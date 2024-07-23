‘We find human faces in the moon, armies in the clouds; and by a natural propensity, if not corrected by experience and reflection, ascribe malice and good will to everything that hurts or pleases us.’ — David Hume, Essay & Treatises on Several Subjects in Two Volumes. (ed. 1768)

‘Our primary claim is that conspiracy theories typically stem not from irrationality or mental illness of any kind but from a “crippled epistemology,” in the form of a sharply limited number of (relevant) informational sources.’ — Cass Sunstein & Adrian Vermeule, Authors of White Paper on Conspiracy Theory, 2008. ‘And don’t you think that being deceived about the truth is a bad thing, while having a grasp of the truth is good? And don’t you think that having a grasp of the truth is having a belief that matches the way things are?’ — Plato

Brief: For too long the proprietary domain of the time-rich ‘whack-job’, in an age of growing fear, animus, paranoia, insecurity, public mistrust, and suspicion—propelled as much as it is by mounting government, corporate and institutional surveillance, secrecy, treachery, incompetence, corruption, subterfuge, propaganda, censorship, maladministration and unalloyed criminality—it’s perhaps time to ‘rehab’ the rep of the much-maligned “conspiracy theory”, and go in to bat on behalf of its more dedicated practitioners. In this outing we secure the perimeter, pull the blinds, bolt the doors, and embark on what might turn out to be a quixotic quest, to wit: Compiling a post modern, new age idiots’ guide to the dark, malevolent, conspiratorial forces shaping the New World Order into which we’re being socially engineered. With desperate times calling for even more desperate theories, Greg Maybury breaks out the aluminium foil.

Human Faces in the Moon and Armies in the Clouds

If America’s premier spy-emporium the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was a rock n’ roll ensemble, for my shekel one of its all-time Greatest Hits would be its contrivance of the “conspiracy theory” construct in its modern, and almost exclusively pejorative, usage. To be sure, it might not readily move us to ‘shake our booty’ or lend itself to whistling in the park, its hook, chorus and riff have caught the attention of all generations from the pre-Baby Boomers to the present. And its ongoing 24/7 ‘high rotation airplay’ is testament to its enduring popularity.

Borne of ‘mother of invention’-type necessity, (the backstory to which we’ll get to later), such as it’s been leveraged in modern parlance now for well over sixty years, as a tried and true psychological operation (‘psy-op’), it’s difficult to think of such a gambit that comes close to being as versatile, ingenious and effective. It’s perhaps the closet thing to George Orwell’s concept of thought control we have this side of the real thing.

The cleverly crafted, all-purpose, one size fits all “you’re just a conspiracy theorist” sally can still be counted on to shut down or derail any rational reasoned debate instigated by those bold enough to question or challenge anything from the officially sanctioned versions of the historical record to any of the ‘approved’ political narratives du jour. And if it came complete with a ‘shelf-life’ upon its release, then it’s hard to identify the ‘use-by-date’. Such is its durability.

Now when we say “rational, reasoned debate”, we’re talking here such views and opinions (ie. “theories” mon cheries) which after due diligence, purport for some folks to provide far more plausible explanations of the real story behind past or present events and developments. That is, those narratives which are markedly different from the ones our leaders (political, corporate, institutional), their globalist organ grinders, our history professors, and the bought and paid for establishment media mercenaries would have us all believe.

Two of the most obvious transformational events from the past would include the JFK assassination, and those of September 11, 2001 (aka 9/11). A more recent example might be the declaration of the global Covid pandemic and with it the launch of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “Great Reset”. Each of these seismic, yet disparate events have generated more than their fair share of ‘alternative (or complementary) realities’, i.e., those running counter to the ‘for general public consumption’ explanatory narratives.

Not by happenstance, it’s frequently the aforementioned CIA that’s played a central role—albeit behind the scenes—in orchestrating, participating in, and covering up, such events. This includes its involvement in transnationally co-ordinated live simulation exercises conducted in late 2019 in preparation for an “imminent global pandemic event”, which as we all now know, coincidentally unfolded a few short months after. Who’d have thunk it?

But it’s not only the CIA of course who’ve been orchestrating major events, developments and agendas and who seek for any number of reasons to keep their true motivations and goals—to say little of their involvement, either before, during or after the conspiratorial fact—a closely guarded secret. Not by, as I’m wont to say, a long shot from the Texas School Book Depository Building.

Perhaps the main conspiracy theory ‘emporium’ du jour is the aforementioned WEF. Given the multi-faceted agenda of this SPECTRE-like entity, it’s easy to see why. For any number of reasons WEF honcho Klaus Schwab and his posse—aka the “Daleks of Davos”—are keen to keep their malevolent machinations under wraps. Of course in doing so, they’ve inspired some of the most plausible—yet it needs be noted, disconcerting—conspiracy theories of all.

Of course the WEF, its allies, assorted partners-in-crime, and countless subsidiaries are hell-bent on throwing cold water on these theories. The last thing they need is a critical mass awareness gaining traction amongst the global populace that their grand designs for our collective future are less than altruistic or benign. In one such attempt, as one WEF ‘court scribe’ has posited,

‘…many conspiracy theorists, both on the far-right and far-left, point to the Great Reset as evidence that the WEF is attempting to manufacture a communist global society in order to take away people's rights'.

The standard ‘rinse n’ repeat’ riposte from those seeking to debunk these pesky theories usually proceeds along these lines: [Like many popular conspiracy theories it is said], ‘this one starts with a grain of fact’. But this then is immediately dismissed as ‘baseless’, a response which does little more than underscore that tried and true political rule of thumb, “never believe anything until it’s officially denied”.

Be that as it may, the standard rationale for the Great Reset by the WEF’s myriad Useful Idiots™️ and True Believers™️ goes along these lines: ‘The global challenges we face…cannot be solved without action by wealth-holders and decision-makers of the corporate community’. [Emphasis added.]

Now as recent events, developments and revelations have testified for those looking, all this is hardly reassuring. This is especially for those amongst us with a less trusting predisposition towards the self-anointed power elites and those upon whom they’re relying at the coal face to do their dirty work. The latter might include those folks who in good faith, we’ve voted into public office in the not unreasonable expectation they’ll actually look after the interests of their constituents and the broader citizenry of their respective countries.

All of which is to say, whilst the WEF and its dutiful camarilla have refuted such theories and predictably upheld the Great Reset as simply a benign, altruistic socioeconomic plan for the future, others beg to differ. Cue the conspiracy theories and their authors and proponents, for which we all should be forever grateful.

Indeed in his excellent book The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty — Unraveling the Global Agenda, ‘when obscurity and mendacity prevail at the highest levels of society’, Michael Rectenwald argues that in the age of the “Great Reset”—and in the wake of the Covid crisis and its outcomes—we should expect ‘a greater frequency of conspiracy theories’. Says Rectenwald:

‘…given its immediate connection to the Covid crisis and other questionable circumstances, and given the language of the authors of this project, the Great Reset lends itself to conspiratorial thinking. Finally, given that the uses of the terms “conspiracy theory” and “conspiracy theorist” are epistemologically unsound and irrational, it would be best to retire the terms entirely.’

What makes these WEF inspired “theories” disturbing isn’t just their own inherent, and therefore irresistible plausibility, it’s also their existential portent, their inescapable dystopian trajectory. The central tenet of the WEF theories here is not so much on what happened in the past. It is what is being plotted and perpetrated in the here and now for our collective future. Though it has to be said their grand designs—such as they are now revealing themselves—have been a work in progress for a very long time. All of which is to say that the hard evidence of their plausibility and veracity—two key measures by which any conspiracy theory’s premise might be satisfactorily determined—has now been amply demonstrated by the events, actions and revelations of the past three and a half years with the launch of the “Great Reset”, and with it the declaration of the global Covid pandemic.

One example (of which there is no shortage) that should suffice to give even the most credulous pause for concern, are recurring reports of massive profiteering being engaged in by arguably one of the greatest conspirators of modern times, and that is self-styled philanthropist the estimable Bill Gates. By some accounts VaxMan™️ has more than doubled his fortune in the past few years just from the vaccines profits alone, which may be a conservative estimate. As I’ve noted before, rarely if ever has giving away one’s own shekel amounted to such an extraordinarily lucrative business model. Anyone with doubts about this, there’s a few hundred million Indians—without even mentioning the Africans—whom I feel sure will be happy to testify to that reality.

To paraphrase the immortal Walter Brennan, ‘that’s no brag, that be fact’! (See here, here, here, and here.)

What is it about conspiracy theories then that compels some folks to imbibe the narrative and others to reject it? In attempting to answer this question, in her article In Denial of Democracy: Social Psychological Implications for Public Discourse on State Crimes Against Democracy Post-9/11 (2010), Dr Laurie Manwell made some key observations about how we perceive the world around us, and if one likes, the bespoke T&Cs we bring to the table in doing so. ‘[V]isual stimuli…transduced by the rods and cones in the eyes, and sent by electro-chemical signals to the central nervous system via the optic nerves’, she noted,

‘…does not go directly to the occipital cortex which is the…region responsible for processing information. Instead, it first goes to the lateral geniculate nucleus of the thalamus, another region of the brain that is a part of the lymbic system and [which is key] to emotional arousal.’ [Emphasis added.]

Although her explanation is something of a word salad, what the good doctor appears to be saying is that we can—and frequently do—experience an emotional reaction to something before we are consciously aware we’ve seen it or even understood it. Indeed, her academic ‘wheelhouse’ is in part the study of the psychological resistance we bring to entertaining alternative explanations at odds with the official narratives of those events, ones which so easily lend themselves to conspiracy theories and inspire the adherents thereof. Call this “reaction” cognitive dissonance, call it the paradigm effect. Some even call it (wait for it) transmarginal inhibition/////

Either way, her thesis has particular relevance herein. Her premise/purpose is simple:

a) protecting our democracy and freedoms requires that we’re clued up on how we’re manipulated by government, media, institutional, corporate and other vested interests into forfeiting our civil liberties, legal rights, and personal freedoms; and b) alerting us to the cognitive impediments that have been purpose built to prevent us from processing information…and facts that challenge preexisting assumptions about authority, power, dissent, and public discourse in democratic societies.

In Conspiracy Theory in America, the late Lance de Haven-Smith‘s intriguing and welcome exposition of the history and ‘pathology’ of conspiracy politics in American civic culture, he makes a number of compelling observations. These are key to understanding in greater depth many controversial aspects of pivotal events and turning points in the overarching historical narrative. Such twists and turns seemed always, if not at the time then certainly with hindsight, [to] pivot around the conspiracy construct. It was, we might say, ever thus.

For his part de Haven-Smith leaves us in no doubt that he’s not overly enamoured of those conspiracy theory debunkers whose default response is to pooh-pooh all theories as ludicrous, dangerous—indeed, even “unpatriotic hokum”—and to denigrate all conspiracy theorists as socially challenged loony ‘toon’, screw loose, time-rich fruit loops or some variation on the theme (my words, not his). None of which is to suggest the author buys all the conspiracy theories on offer by any means.

But on this he opines the following: Most of the criticism aimed at undermining popular conspiracy narratives—such as the aforementioned JFK Thing or the 9/11 Thing—is based on a ‘sentimentality about America’s political leaders and institutions rather than on any unbiased reasoning and object observation’. I guess here then we’re talking about the benefit of the reasonable doubt versus the downside of unreasonable suspicion or even unreasoned certainty.

From this it’s hard to escape the conclusion that de Haven-Smith has some difficulty reconciling this “sentimentality” with any known, rational premise for doing so. For those of us not naturally inclined towards sentiment of this sort when we contemplate the general character, mindset, integrity and scruples of your average political or public figure, this especially might be the case. As it turns out, for many conspiracy debunkers and skeptics (and one assumes the actual conspirators themselves), the very foundations of conspiracy narratives are,

‘…offensive, [and] constitute slurs against America’s leaders and institutions, [slurs] that damage the nation’s reputation and may encourage violence against U.S. officials at home and abroad’.

De Haven-Smith says that a common mistake made by the conspiracy debunkers is their Pavlovian predisposition to declare any and all suspicions about everything from routine government, corporate or institutional secrecy and skullduggery up to and including the much touted millenarian machinations of the power elites (New World Order, Invisible Government, The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Agenda 2030, Deep State anyone?), and other assorted political huggermuggers as “conspiracy theories”; they argue that on the basis of the most improbable claims, all unsubstantiated suspicions of elite political crimes (or “state crimes against democracy”—SCADs—as he defines them), are “far-fetched fantasies” and [are also] “destructive of public trust.”

(Author Note: Herein we only need to recall the words of George W Bush in the wake of the 9/11 attacks where he chided one and all not to tolerate “outrageous conspiracy theories” that were even then doing the rounds as alternative explanations for these events.)

Yet, it seems just as plain for those looking at least, that the folks who’ve consistently done the most to destroy that “public trust” are the very ones in whom the “public” placed the most (and by implication, too much) trust to begin with. So this theory itself could well qualify under the heading of a “conspiracy”, albeit of a singularly different variant.

(Sidebar: A personal anecdote is worth recalling herein: Several years back someone who I knew to be an unapologetic, militant Marxist/Leninist—and who’d normally experience spasms of apoplexy at the very mention of the word “fascist” unless he were the one using it to gaslight—venomously accused your ‘umble of being a ‘right-wing conspiracy theorist!’ I said by way of reply: ‘OK, would you be happy if I were a left-wing conspiracy theorist?’ He must’ve viewed my question as rhetorical; to this day, I’ve yet to receive a response.)

— The Best Kept Secrets (Of Mice and Small-minded Men) —

Be that as it may, when it comes to the use of the phrase “conspiracy theory” in the pejorative (it almost always is), de Haven-Smith observes something of a “fatal defect” in the way most scholars and journalists (stereo)typically approach the topic: He says the “surprising” thing is that they have,

‘…failed to notice that the use of the term to ridicule suspicions of elite political criminality betrays the civic ethos inherited from the nation’s founders. Those who now dismiss conspiracy theories as groundless paranoia have apparently forgotten the U.S. was founded on a conspiracy theory’. [My emphasis.]

He further notes that whilst most Americans are familiar with the more readily identifiable, self-evident truths and inalienable rights of the Declaration of Independence he says,

‘…they are less au fait with the more detailed enunciations regarding the abuses of tyrannical design, which themselves were designed to reduce them under absolute despotism, [deny them] their right…to throw off such government, and in the process provide new guards for their future security’. [My emphasis].

In short, the Founding Fathers considered political power an inherently corrupting influence that makes political conspiracies against people’s interests and liberties almost inevitable. Herein he seems to be suggesting that the Fathers would view today’s norms—indeed the memes—decrying conspiratorial suspicion as “not only arrogant, but also dangerous and un-American.” [Emphasis added.]

One might also argue it is also decidedly unhealthy for the polity, and toxic to the aforementioned civic culture and the collective political and social psyche. Yet it would seem this view has been turned entirely on its head. And not by accident it would appear. Of course de Haven-Smith is amongst many folks who have leaped to the defence of the much put upon “conspiracy theorist”.

Along with numerous others of a similar mindset, what makes his insights even more compelling is his elucidation of the origins of the phrase “conspiracy theory” itself. By extrapolation he seems to be referring to the roots of the intellectual milieu and politico-philosophical mindset, the very ones that underpin the pejorative response to the theories themselves and the hostility directed toward people who espouse them, or even simply accord them any possible legitimacy.

JFK Takes One for the Team — Kickstarts DIY Conspiracy Theory Mania

Again, not surprisingly the term was generally unheard before the assassination of John F Kennedy (JFK)—which possibly up until 9/11 at least—we might’ve considered the Mother of All Modern American Conspiracy Narratives. In fact it wasn’t until the Warren Commission handed down its report in 1964 on the JFK hit that the phrase inserted itself into common political parlance and begun to be used ad nauseum by the mainstream media (the meme-media?) firstly and others, especially so by those all too willing to quaff the Commission’s Kool-Aid.

This reaction was largely in response to those who both held and voiced deep suspicions about the Commission’s findings, qualms of course it has to be said now 60 years down the ‘grassy knoll’, are infinitely more profound, widespread—to say nothing of plausible. Indeed all but the most die-hard debunkers would say these suspicions are more justified than they ever were.

Not surprisingly for most folks, it was the Central Intelligence Agency (again) that dusted off and ‘reengineered’ the phrase, then resurrected the concept in modern usage terms; that is, as it was used in and by the mainstream media (MSM) and every man and his dog. The ‘one-stop-shop’ for all the news that’s fit to fake and hide that is the MSM of course, has all too willingly been complicit in the CIA’s arguably most successful and insidious conspiratorial gambit of all, a statement that in and of itself is a big call. Indeed, their complicity was essential to its construction, in more ways than the obvious. As we’ll see.

Which is to say, for those ‘students’ of the CIA who’ll be all too familiar with The Company’s tawdry family history and its sub rosa domestic and foreign machinations in general—and particularly its broad sweep cognitive infiltrations into the body politic and public discourse via Operation Mockingbird—a topic especially relevant to any discussion of conspiracy theories—once again this is all too plausible. ‘Op-Mock’ being of course, both the ‘mother’ and the ‘Johnnie Walker’ of all ‘psy-ops’! The gift that keeps on giving as it were. Anyone doubting that only needs to occasionally peruse the New York Times (see here and here) and/or the Washington Post and compare the content therein with factual reality, and you will appreciate this point.

OpMock had its roots going back to the late 1940s, pioneered by the legendary Frank Wisner. Wisner was another prominent CIA alumnus whose CoD is the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, which might give some pause for those folks who argue that Americans don’t do irony. Yet as successful as OpMock was/is, for some reason the ‘trench-coat ‘n trilby’ tribe down on the Langley Farm don’t make much of a big deal about it on their official website. Funny that! They can be an awfully modest bunch of chaps at times. It must be a Spy v Spy thing! In short, if one is inclined to believe all they read, hear and/or see in the mainstream media, then one has ‘Op-Mock’ to thank for that.

This reality was memorably underscored Udo Ulfkotte. A former editor of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of Germany’s largest newspapers, he publicly ‘fessed up to the inherent corruption, deception and manipulation that characterises Western mainstream ‘news’ media. Ulfkotte’s frank revelations were also the subject of a book wherein he blew the lid off any pretence that our media might be trusted; it is startling even for folks who hitherto harboured few illusions about the integrity of our most respected media brands.

Ulfkotte provided yet again more evidence—if it was ever required—that the conspiracy theorists (bless their cotton/nylon blend socks), might have been actually onto something from the off. His backstory is worth looking at in some depth. He declared that he was coerced into publishing the works of intelligence agents under his own name, adding that noncompliance with these expectations would result in him losing his gig.

After noting that corruption of journalists and major news outlets by the CIA and other intelligence agencies is ‘routine, accepted, and widespread in the western media’, [and] that journalists who do not comply either cannot get jobs at any news organisation, or find that doing so is a career inhibiting move, he added:

‘I’ve been a journalist for about 25 years, and I’ve been educated to lie, to betray, and not to tell the truth to the public. The German and American media tries to bring war to the people in Europe, to bring war to Russia. [I] am going to stand up and say…”it is not right what I have done in the past, to manipulate people, to make propaganda against Russia, and it is not right what my colleagues do, and have done in the past, because they are bribed to betray the people not only in Germany, all over Europe”… there is always people who push for war…not only politicians, it is journalists too. We have betrayed our readers [and] I’m fed up with this propaganda.’ [Emphasis added.]

Predictably, as if on cue, he was at the time dismissed as (wait for it) a “conspiracy theorist”; his claims were called out as “frivolous” by many. These included no less an authority on such matters as Wikipedia, and of course the very subjects of his revelations, those in the establishment media.

Incidentally, in 2017, Ulfkotte died suddenly from a heart attack at aged 56, under what many consider to be suspicious circumstances. Predictably (again), several conspiracy theories abound as to whether he died from natural causes. Whether he did or didn’t is a debate for another time. At this point people will have to decide for themselves if his claims have a ring of truth. For this writer though, I have few illusions. Suffice to say, such was his profile alone—and the attention his extraordinary revelations received—Ulfkotte would not have endeared himself to a lot of very powerful, conspiratorially inclined people.

