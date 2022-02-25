Notice to my readers: To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or even a one-off financial contributor. Doesn’t have to be a lot. All donations gratefully accepted. See below for details of direct payments. Or subscribe via the Substack forum. Donate via PayPal Buy Me a Coffee Subscribe via Patreon

‘We’ve seen the needle & the damage done, a little part of it in everyone…’ — Neil Young, 1972. ‘[We have] a situation where the whole of medical practice is being transformed into [one] that affects our DNA, and DNA is the essence of life…’ — New Zealand physicist Dr Guy Hatchard ‘A great majority of the population looks on with complete indifference as the medical papacy assumes ever greater proportion, worming its way into the most diverse fields—for instance, intervening extensively in children’s education, in school life, and staking a claim here to a certain form of therapy.' — Rudolf Steiner, 1924. Preamble: Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the global conspiracy that is the Covid “pandemic”, is the ease with which the vast majority of those in the medical and scientific establishment embraced the official dogma and complied with the dictates imposed under its all encompassing rubric. The stark reality is that the arch-criminal globalist confederacy that is the World Economic Forum (WEF)—in tandem with the Gates Foundation, Big Media and Big Tech—could hardly have imagined much less attempted their monstrous fraud without their imprimatur and complicity. In this first instalment of a two part series, both by dissecting the political and articulating the personal, Australian writer Greg Maybury applies the blowtorch to the belly of this once revered professional class. Along with jettisoning evidence based medicine, betraying their solemn oath to ‘do no harm’, and debasing their ethical principles, they’ve become to all intents fully owned chattels of the Big Pharma cartel. See here for Part Two: Whistling Past the Graveyard: The High Priests of Public Health & Modern Medicine — (Part Two), by Greg Maybury [Author Note: Throughout the researching and the writing of this article, I was a participant in a Twitter thread begun by one of my followers, which canvassed how folks felt about the medical profession. The responses numbered in the hundreds. On the issues of “respect” and “trust”, few were flattering, with the vast majority damning in tone and temper. I’ve ‘peppered’ the following narrative with some of these responses as ‘sidebars’. #] Buy Me a Coffee Share

— And you will Know us by the Trail of Dead

As noted by this writer and others in the past, the submissive compliance with which most people have responded to the fear-fuelled dictates of the global Covid “pandemic” regime imposed upon us all beggars belief. Over a hundred years ago Carl Jung warned us of the ‘psychic dangers of infected minds’. For him these were to be feared far more than any virulent, contagious microbial organism. Few previous historical precedents—of which there are many examples—underscore Jung’s thesis as profoundly as the events and developments of the past two years.

That these “dictates” have far less to do with protecting public health than with— via the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) so-called “Great Reset”—subjugating, then by stealth enslaving us, should be clear to most by now. I say “should” advisedly, because two years later, so many are still ‘enjoying the ride’ upon which they’ve been so blindly taken. Even for those perhaps not enjoying said ride so much, far too many still think this is just about a virus and its putative panacea, the much-evangelised “vaccines”! These are just the tip of the “Great Reset” spear!

In truth, it’s difficult to imagine how much more of the larger “Great Reset” agenda might proceed unless Covid and the attendant vaccine gambit is wildly successful. Going on present realities, for the betting man such success would seem like ‘a sure thing’, a ‘dead cert’ as it were!

Yes, as hinted, more and more people are waking up; but this is a numbers game on so many levels. With lives being destroyed and even lost as I write, and with many more at stake, we’re running short of time. Should the “ride” veer off the rails (as it seems to be doing) and their naked “gulag gambit” is finally revealed for all to see and for what it truly portends for our future, it remains uncertain if the ones running it will be held accountable. If they’re not, said ride will again be up and running quicker than we can say “it’s safe and effective”.

Even here, in the unlikely event these folks receive anything akin to a punishment befitting their crime, the damage will have already been done. Which is far from saying said “damage” is complete, or completely known. Yet oh what “damage” we are talking about, just with what we do know already! We’ll examine this in more detail in Part Two, if only because I expect that in the interim there’ll be so much more to talk about then, given the speed at which revelations about the “pandemic” are forthcoming.

Now there are many criminal culprits who’ve reared their evil, ugly heads in the past two years, though as we’ll see they’ve been skulking around the traps for decades. At the top of my personal ‘hit parade’ are Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and Dr Anthony Fauci. There are many others, with the especially sinister ‘not-so-public’ Israeli “public intellectual” and Schwab ‘wing-man’ Yuval Noah Harari being worthy of particular mention.

The preternaturally sinister (read: “creepy”) Harari for his part is something of a self-styled prophet of human evolution—specifically trans humanism. Harari appears hell-bent on fast-tracking, and thereby self-actualising, his post-homosapien prognostications via the WEF’s “Great Reset” and the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Put another way, in the tradition of Orwell, what Harari has in mind is a devolution of humanity, the apotheosis of which is nothing less than our likely extinction as ‘homosap’. In Harari’s demented worldview—replete as it is by the man’s self-deified delusions of grandeur, his hubris and his evident superiority complex—we’ve all passed our use-by-date.

But besides these usual suspects whose respective roles, ambitions, and motives have been well documented (though scarcely common knowledge), for this writer it's the medical, healthcare and broad scientific establishment (MSE) that has the biggest case to answer. Though it’s been with us for some time, Covid has revealed for all to see the deeply embedded, systemic wide corruption and cronyism, of this allegedly once revered institution. In and of itself this corruption and the ethical vacuum in which it clearly thrives is significant enough; as we’ll see though, it’s hardly the first time it has prostituted itself in the bed of Big Pharma. The inescapable fact is that this time the medical profession has wittingly or unwittingly participated in an unprecedented crime against humanity, one that will not just impact on all present generations.

In helping to spearhead the “Grand Global Gulag Gambit” that is the “Great Reset”, their criminal complicity will cast a long, dark shadow over the lives of future—as yet unborn—generations. We can all but assume that for some of these folks, it will likely include their own descendants, a possible reality which appears to have escaped their attention! What we are in fact talking about is no less than an elite-inspired, government sanctioned, medically and scientifically facilitated, planet-spanning ‘eugenocide’.

For over two years then the various folks who populate this institution have been, hands in pockets, whistling past the graveyard of humanity as we’ve come to know it. Many still are, despite the mounting evidence of the highly toxic, and frequently deadly “adverse events” of Big Pharma’s genetically engineered, bio-weaponised concoctions. (With people dying daily from these experimental treatments, “events” doesn’t come much more “adverse” than that!)

The simple reality is that these so-called “vaccines” are killing tens of thousands of people, and maiming hundreds of thousands more; though if one’s only source of news comes from establishment media channels, then such folks would be oblivious to it. As with so many key events, revelations and developments with the “pandemic”, the real story remains unreported. And as reported by Mark Crispin Miller and many others recently, doctors continue to push the “vaccination is best” dogma, something I can personally attest to.

#SIDEBAR 1: ‘My husband is a Dr and I’m a retired RN. Treated ourselves with a protocol, that shall remain unspoken here. Shame on the medical profession! I am thoroughly disgusted.’ [From Twitter]

On this latter point, it’s instructive to note that in the past few months I’ve had occasion to visit no less than three different doctors, itself a sign of the times in which we live. Not one of them evinced any awareness of the dire impacts—euphemistically labelled “adverse events”—the “vaccines” are having on people. Nor did they show any interest in finding out, despite my efforts to bring them up to speed. I even had one doctor express not-so-mild annoyance at my refusal to get the jab. In citing “informed consent” as my reason, I might as well have been speaking Sanskrit! He advised me his clinic was now treating the unvaccinated as “Covid infected”, including even “asymptomatic” people, who’d formerly been known as “healthy”.

So many then are still preaching the gospel according to St Anthony, refusing to consider they might be wrong. Instead they’re choosing not to look at any of the evidence for this unfolding catastrophe, unwilling even to undertake basic due diligence, as belated as it now might be. Clearly, the profession has embraced its own variant of “submissive compliance”, or more fittingly, wilful ignorance.

Let me be very clear on this: Of any group who’ve so keenly embraced this “Kool-aid cult” and its insidious agenda, and who deserve to be held to account in criminal and civil courts to the full extent of the law, it’s the medical and healthcare establishment that stands out in the crowd. In “simply following orders”, they’ve committed the utmost treachery against us all. That they’ve also betrayed their more ethical, courageous colleagues goes without saying. Yes, Big Pharma has a lot to answer for, but what else might we have expected from this criminal cabal? The same can be said of our political classes, and the denizens of the establishment media.

These people in the medical and healthcare establishment should’ve represented the first and last line of defence between us and the globalist predators seeking via the “Great Reset” to take control of our bodies, our minds, our health, our lives, our incomes, our businesses, our families, our communities, even our sovereign economies. In the process they seek to deny us our independence, our freedoms, our choices, our liberties, our informed consent and with that our bodily autonomy, our rights, and everything else any of us might define as making life and living on this planet worthwhile. We’re again talking here in effect premeditated medical malpractice and malfeasance on a global scale. Nothing previously comes close, not even the HIV/AIDS epidemic. (In this, as we’ll see in Part Two, the medical profession has plenty of skeletons in the closet!)

This then is the essence of our narrative going forward.

Buy Me a Coffee

This above article was published in my local paper recently. Quite apart from the headline itself and the story that goes with it, readers should take a good, long, hard look at the main image and contemplate the subtext.

#SIDEBAR 2: ‘They've been pushing poisons for decades...they see [the adverse reactions], but refuse to speak up about it. They know what's going on...They just won't go against the narrative. They're complicit…’ [From Twitter] Share

It is axiomatic to say the most consummate betrayals are the ones committed by those people in whom we place our unreserved trust and faith. These so-called medical professionals—whose status is now little better than glorified quacks or charlatans, or ‘carny-barkers’ for the pharmaceutical criminal castes—are on a par with adults who sexually or physically abuse children under their care. This is a statement I don’t make lightly. If that offends some people, then so be it.

This then is the one group who should have known better and known earlier, and should have stood up to be counted. But for reasons best known to themselves they chose to abrogate that responsibility. Even if a critical mass of these folks stand up now and stand up loud—though it will be as welcomed as it is necessary—it may still be too little, too late!

Let me emphasise: I derive no joy at all in laying out my stall in such a forthright manner. And as we already know, this critique thankfully does not apply to every individual in the profession. Yet the reality that after two years we still accord a measure of trust and faith in these de facto pharmaceutical sales reps in white coats with stethoscopes is one which invites incomprehension, dismay, and doubtless for many, no small amount of disgust and anger. This is especially so for those of us who see what the real agenda is here. An agenda which is political, not medical or health related.

(Readers who’d like more detail on how this agenda is likely to unfold in the weeks and months ahead and why, see the link here. And here. Be prepared for a shock. More of this in Part Two.)

Such is the magnitude of their individual and collective ‘our hands are tied’ complicity in perpetrating and/or perpetuating the lies, sins and crimes of omission and commission that have been part and parcel of this monstrous deception upon humanity, they will not live it down in a hurry. These realities must be grimly disturbing for any rational, humane, self-respecting individual who still harbours a measure of hope and optimism for his/her present and future health, welfare, well-being etc., and that of their nearest and dearest. This would be particularly so for those of us with children and/or grandchildren.

The profession is now compromised, conflicted, and utterly corrupted, perhaps beyond redemption. Such sentiments may be discomforting to acknowledge for those of us with friends and relatives who work in the medical and healthcare professions, as this writer does. However, this is not the time to be overly concerned with people’s precious sensibilities; what needs to be said is far more important. And what needs to be heard—then acted upon—even more so.

If all this sounds a bit harsh and strident, then I’m far from being the only one who thinks along such lines. This from respected Canadian physician Dr Roger Hodkinson, at a press conference in Ottawa recently in support of the truckers’ Freedom Convoy early 2022: ‘the colleges of physicians and surgeons across this country and internationally’, Hodkinson solemnly declared, ‘are co-conspirators with governments in state sanctioned murder’. If there is a more brutal indictment of the medical fraternity, then I’ve yet to hear it. This, from one of its own ‘tribe’.

Thankfully Hodkinson is not alone in calling out his colleagues. Far from it. For folks whose principal source of information comes via those perennial purveyors of all the news that’s fit to fake and hide (i.e. establishment media), this revelation will come as something of a surprise. This doubtless includes many doctors. Again in Part Two, we’ll profile and namecheck some of these people who stand out as being true heroes of our time! (See link here, here, here, and here for the websites of at least four doctors’ groups who’ve been proactive in pushing back on the official narrative at all points.)

Buy Me a Coffee

#SIDEBAR 3: ‘I’d been seeing the same doctor for over 20 years…when he found out that I was not going to get the vax, he told me I was placing the health of others at risk. When I still said no, he began harassing me. I left the surgery in tears.’ [From Twitter]

— Adding Insult to Injury (Nevermind the ‘Do no Harm’)

It seems then that the once inviolable code “do no harm” is now deemed a bit ‘old school’, passed its ‘use-by-date’, a ‘sick’ joke with Orwellian undertones. Similarly, our sovereign constitutions and presumed freedoms etc., and the myriad laws and charters proscribing then protecting our basic civil liberties along with our hard fought human and legal rights, the once sacred Hippocratic Oath is now not worth the paper it’s printed on. As for “informed consent”, the best they can offer is misinformed compliance! Bodily autonomy is no longer your exclusive preserve.

With this in mind, it’s nigh on impossible to see how Messrs Gates, Fauci, Schwab and their ilk could possibly have fooled so many people for so long and so thoroughly had they not first retained the imprimatur and elicited the unquestioned support of the vast majority of those folk within and across the medical public policy establishment and the broader medical and healthcare profession. In cahoots with the fear-fuelled perpetual motion brainwashing machine that is the self-serving, self righteous establishment media and the irredeemably corrupt, mealy-mouthed political castes closer to home, it all made for a formidable misinformation, indoctrination, and compliance construct.

In pecuniary connivance with the lawless pharmaceutical cartel, these are in the main the folks “running the ride”. It is not a stretch to suggest the MSE in all its guises is a now a wholly owned, lock, stock n’ barrel subsidiary of Big Pharma. For its part the latter is an industry run amok, beholden to no-one but its shareholders and nothing but its bottom line, an international crime syndicate in all but name. Although few if any individual offenders have ever been jailed, the rap-sheet is long and storied.

Yet whilst the politicians will come and go, and the mendacious media will find a way to weasel its way out of being held accountable for the lies, deception, dissembling, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, character assassination, fear-mongering, gaslighting, self-censorship and glorified gossip that attended their reportage throughout this ‘phantom pandemic’, for the medical profession, it may not be that easy. Nor should we make it easy for them.

And so many of these people aren’t just accessories before, during, and after the Covid fact: They’ve been eager co-conspirators in mass murder and ‘eugenocide’, a word I’ve coined to ‘commemorate’ the occasion of this ‘crime against humanity in progress’. Less ‘ethnic cleansing’ than ‘eugenic purging’ then, carried out at the pointy end of a hypodermic rather than the business end of an AK-47, led by hordes of ‘warlords’ in white coats shouting you’re ‘either with us or against us’. If there has been a more effective, wide-ranging ‘psy-op’ (aka brainwashing) exercise perpetrated upon humanity, then this writer has yet to hear about it.

The Other Side of the Coin

Share

To this crime against global humanity we must add the emotional, economic, psychological, and social harm and trauma the unhinged “pandemic” response has done to us all, the true calculus of which will never be known. This, even if we assume some genuine official attempt is ever launched in order to count the costs. Which we should not expect will occur anytime soon. (It is a truism of politics to say: “never instigate an inquiry until you can be certain of the outcome”, and it’s in this instance where such an old political chestnut might apply.)

And on so many levels, it is our younger people who’ve already paid the heaviest price; doubtless it will continue to exact a cost from them going forward long after the rest of us are on the wrong side of the grass. This includes those children whose parents thus far have sensibly resisted the relentless ‘call to prayer’ of the vaccine evangelists for their kids to be included in this mephistophelian medical experiment. They too have not been spared the ill-effects of this bespoke insanity. Oh that were the case!

The enforced wearing of masks for kids is a case in point: short of the kids actually getting jabbed, this represents perhaps the most baneful manifestation of the maniacal controlling impulse to which our public health policy makers, along with our respective ‘leaders’, their advisers and ‘medi-crats’ have succumbed to, and to which we can now assume they’ve always been prone. That this was arguably the most unjustified and ineffective of the non-medical interventions purportedly intended to mitigate the transmission of this glorified flu (let’s call it what it is), only serves to make the mask mandate even more cruel and ludicrous.

That mask-wearing was mandated for adults was bad enough; that it was imposed on our impressionable and vulnerable kids who were always considered the least susceptible to infection made it all the more reprehensible and unforgivable. What our kids are least immune from is the insidious effects of stupidity, cruelty, ignorance, cowardice, arrogance, and unvarnished self-interest, the very ‘qualities’ so exemplified by those who purport to be acting in our best interests. Again, the MSE stands out in this respect.

All of these measures of course derived from the advice of the so-named experts, presumably some of whom actually know something about public health, microbiology, infectious diseases, vaccine efficacy and safety, mRNA technology, virology, or epidemiology. Even after it was revealed that masks don’t work—like the “experts” themselves about as useful as subtitles on an X-Rated adults-only movie—they doubled down on the edict, as relaxing the rules would’ve signalled they were not infallible and all-knowing after all. Like dealer-addicts, they get off on the high of their own supply!

And as with so many of the farcical, sadistic edicts lumbered on us during the faux crisis, few medicos at the ‘retail’ level had the gumption to push back on the dodgy rationale put forward to justify them. Although not the only example, the rejection and prohibition of existing safe, effective, cheap and proven treatments—Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin being the two most often cited—was one of the most criminally negligent decisions ever taken by the medical cabal.

The most obvious reason for this senseless prohibition is that Big Pharma couldn’t make a buck out of them. But another key, though less heralded, factor was at play here: In order to have an experimental drug granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US FDA, there must be “no other” effective medical treatments available. As such the tried and trusted Ivermectin and HCQ remedies had to be declared as unsafe and/or ineffective for the so-called Covid “vaccines” to be mandated as the one and only treatment that would fit that bill.

As for the “vaccine” rollout then, it has morphed seamlessly into the “Great Global Clot-shot Crap Shoot”, pretty much as it was designed. This is the sort of crime on a level we normally associate with deranged, self-deifying megalomaniacs like Pol Pot, Mao, Stalin, Hitler, or Mobutu and their ilk. But this one is based less on ethnicity, ideology, race, or religion than on class or socio-economic status. It is though no less a ‘power trip’, albeit one of an existentially different kind. In short, anyone considered surplus to present and future requirements as defined by the authors of the fatuously named “Great Reset” is eligible for inclusion in this Cult-inspired culling of the herd. In their twisted, perverted neo-Malthusian worldview, there are just far too many useless eaters and unworthy breeders.

#SIDEBAR 4: It was the biggest realisation [of the pandemic] for me. I knew most doctors towed (sic) the line...but I didn’t understand how centrally controlled it was. Basically…do what Fauci says or lose your license. So messed up...’ [From Twitter]

To reiterate, how the MSE might ever hope to reclaim the public’s trust, respect and confidence is anyone’s guess; but we must endeavour to ensure they never forget this hellish fiasco they helped foist on an unsuspecting, largely unquestioning public. If there’s any light at the end of this dark, forbidding tunnel, it’s that not all members of this once hallowed ‘caring profession’ have allowed themselves to be so corrupted and compromised. We’ve mentioned Roger Hodkinson earlier—who went so far as declaring the Covid “pandemic” a giant hoax—and we will profile a few of these courageous folks later.

But at this point it’s time to take another deep dive into the memory hole in order to fully appreciate what we’re confronted with here. Like our natural immunity and our healthy scepticism, context and perspective is crucial herein.

— A Mania for Denial & a Desperation to be Right

In the wake of the contaminated blood scandals of the early 80s and onwards—long forgotten of course, though not for those directly impacted by the criminal intent and negligence that characterised it—the Canadian public intellectual John Ralston Saul as far back as 1994 reflected on the shortcomings and epic systemic failures of the medical and scientific establishment.

Saul’s then reflections now bring into sharp relief for all but the most obtuse, self-serving, or wilfully ignorant, some basic understanding of how we’ve arrived at this point thirty odd years later. And in so doing, he gives us a glimpse of what it all might mean going forward in the post-pandemic era. Along with having implications for the standing of medical and health-care professionals, so it has for public health policy and the “experts” who formulate it.

(That being said, none of us should be under any illusions lessons will be learned, or heaven forbid, any serious reform will be implemented. As our continuing narrative in Part Two will further underscore, that’s not how the system works.)

For the eminent scholar and unsparing, long-time critic of the globalist game plan (including especially Klaus Schwab and his Davos-based World Enslavement (sic) Forum, the entity driving the Great Reset), the blood contamination scandals involved a series of errors in several Western countries—Canada, England, France, Germany, United States, Australia amongst them—by various medical authorities and institutions who failed to screen properly blood donations for HIV infections. ‘The universal methods of the medical profession produced the same approach in each country’, Saul intoned, the implications of his statement ringing with grim resonance in the here and now.

With the benefit of some rear-view mirror gazing, from this one insight alone it’s difficult to escape the ramifications for our present situation given what we now know and what’s coming to light on a daily basis. But the medical fraternity back then wasn’t ‘content’ to leave it at that. Publicly confessing the errors, cleaning house, and from there making amends and restoring some semblance of trust in the public health system was apparently ruled out as a way forward out of the tragic debacle. As Saul went on to explain in his typically deadpan style, the errors attendant upon the scandals…’were rigorously denied’ he said. He then added,

‘[These] led to further damage being done to uninformed patients [and which] led eventually to public inquiries which ought to have been extremely damaging to the medical profession and cause them to rethink their general approach to communication and error.’

Instead of thereafter revealing what they knew to be the truth behind this totally avoidable public health catastrophe—one still by the way playing itself out to this day—they added insult to injury and compounded the criminal negligence and underscored their collective professional cowardice. From there they entered into an ‘emergency state of denial’, perhaps not unlike any of their respective patients might do when suddenly confronted with a diagnosis of an advanced stage, untreatable, terminal illness.

Put simply, the profession pulled down the shutters and closed up shop, with there being little if any talk about further transparency (beyond what had already been revealed), accountability, or any evident remorse. In adopting such a response, they ventured even deeper into the ethical-free zone into which they’d already travelled far. The medical establishment was able to, Saul said, ‘…muddy the waters enough to limit the damage to unfocused outrage’.

The author finished by noting—perhaps superfluously—that the ‘desperation to be seen to be right in all cases was more important than the lives of patients.’ One might also add “more important” than the reputation and integrity of their chosen vocation! This mania for denial Saul noted, ‘has marked [public health] policies…ever since’. The subtext of the preceding revelation and its significance for the remaining narrative should not be lost on anyone. (Readers can click on the links here, here, and here for more information on the blood contamination scandals.)

#SIDEBAR 5: ‘They were stuck. I’m not making excuses for them as anyone with integrity should’ve gone WTF the second they got this letter 👀⬇️, but at the same time they were not exactly free to make decisions for themselves. The 3 doc[tor]s on the bottom of this letter - harakiri would be fitting.’ [From Twitter.]

— When our Cure is Worse than your Disease

Along with giving us a clear indication of how the medical establishment allowed itself to perpetrate, and be party to—and for over two years on the trot, perpetuate against all available and readily accessible evidence to the contrary—an even greater public health fraud cum catastrophe with Covid, by now we should be getting some hint of how that same establishment is likely to manage the inevitable fallout from the greatest disaster ever knowingly visited upon humanity in medical history. Like the tainted blood scandals, this is one the tragic outcomes of which will continue to play out across space, time, and generations to come. However in this instance, this tragedy will unfold on a far greater, hitherto unimaginable, scale.

Viewing all this from my own personal circumstances, for my part I'm of a certain age and as such I'll be in increasing need of medical services going forward. Yet I for one will never look at another doctor the same way again, and I don't think I’m ‘Robinson Crusoe’ here. I see this then as being amongst the worst outcomes of any number of the deeper lasting tragedies that the Covid extremists have wrought upon us all. Of all the treacheries and betrayals these are amongst the most egregious, criminal, and unforgivable. Well might we ask, “what happened to the Hippocratic Oath?” or “How’s that ‘do no harm’ thing working out for you all?” Or same with the simple premise of “informed consent?”

Even into now our third year of this confected crisis, so many of these folk still have no clue just how thoroughly they’ve compromised their individual professional reputations and personal integrity and the general standing their profession once enjoyed. This to say little of how much harm and injury they've wreaked upon their patients and their families. To the extent they might be aware, they're either in complete denial (as per Saul’s earlier comments) or they're being amply rewarded by their patrons—the ‘voodoo vaccine’ vendors of Big Pharma—for their complicity in perpetrating this monstrous hoax and compounding the sins of omission and commission by failing to stand up and be counted, or worse still, continuing to conceal it.

Either way, to paraphrase veteran investigative journalist Celia Farber—notable for her reporting on the HIV/AIDS scandal, and to whom we shall return in Part Two—the damage [to the profession] will be "incalculable and permanent". In the context of the traditional, sacrosanct, one-on-one doctor-patient relationship, we now have have a situation where outside third-party interests run interference between the two, and whose own agendas are as far removed from those of the patient’s health, welfare and well-being themselves. That doctors and health care professionals have meekly allowed such a development—even facilitated it in so many cases—is perhaps their greatest betrayal.

#SIDEBAR 6: ‘Ignorance isn’t an excuse. They have access to tools & resources to get the answers to items that were in conflict with their medical teaching & experience. If you, I & other layman saw the red flags, they saw them & more. They knowingly participated in malpractice.’ [From Twitter].

To reiterate, the profession should never be allowed to forget what they’ve done. But herein will we be able to sustain such a commitment to our collective memory? The past history of the medical establishment’s systemic failures suggests no! For that matter, the past history of our own inability or refusal to recall when and where necessary the past crimes, sins, betrayals, failures and lies by those in whom we place our trust—whether they are inside or outside of the medical services industry—is an intrinsic part of the problem. In this we are our own worst enemies!

As something of a recap on the preceding and as a segue to Part Two, I say this: there is a history of the medical establishment failing epically before, and there is much to ruminate on. It says so much about what has happened in the past two years, and which in varying degrees and locations continues to play itself out, accompanied by uncanny synchronicities with the past. Put another way, readers will not have to do much reading between the lines to understand the gist of this 'blast from the past', and why it pertains so much to the 'here and now'.

In looking at the current state of affairs, and with the preceding story about the blood contamination scandals in mind in particular, it is appropriate we look at some aspects of the history of the whole HIV/AIDS saga, without which there’d have been no blood taint scandal. Though I recall the time of HIV/AIDS well (as I anticipate future generations will look back on the Covid era), I was unaware of the full story behind this tragedy, that went far beyond criminal negligence to unmitigated criminal intent. In other words, I was until recently largely heedless of the crime that both prologued and prolonged that tragedy, with the contaminated blood fiasco adding insult to injury.

It may or may not come as a surprise to many but the one man singularly responsible for this epic, global public health disaster was never held to account, much less penalised or punished. He remains in the same position as then, having since the HIV/AIDS ‘heyday’ been elevated to God-like status by people who not only should’ve known better—whose job in fact it was to know better and act accordingly—and indeed did know better. The man in question is the one we’ve come to know as Dr Anthony Fauci. That they know better now is a reality that the Covid “pandemic” has brought into sharp relief for us all is one we’ll explore deeper in the next instalment.

Suffice to say that Fauci still rules the roost, for the past two years one of the most powerful, influential—and dangerous—people on the planet. Sadly that power, like that of his partner in high crimes Bill Gates, has been abused on a hitherto unprecedented scale, that influence proven existentially virulent for billions of people and far more contagious than any potentially lethal microbial organism, man made or no.

That virulence and contagion I’d aver though is nowhere more manifest than in the hearts and souls and minds of those members of the medical profession who have—combined with Gate’s Malthusian-inspired misanthropy, Schwab’s Great Global Gulag Gambit, and Big Pharma’s filthy, blood-tainted lucre—allowed themselves to be so completely contaminated by Doctor Fauci’s patented—and existentially dangerous—brand of moral turpitude and ethical beggary.

One does not need a PCR test to work that out!

Greg Maybury

25 February, 2022

See here for Part Two: Whistling Past the Graveyard: The High Priests of Public Health & Modern Medicine — (Part Two), by Greg Maybury

Share

Leave a comment

For non-Substack subscriptions: Patreon ➡️ https://www.patreon.com/gregmaybury …..or... For One-off Donations of Varying Amounts, please use either PayPal ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/369e7tmc or Make a fixed $A30 One off Donation (N.B.: Conv. US = $21; 17 British Pounds; 20 Euros. approx.) Wise(Money Transfer) ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/2p8p9n4k Readers wishing to make contact can do so via: poxamerikana1@protonmail.com or greg.maybury@icloud.com

Extra sources and further reading

📝👉Article: Letter to my Doctor, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: Letter to my Medical Clinic, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: The Last of our Human Freedoms — Covid-1984 meets the Brave New Normal, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: Can you Handle the Truth? — (If we Tolerate this, then our Children will be Next), by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: With a Lie this Large (The Psychic Dangers of our Infected Minds), by Greg Maybury

Website: Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium

https://doctors4covidethics.org/category/symposium-ii/

Website: America’s Frontline Doctors

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/

Website: Global Covid Summit

https://globalcovidsummit.org/