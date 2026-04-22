Buy Me a Coffee

A few words are in order in the lead up to ANZAC Day (April 25), Australia’s equivalent (more or less) to Memorial Day or Veterans’ Day. This is the day our corrupt, incompetent, and criminally negligent political classes get to virtue signal with their hands on their hearts (or for what passes as such) their reverence and respect for those of our forbears who fought and died for our country.

Now most of us have always known their words and gestures on this sombre occasion of remembrance have for the most part been as hypocritical as they’re meaningless.

I will return to this opening theme shortly, but first the following.

To begin, this year I believe such realities about our political classes will be far more apparent to far more people. At least that is my hope, and I can only trust the following gives some ballast to that expectation, even if for some it may be by now forlorn.

Secondly, for those who are looking for solutions to the problems I point to, I don’t have any that are viable or workable! Sure we can do everything from using cash more, growing our own vegetables, and going our of our way to support our local businesses, but whilst worthwhile, these are in my view patchwork solutions.

The best I can do is continue to alert people to these realities, and from there warn folks of the implications of allowing our political classes to get away with their continuing failure and refusal to address some fundamental issues, and to do their bit to alert their own friends and familiars to the issues we face. I’ve personally been successful in achieving that simple goal with a number of people. And let there be no doubt: There’s always room for more people.

To illustrate what I mean here, I recently posted this “long convoluted moan” (see below) on a well known social media platform. In my reply to the individual who saw fit to describe it as such and then chastise me for offering no solutions, I replied with the following: ‘I’m all ears old chap! What are you doing in your spare time to awaken people up to the issues we face. Which in case you hadn’t noticed was my main purpose in posting the above.’

Despite the myriad issues we face as a country then, there’s still a remarkable degree of lethargy and indifference to what the immediate future holds for us all. “She’ll be right mate!” anyone? Transforming that “lethargy and indifference” into a proactive—and a greater collective—concern about our future may not be an immediate solution, but it’s a step in the right direction.

From my perspective we’re still a very long way from that important critical mass threshold of people required to pressure our political classes into reversing course, and indeed for many that ship has already sailed. Our continued obsession with the reigning political dichotomy of left versus right—which has always been used to divide us and prevent us from focussing on the real issues—is perhaps our biggest stumbling block. The real issues aren't between us; they’re between us and them!

So that’s where we’re at. What are you doing in your spare time to acquaint yourselves with the issues we face and from there awaken others within your circle of friends and familiars and broader community to their implications?

Now per the introduction, let’s return to main aim of this post. The actions of our political classes past and present—to say little of the state our once wonderful nation is in as a result of said actions—completely belie the confected, mealy mouthed sentiments their speechwriters will have dutifully crafted for the occasion that is ANZAC Day.

This year, I suggest that my fellow Aussies consider the following when this Saturday we’ll all be inundated by soundbites of sundry politicians prat-falling over themselves to see who can virtue signal their reverence for our veterans the best and in the most sincerest way possible, all whilst camouflaging their hypocrisy and their otherwise barely disguised contempt for us all.

In the past forty odd years, the Australian Labor Party (aka the ALP; notionally the “left”) has held office for approximately 20 years, with their notional primary opponents the Liberal-National Party (aka the LNP; again, notionally the “right”) holding court for the remainder of that time.

Now consider the public policies they’ve enacted and the various actions and decisions taken by these respective governments (to say nothing of those not taken but which should have been), along with the events, developments and outcomes that have unfolded in that time as a direct result.

Then factor in the reality of

a) where our country is presently, and b) the disturbing direction in which it is heading.

Then couple this with the added reality that there’s no discernible turning point for the better on the horizon, with all suggestions to that end ignored and/or all efforts toward same successfully resisted. What are some of the broad takeaways from all this?

Case in point: The current fuel cum energy crisis is but one of the many key markers by which we might judge how well they’ve served our interests. Or to put it another way, how well they’ve served their own interests and those to whom they’re more beholden. If this crisis doesn’t destroy countless small businesses and send us into an economic abyss, it’ll be a bloody miracle.

Although to be sure there are factors outside of our control which might have produced or contributed to this unfolding disaster (our blind support of another totally unnecessary, senseless war on behalf of Israel and the US decidedly not being one of them), there were many steps our present and previous governments might’ve taken to preempt and/or mitigate its worst impacts. No benefit of hindsight needed herein, no political crystal balls required.

The broad inescapable conclusion is this: The cumulative and collective impact of the decisions and public policy positions taken by successive Australian governments in that forty odd year period—regardless of broad political persuasion—have brought us to the point where we now find ourselves.

This rumination alone must surely signal to most Aussies that neither party during this period—whether in government or ‘in tandem’ with the government of the day in its role as the official ‘opposition’, and with or without their respective minor party alliances—has accomplished anything much of positive consequence by way of public policy. That’s putting it politely. It does not matter whether one ‘dresses to the left’ or ‘dresses to the right’. The outcome is still the same. This is no mean achievement for one of the richest, most resource endowed nations on the planet.

Name any area of significance you like, another glaring example being the response to the Covid “pandemic”, and the ongoing refusal to address the equally ongoing issues which this response has wrought upon this nation. (On this matter alone, we haven’t just been poorly served; we’ve been utterly and deliberately betrayed.)

And let’s not even talk about broader energy policy (”Net Zero” anyone?), our chaotic, economically unsustainable immigration policies, or our serial failure to develop a sovereign wealth fund along the lines of Norway. The housing crisis in particular is a gold-plated testament to the incompetence and gross negligence manifest in our political leadership. We could go on...

Though much lip service then has been proffered suggesting otherwise (usually by themselves and their vassals), rarely have the political castes served the collective benefit of the majority of the Australian people or acted in the long-term national interest.

Neither party—in government or acting as an effective opposition—will ever be accused of faithfully attempting to respond to—or acting in accord with—anything remotely resembling the “will of the people” or the “national interest”, or increasingly for that matter, even being seen to be doing so on either point. At the same time, few would argue that our future has ever appeared as bleak or as unpromising as it does so now.

To further underscore the above, a cursory inspection of some of the posts on any social media forum or on any independent blog site alone is enough to reveal the following reality, one as deplorable as it is depressing: i.e. rarely if ever have our ruling classes been held in greater contempt.

Yet the corollary to such an observation is that never before have these folks been more immune to that “contempt” in which they know they’re now held. Such that now, we are on the cusp of having our God-given right to express our disgust and general disfavour curtailed and eventually eliminated altogether. (The recent ASIO Amendment Bill (No. 2) 2025 and the so-called '“hate speech” laws anyone?)

Which goes a long way toward explaining why

a) they are caring even less—and being seen to be caring even less—about broad public opinion; and b) they’re plowing ahead with policies they know full well aren’t serving the interests of the people.

— Applying the Blowtorch to the Soft Underbelly

To use the words of one Aussie political hack from back in the day, it’s long since passed the time we began ‘applying the blowtorch to the soft underbelly’ of these self serving cretins. For my own part I’ve had a gutful of the whole bloody mob. They’re not only completely destroying a country I love deeply. They’ve all but mortgaged the future of my children and my grandchildren.

They are traitors for the most part, all of whom as noted already will this ANZAC Day be out in force virtue signalling with faux somber mien the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen for their heroic contributions to protecting and preserving our freedom and our way of life and the future thereof, the latter these same detestable political castes are doing everything within their power to dismantle and then utterly destroy.

So my compatriots this Saturday, cue the sound of countless Diggers spinning furiously in their eternally designated boltholes wondering why on earth they ever risked life and limb in the service of a country that clearly has since been betrayed by this motley conga-line collective of charlatans, clowns, cowards, and out n’ out criminals. They very thought their country would eventually be led by people like these doubtless never occurred to them.

And I’d venture to say the same for most of the rest of us. But here we are. Lest we forget indeed. — G