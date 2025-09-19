Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Charlotte Ruse
16h

Every war is triggered by a false flag.

Ian Brownlee
17h

That photo of the innocent Vietnamese children brought horrible memories flooding back.

It was the first television war and it didn't sit well with me.

It was the first lottery I had ever won and the thought of having to go there horrified me. I had a deferment because I was in an apprenticeship in a so called essential service. But for 3 years I dreaded the day that I would no longer be in my apprenticeship and may have to go.

I am pleased to say that I didn't go as for some reason I failed the medical. I think it may have been because the war was approaching an end.

Politicians and government heads start wars and citizens fight and die in them. Murder becomes legal. People become animals and so many suffer.

1 reply
