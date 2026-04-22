Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

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Katrina Lane's avatar
Katrina Lane
Apr 22

I went to Canberra last year for my first dawn service. What an occasion.

The only negative…I had to listen to the disingenuous dribble from our “leaders”. They have no place at such an important and solemn event.

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Kathy Sloan's avatar
Kathy Sloan
Apr 22

Spot-on Greg! I'm in the belly of the beast - the US - where the technocracy control grid gets more cemented into place with every passing day. Geopolitics and Empire's Hrvoje Moric expressed the reality perfectly. "Every country is run by an oligarchic cartel mafia, penetrated by the international billionaire class. Ask any average person of any country and they will tell you that their government is corrupt and run by an oligarchy that extracts as much as it can for itself and cares nothing for its citizenry." This was spoken by someone who has lived in 5 countries.

"The sleight of hand at play with BRICS and multipolarity is to capitalize on the genuine feelings of righteous indignation, rage, and disenfranchisement regarding what the Western Empire has done to populations around the globe – including their own – for centuries and provide the masses with a believable narrative and buy-in where they’ll be convinced of their own accord to wittingly or unwittingly join the final sprint toward world empire technocracy; converging East and West, North and South. In other words, convincing them to buy the rope with which they’ll hang, along with everyone else." He wrote a comprehensive analysis, which while quite long is well worth the time invested. Here's a link: https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2026/03/23/multipolarity-globalism-pied-pipers/

Iain Davis has written the definitive book on technocracy & where it's taking us "The Technocratic Dark State: Trump, AI, and Digital Dictatorship." I can't recommend it highly enough.

I take solace in other such critical thinkers whom I urge everyone to follow: Whitney Webb (Unlimited Hangout), Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report), Max Blumenthal (The Grayzone), Riley Waggaman (aka Edward Slavsquat), Dr. David Hughes (author of the brilliant "Covid-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy" and "Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State"), Ricky from Council Estate Media (UK - here's an excellent piece about how the UK has now put in place live facial recognition: https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/live-facial-recognition-is-about?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1336368&post_id=195010161&utm_campaign), Ali Abunimah's Electronic Intifada for all things Palestine - their weekly Thursday livestream is never to be missed, Patrick Wood (Technocracy News & Trends), the fearless Sasha Latypova, a former Big Pharma R&D scientist turned whistleblower & co-author of the one-of-a-kind Covid-19 Dossier (https://sashalatypova.substack.com/), Jeremy Scahill's Drop Site News, and finally, for extremely insightful long-form deep-dive essays, there's none better than www.unbecoming.substack.com.

RESIST!!!

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