side he believes his ‘breakfast bagel’ is best buttered. ‘I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.’ [Emphasis added.]

— ‘Something is Deeply Wrong with the President’

After first noting that as Trump’s egomania is driving his online persona, so too is it shaping his presidency, John and Nisha Whitehead went further to say his tenure thus far reveals him as unhinged; ‘his behaviour mirrors the governing style’ they said: it was ‘impulsive, self-serving, detached from reality, and increasingly dangerous.’

They didn’t stop there, perhaps as much because when it comes to finding fault with this POTUS it is an exercise akin to shooting barramundi in a barrel. Along with alienating allies, threatening the sovereignty of other nations (i.e. Canada, Greenland, Cuba etc.), and pushing the country toward ill-advised wars with ‘devastating human and financial costs’, they continued:

‘Having inherited one of the strongest economies in the world, he’s overseen policies that have left average Americans struggling to stay afloat, even as his allies and corporate partners grow richer. Whether driven by ego or manipulation—by flattery, spectacle or greed—the result is the same: America is being hollowed out while [he] redecorates it in gold.’

For the Whiteheads, there was and is one inescapable conclusion we might safely draw about Mr Trump, and that’s the following: ‘Something is deeply wrong with the President’.

In summary then, and as something of a coda, let me say the following.

Even after all this time then, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election I suspect still has pundits across the political spectrum looking to explain the rise to the Oval Office of perhaps the most improbable candidate in American history. This will especially be the case for those who either never saw it coming, or who decried its prospect and/or were mortified by it however remote that outcome might have seemed.

But a lot of dirty water has flowed under the bridges that criss-cross the Potomac in that time, not least the even more improbable reality that the man in question reprised his 2016 triumph after being unceremoniously booted out for four years between 2001-25 and replaced (albeit to no more or less chaotic effect than his piss-poor predecessor), by Obama surrogate the execrable Joe Biden.

Yet now that Trump’s back in the Oval Office, whilst he may be in the driver’s seat once more, it’s fair to say the POTUS du jour does not even have his hands on the wheel let alone his eyes on the road. This is an observation that many folks who were never overly enamoured of his bluff n’ bluster MAGA™️ schtick from the get go would assure us was characteristic of this first turn at said “wheel”.

The acid test for this will of course be the November mid-terms later this year. But it’s my contention that the outcome of these elections will be as much a verdict on Mr Trump’s Second Coming as it will be a less than edifying fashion statement delivered by again “the plain folks of the land” on where their country is at present, and where, even more importantly, it is heading.

Cue then (we hope) a critical mass awakening in the Home of the Brave and the Land of the Free. Or not!

None of the preceding is to suggest I’m claiming bragging rights on being an especially astute judge of political ‘horseflesh’. For myself the big surprise was both the number and the calibre of people who did indeed seem to genuinely suck up Trump’s schtick, all of whom should have, at least in my view known better, and all of whom being ones I might have otherwise considered far better such judges than myself. To be sure many have admitted as much since then.

But in the interim (i.e. between his first term and the present), whether in the domestic or foreign policy realms Mr Trump has inflicted mortal wounds on the Republic and I’d aver on any remaining faith Mencken’s “plain folks” had in a system so described by Hedges earlier, one which he never had any intention of fixing. And indeed, as we’ve seen, he along with his political cronies and assorted friends and familiars are rorting said system to the max in order to enrich himself and them even more so.

And even worse than that: Mr Trump is gleefully facilitating on behalf of the Deep Stater globalist castes—largely via the so-called “Tech Bros” in Silicon Valley—the total, and irreversible transition to something as far away from the constitutional republic the Founders had in mind two and a half centuries ago as it could possibly get. This to say little of his ongoing, unstinting support for Israel’s relentless genocide, ethnic cleansing and war mongering campaign in Palestine and the broader Middle East and his pathological indifference to how America’s support for this out of control state will blowback on his country, and perhaps on the rest of the world at large to boot.

One of the great quandaries worth reiterating herein, (and this being Mr Trump such “quandaries” are in ample supply), is just how many of the MAGA faithful are still awaiting a political redemption cum salvation of sorts courtesy of the only man who could and would (hand on heart, by his own admission!) “Make America Great Again”. Not just once mind you, but twice, given that he already had one bite of the MAGA cherry in his first term to demonstrate such, with what most would say were at best mixed results.

That “the plain folks of the land” though had even higher expectations of the man when he came back for an unexpected encore four years later is a testament to their blind faith in the American Dream or that (per Mencken), having a “narcissistic moron” as their president—however incomprehensible and/or inexplicable this reality might seem—was and remains their “heart’s desire”.

To round matters out here at this point, consider the following. The irony of all this unfolding as America prepares now to celebrate its 250th birthday cannot be missed, nor can it be overstated. One again wonders just how many of its citizens will actually be celebrating, and with what measure of enthusiasm they’ll be doing so.

Say what you will about Number 47 né 45, but his timing is impeccable. If only Mencken were still with us: he’d be the perfect chap to pen the obituary of the Home of the Brave.

— GM 🙏 ©️ 27 May, 2026