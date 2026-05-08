Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
May 8

It's good content but it's way too gussied up to serve it's assumed (on my part) intent. That's said, I appreciate the author's views and efforts. I'm sorry to be critical, but the article has so much verbosity and too many literary rabbitt trails. Best wishes.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Greg Maybury
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Greg Maybury · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture