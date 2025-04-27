Notice to my readers: My work is reader supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or a one-off financial contributor. Doesn’t have to be a lot. All donations gratefully accepted. See ⤵️ for direct payment details. Or subscribe via Substack.—GM BUY ME A COFFEE Subscribe with Patreon Share Leave a comment 🗣️👉 'One of the finest things ever done by the mob was the crucifixion of [Jesus] Christ. [It] was a splendid gesture. But trust the mob to bungle it. If I’d been in charge of executing Christ I’d have handled it differently. [W]hat I would’ve done is had him shipped off to Rome and fed to the lions. They could never have made a saviour out of mince meat.’ — Ben Hecht, Hollywood denizen and extreme Zionist, reflecting hard-core Jewish/Zionist attitudes towards Jesus Christ, Christianity, and—by extension—its practitioners. (Cited by D Reed, in The Controversy of Zion.) 🗣️👉 ‘…According to the strangest beliefs of Jewish nationalism, the Jew is a superman, and Jewry a super-nation. The Jew is at liberty to act as he pleases against [non-Jews]…This is the teaching of [the] Torah and the Talmud. The Jew's standing is “beyond good and evil".’ — Hungarian author Louis Marschalko, The World Conquerers and Real War Criminals, 1958 🗣️👉 ‘Be careful...watch out for the yeast of the Pharisees...’ — Jesus Christ, “King of the Jews”, giving his disciples a ‘heads up’ of sorts. Mark 8:15 Introduction: As is often the case, there’s a prevailing sense of déjà vu attending debate about any and all things Israel. And any such discourse is unavoidable without reflecting on its kinship with its chief patron the United States. The interminable discord in Palestine and ongoing havoc in Syria and Lebanon and more broadly across the Middle East brings this into sharp relief. No matter what happens, in bi-partisan lock-step America’s political classes—and its establishment media—avoid any censure of the Zionist regime for its role in the mayhem. This was exemplified by recent events with western leaders falling over themselves to condemn Hamas’ actions on October 7th, 2023, again barking like a pack of Pavlov’s dogs to anyone who’d listen that hoary old mantra: ‘Israel has a right to defend itself’, or some riff on the theme. Though especially evident since 9/11—an event from which Israel seems to have been the only state that’s benefitted—this unholy geopolitical alliance is the decades-in-the-making basis for everything we’ve recently witnessed, with links to so much of what we’re experiencing in the here and now, including in Ukraine. Whilst such links remain, so do the existential dangers for America and the rest of the world. In this sixth instalment in a series of stand-alone articles, Greg Maybury again draws upon the work of both Jewish and non-Jewish writers, journalists, researchers, scholars, activists and historians to present a critical, wide-ranging analysis of various facets of the mythos and reality of the Promised Land, its history, its people, and its origins. Alternately illuminating the past with an ever watchful eye to the present, he attempts an in-depth probe into Zionism and its origins, and in particular, the inordinate power its various supporters, lobby groups, apologists, defenders and acolytes wield across time and space. Zionism it needs be noted is the reigning political ideology which inspired the establishment of the Jewish State in 1948 and which still dictates its national interests, and further fuels its larger regional and even global hegemonic ambition. Further, it’s an ideology that’s usurped in varying degrees the national interest of the respective nations in which so many of “God’s chosen” reside, the US being the prime exemplar. It is one moreover whose precepts are arguably the most enduring, portentous, globally consequential, yet least understood—by Jews and non-Jews alike—of any of the major political currents in the ‘river of our history’. Time then for another ‘pilgrimage’ to the Wailing Wall, albeit one of a different kind! See here for links to Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, and Part Five.

— Drawing the Line (When and Where?)

Most people will declare without hesitation they intensely dislike being lied to, conned, manipulated, or scammed. Yet when those amongst us—”us” almost always being in the minority—try to point out some of the biggest lies and deceptions or draw people’s attention to how we’re all being clearly manipulated and gaslighted by our governments, our media, corporations, special interests, or anyone else for that matter, we risk becoming about as popular as bacon n’ egg bagels on the menu of a bar mitzvah breakfast. The era of the Covid “pandemic” is proof positive of this salient conclusion. At the very least we’re dismissed, even ridiculed, as conspiracy theorists.

When it comes to alerting our friends, familiars and social acquaintances to the lies and crimes the powers that be don’t want us to know about, the 19th century French social psychologist Gustave le Bon perhaps said it best:

🗣️ ‘The masses have never thirsted after truth’ he said. ‘They turn aside from evidence that is not to their taste, preferring to deify error, if error seduce them. Whoever can supply them with illusions is easily their master; whoever attempts to destroy their illusions is always their victim.’

In short, GLB was not only on the shekel; he was probably well ahead of his time in understanding this phenomenon, if not fully grasping the implications for how it would play out the future. Along with having influenced Sigmund Freud, worth noting here is that le Bon’s ideas yielded a mother lode of intellectual inspiration for the development of modern public relations, propaganda, social engineering, and plain old fashioned brainwashing, whose early pioneers—most notably Ivy Lee and Edward Bernays (Freud’s nephew)—later drew heavily upon his work.

Given all that has passed in the thirteen decades or so since he penned this insightful gem, we can now safely say that le Bon was cutting us all quite a bit of slack by grossly understating the measure to which we so tragically allow “error” to “seduce” us. This is particularly the case when it comes to our political leaders and power elite classes. The trail of dead from the First World War to the Gaza Genocide alone is testament to this reality.

SIDEBAR: 'When it comes to Israel, some of the most sophisticated and articulate people—politicians, journalists, academics etc.—become such imbeciles, who parrot the Israeli script without any criticism or the faculties they have when examining anything else in the world [that] has to be analysed, [they] are willing to degrade themselves as a thinker, a researcher, a journalist, or a politician in order to satisfy a state that commits daily genocide.' — Ilan Pappe, 2025.

With the preceding in mind then, it’s difficult to escape the conclusion that humanity’s most fatal flaw lies in the following reality: most of us prefer to believe the lies we’ve been told and embrace the deceptions and myths we’ve been fed than to question or refute them—even less to hold to account those amongst us who ‘practice to deceive’. This, again even after we’re presented with hard core evidence of their fiction. Our still generally unerring Pavlovian response to rejecting simple, eminently plausible home truths about our past and present realities as just another “conspiracy theory” is Exhibit A in this regard.

Put another way, so many of us—knowingly or not—are it seems ardent devotees of deception, duplicity and deceit, a conundrum that appears so inherent a ‘trademark’ of the human condition and one so incomprehensible that the more astute students—past and present—of the psychopathology of our not so ordered, rational minds would appear to have only scratched the surface in unlocking.

On a daily basis, I find without even looking for it, more and more evidence to support this proposition than I do to doubt, much less refute it. Although many examples abound (and notwithstanding the competition they’re up against), the Covid and Vaccine Lie and the Climate Change Lie are front runners here.

Yet at the same time, the Big Lie that is Israel—and by extension the Grand Zionist Project—is also on the short list. Put plainly, as the very title of this series suggests, Zionism along with its foundational mythos is one of those Big Lies. Israel, being the bastard child of Zionism, is by definition, the showpiece as it were of that “lie”.

Given that the utterly relentless, ruthless, and horrific genocide being perpetrated by God’s Chosen upon the Palestinians is showing no signs of letting up over eighteen months later, more and more people though are indeed waking up and demanding that Israel and its leadership—along with those who facilitate their crimes against humanity—stop the genocide and thereafter be held fully accountable under international law. Which is a good sign. But is it ‘better later than never”, or ‘too little too late’?

At the same time, to truly grasp the scale and scope of the dreadful injustice, it’s vital for those people to understand at least some of the real history behind the events unfolding there right now, this series being of course conceived back in late 2019 with that express purpose in mind.

For its part, Israel for the past 77+ years has spent all of its moral capital (almost all of it derived from the contrived and vastly exaggerated victim status of its principal inhabitants, and in more recent decades sustained by the interminable and the increasingly tedious “Holocaust” narrative) in denying the undeniable. And where it found it was unable to keep doing that, it then over time resorted to defending the indefensible. This is one of those big lies.

More recently, as with 9/11, the always shaky official narrative of October 7, 2023 is being subjected to an ever growing level of scrutiny and critical analysis, further undermining Israel’s always illegitimate justification for its genocide.

Now that Israel is realising (belatedly I hasten to add), that that strategy is fast reaching its UBD, it is now pivoting once again. With widespread attempts by Western governments (including here in Australia) to curb criticism of Israel and its actions—done so almost exclusively at the behest and on behalf of Jewish and/or Zionist special interest groups—it now expects the rest of the world to tolerate the intolerable, and accept the unacceptable, upon pain of loss of livelihood, fines and/or imprisonment. None of this is deniable, defensible, nor is it tolerable or acceptable. We allow this to happen at our collective peril. (See here, here, and here for more on such attempts.)

— When it Smokes, it Burns (The Gospel According to Mel Gibson)

If as HL Mencken once opined, ‘The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed—and hence clamorous to be led to safety—by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary’, then in few human enterprises is this reality more evident than in matters of war and peace. War of course still retaining ‘his’ premier position as the most fearsome and destructive—and incidentally, for a select few at least, the most profitable—of the “Four Horsemen”.

With talk of an impending Third World War having reached fever pitch, it’s time for us to understand one simple reality, and this includes Jewish folks who themselves would not knowingly welcome any such development and/or reject unequivocally the Zionist creed. It’s clear the descendants and heirs of the political, economic/financial and broad power elites who knowingly led us into the First and Second World Wars—all packing much the same motives and pretexts and using not dissimilar methods and means—are once again seeking to take us all down the same path.

And against our better judgment, we seem to be no less resistant to their devious ‘charms’ and their appeals to our trusting, patriotic nature than our forbears.

Like the two previous wars—both of which were flagged many years in advance by the main instigators such that in effect they became self-fulfilling prophecies—the “motives and pretexts” of our current power castes will have little to do with preserving our freedom or liberties, protecting our democratic institutions, or maintaining our sovereignty. Neither will they be about saving the world from tyranny, oppression, terrorism or preserving our way of life, as imperfect as it might be.

Yet that is what we’ll all be told if events continue to spin out of control on the world stage. We are in fact being constantly ‘groomed’ with such notions as I write. We must resist this talk with every fibre of our individual and collective being. One does not need to be a revisionist historian to realise that, to coin a phrase, truth in such matters is always the bridesmaid, never the bride. To extend the metaphor, even if truth gets lucky and lands a man in wedded bliss as it were, by this time she’s usually too old to bear any children. In the interim however, all her married mates will have spawned plenty of them. And although the official, and broadly accepted high-school textbook historical record might lead most folks to reject such notions, once we realise how utterly corrupted that record is, the conclusion becomes inescapable.

With the preceding from of mind, we might consider the following. Outside of the official historical narrative however, the proposition that our “Hebrew” brethren played central roles in fomenting major wars, revolutions and all manner of social, economic and political turmoil and tumult in general has been something of a recurring theme in the literature addressing the so-called “Jewish Question” aka the “Jewish Problem”. Though almost always dismissed as an “anti-Semitic” trope by the less reflective members of the Tribe and their assorted Gentile apologists, this is one shibboleth for which we can readily employ for the occasion a peculiarly Yiddish turn of phrase: ‘when it smokes, it burns’.

This translates of course to the more familiar refrain ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire’.

Either way, ‘we’ get the drift! And it needs be noted, this worldview is not exclusive to “anti-semitic” goyim. There are plenty of “self-hating” or “self-loathing” Jews who share similar views about their notional co-religionists and their self-appointed tribal elders, and the direction in which so many of them appear to take the rest of humanity.

With the world at present undergoing massive, enforced—and largely unwelcome—transformations within and across the political, social, financial, public policy, economic, legal, demographic, and cultural spheres, especially so in Western countries (the Great Reset anyone, the Great Replacement?), it is incumbent upon all of us including moral minded, right thinking Jewish folks, to ponder the biggest question facing humanity: ‘How did we get here, who in the main have been driving forces behind these changes, and what is their motive and their end game.’

All this to say little of us all potentially staring into the proverbial abyss of another catastrophic global war, one that is very likely to involve the use of nuclear weapons.

Is the Samson Option on the table?

According to nuclear scientists, a regional nuclear war involving as few as 100 nuclear bombs could provoke a sudden and dramatic cooling of the global climate, with catastrophic consequences for the global food production system.

In the ensuing ‘nuclear winter’, billions of people could die.

Israel is thought to possess as many as 400 nuclear bombs and is therefore eminently capable of causing a ‘nuclear winter’.

In his latest Rant of the Week, Dimitri Lascaris explains why Israel’s criminally insane leaders are liable to resort to nuclear weapons in an all-out war with Iran.

In the circumstances, it’s reckless in the extreme for Western politicians to avoid discussion about Israel’s nuclear arsenal. We need urgently to have an intelligent discussion about disarming Israel - before it’s too late. ***********************

— Where Fools and Angels Fear to Tread

As for who the principal instigators of these events and developments are, for many that’s not a great mystery. For starters, just invite Mel Gibson down to your local pub, ply the man with a few rounds and then ask him what he thinks. I’m thinking there might’ve been something in that infamously tired and emotional roadside exchange “The Road Warrior” shared back with us all in 2006 with one of the LA County Sheriff's Dept.’s finest.

Some might recall Gibson had earlier been detained for drink driving, after which he was arrested and charged. Had he copped the rap and kept his trap shut throughout the proceedings, that would’ve likely been the end of it. Just another Hollywood bad boy behaving, well, badly. No big deal. Good career move in most cases.

Yet our man “Mad Mel”, evidently feeling compelled to make the most of his indelicate condition by getting a few things off his Catholic chest, and in this case packing far more valour than discretion, ‘recklessly’ declared that it was the Jews who were ‘responsible for all the wars in the world’. Now had Gibson declared the recently deceased Bishop of Rome himself a card-carrying pederast, he’d have scarcely raised an eyebrow. Predictably all hell broke loose once this news got out. It was not a good look for one of the ‘Wood’s golden boys. This was different. This was the “You Know Whos”.

With the exception of those non-Jews who had some inkling of what he was on about, for most folks the incident has long since been relegated to the Marianas Trenches of their respective memories, that is even if they’d given it that much thought to begin with. It’s doubtful though if all that many of the more devout Chosenites have forgotten the incident or forgiven him, not being as they are all that inclined toward either amnesia or absolution in such matters. Cue then much weeping, wailing n’ gnashing of Jewish choppers at Gibson’s chutzpah for again retooling that hoary old ‘outrageous anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’.

SIDEBAR: Oh irony of ironies, as fate would have it the cop who busted Gibson just happened to be one of the Chosen. As something of an afterthought, Gibson then immediately capped off his infamous remark with a classic ‘encore’ of sorts by asking the cop if he was in fact Jewish! Unlike so many of his brethren in such matters, as it turned out the arresting officer was by all accounts surprisingly forgiving of the actor’s latest performance, one we might describe as “Braveheart Redux”, though in this instance not necessarily “brave” in the more generally accepted sense of the word. For the cop in question, it was more a case of ‘[it’s] just the booze talking’ or maybe an impromptu method acting demo, rather than what we can now say was more ‘in vino veritas’. Put another way, Gibson had shall we say, let his Freudian slip slip (sic) a tad too far below the hemline! As it were! — GM

Not unlike the eponymous central character in his earlier 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ”—which though it made a mega-motza at the box office, was subject upon its release to widespread criticism, mostly of course by the “YouKnowWhos” for (allegedly) being “anti-Semitic”—the present day Pharisees and their rented rabble demanded Gibson be scourged if not crucified for his intemperate remarks. It’s unclear if the vicious backlash to his ‘three sheets to the wind’ remarks about Jews and their reputedly wicked, warring ways were partly or wholly inspired by a bit of bespoke Jewish payback over TPOTC controversy. This, as much as it’s uncertain even if said “backlash” itself was inspired more by lesser motives than those publicly promulgated.

All of which is to say, having bankrolled the controversial film with his own shekel following the main Tinseltown players refusal to green-light the project, it was Gibson who walked away with the lion’s share of the mega profits the film generated, along to be sure with the last laughs that invariably attend an outcome of its kind. Given the widely acknowledged ethnicity of the vast majority of the aforesaid “main players”, along with their well known disposition toward ‘turning’ that shekel, it is a reasonable surmise many of them would’ve been smarting at the success of the film when they’d earlier passed on it.

In any event, all this is perhaps incidental: notwithstanding his stature as one of Hollywood’s most successful players—and despite doing just about everything to atone for his inebriate indiscretions short of schlepping his sorry tusches to Jerusalem on a penitential pilgrimage to the Wailing Wall—his career and rep tanked in the wake of the blowback, from which some might say both have yet to fully recover. Again, another telling tale if ever there was one—or if it was needed—of what happens to those angels and fools and everyone in between, no matter how big or successful they are, who dare to criticise or cross this ‘untouchable tribe of trial and tribulation’.

Of course one entertainment celebrity (even a heavyweight like Gibson) veering off the reservation and riffing about Jews and their well documented role in plotting wars and the attendant mayhem is one thing. This, even taking into account that most of the folks in the film and entertainment business in general are acutely aware of which side their breakfast bagel is best buttered. Despite their personal views, they would rarely contemplate airing them in public. At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, that’s generally considered a career limiting move. One can virtually count on the fingers of one hand the number of major entertainment industry folks who openly support Palestine and/or criticise the Israel’s genocidal policies. (See here, here, here, here, and here for more.)

AUTHOR NOTE: I personally recall the Gibson incident well, though it took me a few years before I was in a better position to more fully acquaint myself with the historical record he alluded to. This exercise eventually underscored the veracity of his statements, which in turn, and in part at least, inspired the present narrative.

But for more historically derived, hard evidence based declarations embracing similar tropes—some of which no doubt Gibson himself is aware of (see here for more illuminating detail on the actor’s family background; and here also)—the “historical record” throws up numerous examples of authors, historians, assorted truth tellers and the like. Almost all of these folks are routinely baptised then as unreconstructed anti-Semites; their reputations are trashed, with their work dismissed as conspiracy theory at best and thereafter relegated to the margins.

Now having already done so in previous instalments, we’ll namecheck more of these brave folks directly; suffice to say the following before moving on. Someone once said history has a habit of repeating itself. I personally think that like Mel Gibson, he/she may have been on to something.

With all that said pilgrims, wanna know why the very worst parts of our history might keep repeating themselves?

Look no further then as to who keeps repeating it for and on our behalf, though clearly not for our collective benefit. Present events and developments in Europe and in the Middle East as they are rapidly unfolding provide ample evidence of that reality. Perhaps now we might all show our heartfelt appreciation to Mr Gibson for having the courage—albeit of the “Dutch” variant on this occasion—to publicly alert us to one of the biggest (though best kept), secrets of our past.

By the same token, it remains to this day a great pity we didn’t appreciate it much more and much earlier. Even as far back as 2006, any widespread, collective epiphany resulting from Gibson’s revisionist historical roadside renderings and the implications embedded therein, as heretical as they were (and still are), would’ve already arrived far too late.

It is with such sentiments in mind we proceed.

— The Adversaries to all Good Men

In his seminal 1984 book, Taking Sides: America's Secret Relations with a Militant Israel (1948-1967), Jewish-American author Stephen Green recounted his experience when he began researching the official records for the project, much of which he had sourced under the FOIA Act, and which had never before seen the light of day. ‘The reality’ said Green, ‘was so different from the myth as to be unrecognisable.’ As already hinted at earlier, this “reality” is a recurring theme when viewing the historical record in general, but especially so with Israel’s own.

Insofar as he was concerned, the idea that the victory of the Jews in the “battle for Palestine” (1948-49; aka the Nakba) was a miracle victory against overwhelming odds ‘is arrant nonsense…unsupported by the documentary evidence.’ This by logical extension compels one to question many, if not all, other aspects of the sacred, hitherto rock solid narrative foundations upon which Israel has built its temple. Green’s first impressions set the thematic tone for the rest of his book of course, one he followed up about five years later. This sequel was called Living by the Sword: America and Israel in the Middle East, and covered the period from 1968-1987. Clearly the author had spent considerable time in the Memory Hole, evidenced by his perceived need for a second book, and the astute analysis, depth of his insights, and comprehensive references he delivered in both.

After reading both tomes, one does not need to adjust their rear-view mirror to appreciate that little has changed in the interim, either in the manner of Israel’s conduct or in the determination they bring to controlling the public perception of it. All of which is to say, almost five decades later, as noted Green’s insights still resonate, with the accepted “underdog” narrative prevailing to this day, seemingly unassailable despite all onslaughts.

It could be said at the time Green wrote these books that the “narrative” was never in danger of losing its grip on the collective imagination of people in the West in particular. Though a few observers seem to think there are signs that some ‘natives are becoming restless’ as it were, it is far from certain that Israel is preparing to cry “Uncle” anytime soon. This notwithstanding a now seemingly resurgent interest in the plight of the Palestinian cause.

By way of explaining the genesis of the project, in his introduction, Green cites a ‘nagging, nettling awareness’ on his part which was prompted by what he saw as the ‘appalling ignorance’ of U.S. politicians regarding the US relationship with Israel. After ‘exploiting widespread humanitarian sympathy’ with the surviving European Jews, the early Zionist leadership in Israel he says, ‘pursued its objectives without regard for the consequences.’

To underscore the downside from all of this, the author adds:

‘The Arab reaction is bitter and potentially violent, endangering not only the Jews in Palestine but also the strategic interests of the Western powers in the [region], since the Arabs now identify the United States and the United Kingdom with Zionism.’’

Israel’s establishment then, instigated by the Zionist movement and its hardline adherents with the imprimatur of firstly Great Britain, and later the United States, was eventually facilitated over several decades in the wake of the outcomes of two catastrophic world wars and a calamitous global economic depression. Which as we’ll continue to see in forthcoming outings, the Zionist movement and its assorted factotums and benefactors played no small part in bringing down upon all of us.

This “mythos” of Israel is further sustained by a delusional messianic fervour, in turn facilitated by emotional blackmail, psychological projection (aka “blame transference”; essentially accusing others of being guilty of crimes you commit yourself), cultural, academic and intellectual subversion, along with a singularly impressive, all embracing web of political manipulation, intrigue, corruption, influence peddling, coercion, treachery, espionage, and extortion that reaches the highest levels of our respective governments and the various institutions and entities which form the fabric of the Western body politic.

If one likes, they’re not averse to demonstrating a preternatural predisposition for biting the hand that feeds one! The one factor common to the “desired ends” mentioned earlier, and the first in the queue for Israel, is the measure of how this will serve Israel’s interests. The interests of its chief patron are, if included in the calculus at all, more often than not secondary, and perfunctorily considered.

Behind the apparently impermeable veil of this “mythos” is a disturbing, well-documented history of torture, ethnic cleansing, material expropriation, land dispossession, racism, genocide, assassination, wanton bloodshed, terrorism, colonial-style exploitation, ethnocentrism, and an overweening disdain for international law, core democratic principles and basic human rights. Pretty much everything our ruling classes, political lackeys, and their media hacks would have us believe about numerous dictators and despots—after years, and in some cases decades it needs be noted, of political patronage by the West—and who’ve been ousted after they served their purpose or overstayed their welcome.

And not a few of which being such injustices, crimes, atrocities and horrors that have long been claimed by Jews to have been perpetrated upon them throughout history.

Now at this point most people are probably thinking that very little of the foregoing sounds anything like the Israel of their own imagination and that of the public image it presents to the world. And therein we might say, lies the problem. How was this chimera of historical reality achieved? Because by any measure, it was no mean feat.

For something of a ‘take’ on just how impressive it was, we might call upon the British playwright Harold Pinter. Though he was pointedly referring in his 2006 Nobel Prize acceptance speech to Israel’s chief enabler and protector the U.S. (as hinted, the proud owner of its own exceptional, not unimpressive mythos and self-delusional pathologies to be sure), Israel has also pulled off a ‘brilliant…highly successful act of hypnosis’ in the creation of its own mythos. This “act” is ongoing and enduring, and at the risk of over-egging the show business metaphor, is still packing in the crowds.

Whilst we might argue the U.S. mythos is unravelling somewhat and has been for sometime, Israel and the global Zionist forces which relentlessly drive its growth and influence, continues to pursue its goals of power projection, and does so without fear and with sustained, if not increasing, favour amongst the so-called community of nations. This is despite the many missteps and tragedies—pursuant to the “lies, sins and crimes”—which have accompanied its ascendancy.

And then of course we’re faced with a far bigger question: What is the root cause of America’s decline, the latter being the very country without whose support Israel would never have existed from the get go and most certainly would not have been able to sustain itself since then? This is a question which will arise again.

In an article he penned for New Dawn Magazine in August of 2023 (incidentally two months prior to the events which triggered the genocide in progress), the veteran BBC and ITN Middle East correspondent Alan Hart related an exchange he had back in 1980 with Major General Shlomo Gazit, a former director of Israel’s Military Intelligence.

In the piece “Why the Truth of History Matters”, Hart—the author of the epic trilogy Zionism: The Real Enemy of the Jews—confided to the then retired IDF spy chief that he’d come to the conclusion Israel’s much touted vulnerability to terminally hostile forces bent on its destruction from the get go was all a carefully crafted fable, albeit one missing the all important ‘moral’. ‘Israel’s existence has never, ever, been in danger’, Hart posited unequivocally. Mr Gazit, surprisingly we can assume, indulged his interlocutor with the following: ‘Alan, the trouble with us Israelis is that we’ve become the victims of our own propaganda.’

On any number of levels this anecdote reveals much about Israel’s conduct past and present and the way many Israelis think about themselves, the Jewish state, and more broadly, Zionism itself. In fact the exchange reflects the chief narrative premise upon which this series is built. Not least was Gazit’s use of the word “victims” as his preferred metaphor.

Their oft-declared status as perennial “victims of history” may be second only to their status as “God’s Chosen People”. It also perhaps goes a long way toward explaining why so many Jews—and not just Israelis—have supported the actions of the country’s political and military leaders.

To begin with, Gazit’s admission was no less than a statement of the bleeding obvious, the myth in question one of many dangerous delusions that Israel has been dining out on ever since its inception in 1948. Tragically, Israel continues to embrace these delusions at the expense of not just the rest of us, but at the expense of the Jewish people themselves, they being the very ones it purports to act in the interests and on behalf of. This, even if the majority of folks in both camps have still yet to come to this realisation.

In other words, almost a half century after Gazit’s “True Confessions” moment, Israel’s leaders and its citizens—and the broader Jewish diaspora who continue to support the Zionist project come what may—are still getting high on their own supply, a phrase which in essence sums up the phenomenon he was describing.

Perhaps we might say, they are doing so more so than ever; as recent events attest, never more dangerously has this delusion been playing itself out than now.

©️Greg Maybury.

27 April, 2025.