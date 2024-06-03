— They Always get What they Want

It may sound like a statement of the bleeding obvious, but the overarching narrative of The Home of the Brave is nothing if not a study in political contrasts, anomalies, and contradictions. It is commensurately a study in what might’ve been, and of opportunity costs of historical dimensions. This appraisal doesn’t apply just to America itself: one might argue that such costs are increasingly borne by the West in general, including my own country Australia.

In few areas is this reality more apparent than when considering America’s relationship with Israel, and the cap-in-hand fealty that its ruling and power political castes—past, present, and wannabe—pay to The Rogue State and everything it stands for. And since the events of October 7, 2023, at few if any times in our past has it all been as patently obvious.

Moreover, with increasing talk of a possible nuclear showdown between Russia and the West over the situation in Ukraine—an unprecedented global flashpoint and crisis situation that from the get go has been driven primarily by the neo-conservatives, Israel’s notorious warmongering proxies in the US foreign policy, security and defence establishment—not since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 has humanity faced the future with as much existential foreboding. And let there be no illusions: it is these same folks who have facilitated the catastrophe in the making which we see unfolding in the Middle East.

With the preceding in mind, worth recalling here at the outset are the words of US Navy Admiral Thomas Moorer, a former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCOS). Whilst reflecting upon his time ‘on the bridge’, Moorer made several statements over time lamenting the powerful influence of the Israel Lobby on U.S. politics. One of his most notable remarks came via an interview he gave in the early 1980s, where he said the following:

‘I've never seen a President—I don't care who he is—stand up to [the Israelis]. It just boggles the mind. They always get what they want. The Israelis know what's going on all the time…If the American people understood what a grip those people have on our government, they’d rise up in arms. Our citizens…don't have any idea what goes on.’ [Emphasis added]

The Admiral's comment was inspired largely by Israel’s infamous terrorist attack upon the USS Liberty in 1967 (see here and here for more on this). Needless to say then, Israel avoided any blowback for this crime, fatuously claiming the attack was a case of “mistaken identity” when nothing could’ve been further from the truth. This claim was meekly accepted by the then US government and media.

Neither then nor since has Israel ever been held to account by the monolithic Zionist controlled media. What followed was an aggressive cover-up, which by any measure has been extraordinarily successful. To this day, the real events leading up to this premeditated war crime have never been formally investigated. Nor by any stretch of the imagination has justice been served insofar as the ship’s surviving crewmen and their families are concerned.

The former JCOS chairman’s remarks are of course as instructive now as they’ve ever been, not least because he's (still) one of the few American military leaders who’ve spoken so frankly about the power of the Israel Lobby. Indeed, his comments underscore a central theme of this series.

Harking back to our opening, the most notable exemplars of Washington’s fealty to Israel explicit in Moorer’s remarks are to be found on Capitol Hill. As noted it is since the events of October 7 that we’ve witnessed this truly unique exercise in political virtue signalling reach an apotheosis of sorts. These unapologetic “Israel Firsters” are ‘prat-falling’ over themselves trying to one-up each other in their support of Israel and being seen to be doing so. That they’ve amped up this religious fervour several notches during the course of what can only be described as the most brutal, bloody, gratuitous genocide ever perpetrated upon any group of innocent human beings is even more remarkable. As of this writing, they show no sign of moderating their stance.

As for the genocide itself, perhaps not since the heyday of the Vietnam War have we seen such bloody atrocities and graphic images of unfiltered carnage being broadcast publicly; this time of course not by the establishment media who are exceeding all expectations in their efforts to conceal this Jewish perpetrated and sanctioned holocaust from the public. The still freewheeling (at least for now) realm of social media and alternative, authentically independent journalism is filling that gap. (See here, here, here, and here.)

And with Israel’s Genocidaire-in-Chief Benjamin Netanyahu now reportedly prepping his next ‘sermon’ to the Capitol Hill faithful, we can begin cueing the sounds of stomping feet and standing ovations erupting from his devotees at every third syllable this megalomaniacal Zionist Zealot might fulminate from the bully pulpit therein. He’ll be in good company; along with the president himself Joe Biden and the Beltway Bedlamites™️ in general, they’re as complicit as he is in said genocide.

The Genocidaires-in-Chief du Jour

— "It's the Lobby, stupid!"

If in fact these presumed guardians of the republic had gone out of their way to subvert then sabotage the vision of the Founding Fathers as premised in the Constitution, it’s hard to see of how we might've judged them more successful. Should the Great American Experiment ultimately prove a failure—and it’s difficult to see short of another civil war or revolution that such an otherwise unthinkable outcome might be avoided—it will be the country’s ‘entangling alliance’ with Israel that is most likely to bring it all unstuck. It is through this prism one must assess their treachery and their perfidy!

This cult-like devotion to a foreign nation has also come at the expense of any reasonable hope ordinary citizens might’ve had of grabbing themselves a slice of the American Dream Pie. As my Stateside confreres are fond of portraying such matters, that train has long since left the terminal. To which we might add that the service in question has long since been permanently deleted from the official timetable. The only thing left is an official announcement to such effect, which considering its implications is one we should not hold our breath awaiting.

Almost every member of Congress then—Republican or Democrat, Senator or Representative—is a masterclass exemplar of the formidable power of the ‘blood shekel stuffed purse’, itself the reserve political currency of the Beltway. Each of these traitors can be counted upon to demonstrate their unswerving loyalty to those agents of a foreign power—a fifth column by any measure, albeit one functioning in broad daylight—to whom they owe their political meal ticket. It is these fifth columnists who in turn ‘own’ holus-bolus their mercenary asses, and not their hapless constituents who voted said “asses” into office naively thinking they’d place their interests foremost at the top of their ‘to do’ list.

Those of us with a more dispassionate view of the events unfolding in Palestine and their backstory, are continually astounded—and curiously not in the least surprised—by the refusal of almost all members of America’s ruling political duopoly to appreciate what’s good for them and right for their collective constituents. Much less their country. We’re talking the aforesaid “national interest” here of course. These parasites accord their sworn oath of office far less importance than they do their subservience to a foreign nation. In any other country (and certainly in another time), this would be deemed treason.

Not only has America’s “national interest” been subverted and corrupted from within and without by forces alien to the values and ideals of the Republic by Israel and its Beltway proxies. The very notion of what might be viewed as legitimate “national interest” (by most ordinary Americans at least), having been turned on its head, now appears vastly different from those folks whom they elect to Congress and in whom they continually place their blind faith and trust to represent their own interests and those of the nation as a whole. Their first and last loyalty is to The Lobby! Indeed, "It's the Lobby, stupid!" might well be their prevailing political mantra. Check Biden✅! Check Trump✅! Check RFK Jr.✅!

Moreover, they’re increasingly—and demonstrably so—indifferent to the political optics that their devotion to a state whose actions and conduct since it was established have done more to harm the national security interests of the US than any other. To be sure, these folks have consistently thumbed their noses at any expectation their fellow citizens might reasonably have of them serving their interests first, and not those of a foreign power. Now they’re not even attempting to keep it under wraps, though there’s still no shortage of ordinary Americans who fail still to see the deep malaise they’re mired in as a result.

This misguided allegiance to Israel and the Zionist agenda has also come at the cost of America’s standing on the global stage, the nation having long since relinquished any semblance of moral authority all whilst having forfeited any strategic leadership role it might’ve once claimed bragging rights on as the world’s superpower. Doubtless though, if any of the current denizens of the Capitol are even aware of the real story behind the aforementioned USS Liberty, they’ve buried it deep inside their personal memory holes so it troubles their much needed beauty sleep not a wit. Much the same as they’ve all done we might presume with any/all other aspects of the decidedly unsavoury history of the Zionist project they call Israel.

— Whose “National Interest” is it Anyway?

That these folks have been party (or “Parties”) to the subversion of the Republic is an inarguable proposition, though a disconcerting one to be sure. Refuting this is akin to gazing outside one’s window during a blizzard and declaring the weather “fine and sunny”. Almost all of “these people” moreover are either Jewish and/or card carrying apologists or propagandists for the Zionist-Jewish state.

Along with the aforesaid ‘cards’, many are actually packing two passports (hence the ambiguous loyalties), with all that implies. Insofar as this writer knows, no other nationality, religious and/or ethnic group enjoys such unique political privilege and prerogative. But in the ever demanding Zionist mindset, even this is never enough. There’s always room for more.

Further, many are either complicit in—or co-architects of—Israel’s Byzantine stateside intrigues, machinations, second-story sprees, and power plays via its monolithic, omnipotent fifth column. Such power plays etc., are not limited to domestic politics or policy formulation by any means, though that objective is often inseparable from the larger geopolitical agenda. With countless credible commentators holding firm convictions and offering well documented evidence of Israeli involvement in the JFK assassination and the events of 9/11—both stories for another instalment—we can only begin to contemplate what other ‘lesser’ crimes and conspiracies they might’ve contrived to further their agenda Stateside and/or preserve their status in and across the geopolitical landscape.

And much of these are aimed not just simply at influencing US foreign policy but directing it, with a particular focus on advancing Israel’s own national, economic, military and geopolitical interests. They even spy on their principal benefactors, stealing their secrets (commercial and military), and selling them to the highest bidder. The rap sheet here is a long, storied, and sordid one. The story of former US citizen and Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard is perhaps as good a starting point here as any, but certainly not an isolated case.

Neither stopping short of blackmail, intimidation, nor bribery (and much worse) to get what they want. No country does this as blatantly or with as much impunity (or chutzpah) as does the Rogue Regime. After observing that Israel runs one of the most ‘aggressive and damaging espionage networks’ targeting the U.S., one commentator long ago noted, ‘[S]cratch a counterintelligence officer in the U.S. government and they'll tell you that Israel is not a friend to the United States.’

(Those who’ve read Whitney Webb’s two-volume 2022 opus One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union between Intelligence and Organised Crime that gave rise to Jeffrey Epstein, will appreciate this is not mere hyperbole or biased reportage.)

In allowing all this then, America has slowly but surely mortgaged its heart and soul as a nation and the moral capital it needed to remain a citizen in good global standing. Look first and last to Israel and its almighty Lobby for the principal reasons for why this is so. As a political action collective they comprise ‘a broad Church’ alliance drawn from both sides of the Congressional and extended political divide. The very existence of this unholy, and (to those not completely blind at least) increasingly transparent and counterproductive alliance represents hard-core evidence that, contrary to popular belief and conventional wisdom, bi-partisanship is alive, well and kicking in and across the Beltway in general and the Congressional aisles in particular.

That this version of “bi-partisanship” is far removed from the more traditional variety ordinary folks might have in mind if and when they think of it, is neither here nor there. That it does little to enhance the integrity of the body politic or the oft presumed integrity of the democratic process. Same with furthering the noble cause of the Republic in the interests of ordinary Americans—which when one thinks about it, bi-partisanship at least in principle might seem for most to be an ideal facilitator to such ends—is perhaps worthy of further exploration. Suffice to say, to the extent “bi-partisanship” does manifest itself in any substantive, measurable way, it might best be calculated by how much it advantages Israel rather than America itself.

Another calculus might be how well it serves the broad collective interests of the US political classes, as distinct from their respective, party political interests, notional though the differences between these parties are. The ‘party political divide’ such as it’s presented is, to all intents, mostly theatre, a glorified vaudevillian tacky Vegas magic act designed to elevate perception far above reality. To render as it were some illusory distinction where none exists. Kabuki theatre, with a Jewish twist. As ‘location’ is to real estate, so it is with “perception” in politics! With all this in mind, well might we say “bi-partisanship”—not unlike the “national interest” one expects—just ain’t what it used to be! Again, nowhere is this more apparent than with America’s alliance with Israel.

In undertaking the ‘math’ then herein vis a vis America’s seemingly non-negotiable support for The Rogue Regime, one imagines the dispassionate political cost-benefit analyst would have an easy task of it. That it may actually disadvantage Americans in commensurate proportion to the degree it benefits Israel might make the analyst’s task marginally more challenging, but the point is still well made. Most of us could do our own CBA, without it challenging our critical thinking skills too much before arriving at a reasonably objective conclusion. For many—even the most optimistic amongst us erring on the side of caution—the exercise would be as they say, something of a “no-brainer”.

Yet though it is as blindingly obvious as it’s easy to explain, few if any of the denizens of the corporate media, nor more generally the court scribes, ever undertake the CBA. This, so as to alert the critical masses of what decisions are being taken against their own interests and those of their country. As such, the song remains the same! More than one commentator has made the valid point that America is—at least in principle—’institutionally capable of asserting its own agenda in the Middle East’, and on that point many might agree.

Yet there’s a world of difference between being “capable”, [and] from there having the political will to do so, and then amassing the resources to achieve the goal. This is especially so in relation to Israel. The history tells the story and current events simply reinforce it.

— “We’re all Anti-semites Now!”

Of all the stories that have accompanied Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, the grim discovery of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies would have to be the most horrendous and most disturbing. Some of these folks had been shot with their hands tied behind their back. Others had their organs taken; it’s uncertain if these unfortunate victims of Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity—at least as horrific and as grotesque as anything we’ve heard about the tediously trumpeted “Holocaust” itself—had their organs removed before or after they were murdered. (See here and here.)

As per usual, the mendacious Western media-ocracy—largely Jewish-owned and/or controlled as noted—have also conveniently memory-holed the revelation of this grotesque ‘atrocity exhibition’. Jews committing mass murder does not for good copy make! The attention spans of most folks have in the meantime become occupied territory—bursting at the seams with stories of pillage, rape, murder and mayhem by Hamas, rising anti-semitism, and histrionic calls from talking heads and righteous politicos alike simpatico with the aims of the Zionist project about how important it is to wipe the Palestinians off the map once and for all.

Another testament if indeed it’s needed, is that Israel’s grip on the levers of political power and its media influence in Washington and the West remains unaffected by the growing global protests* against what few objective observers would now argue is anything less than a full-blown, no-holds-barred, Old Testament inspired genocide in the making. (*See here, here, and here.)

Even though it’s yet to pass the Senate ‘smell test’, the recent passage of the so-called “Anti-Semitism Awareness Act” (AAA) by the House of Representatives must qualify as a watershed moment in the history of the decline and fall of the Republic. This unprecedented legislative mischief is unique in more ways than one. It aims to codify a definition of anti-Semitism as outlined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) into federal anti-discrimination laws. To say the least, that such a radical change to the hallowed First Amendment of the Constitution—in effect the first stage of a controlled demolition of free speech—would even make it this far is remarkable.

Not least "remarkable" here is that the AAA bill has been ‘inspired’ by the outsized demands and expectations of a foreign state entity—by some accounts a loyal American ally. This particular minority group in whose interests this bill is being passed—one as privileged and as 'pampered' as it is minuscule—by their mercenary proxies in the 'parliament of war whores' that is the Capitol of said Republic. This is a group whose:

a) long-standing influence and power forcefully permeates every nook & cranny of the US body politic; b) track record of milking n' bilking anything and everything they want from their chief benefactor is unrelenting; c) values are at considerable odds with everything the aforesaid Constitution purportedly stands for; d) 'tribal’ primacy in the power political firmament of the day has rarely if ever been more ascendant, advantageous nor more portentous; and [whose] e) definition of what constitutes authentic “anti-semitism” is a constantly moving feast with its manifestations almost always ludicrously inflated to suit the occasion.

This bill can only further consolidate and enhance this status. Which is what it is designed to do. Tellingly, the bill itself isn’t just seeking to enshrine that privilege in the Constitution itself; its essential aim is to prevent anyone from actually making such observations as these herein. (For those who say Americans ‘don’t do irony’—this may be as good a time as any to rethink such assumptions. However, I digress.)

Herein one is left wondering if similarly radical proposals to change the Second Amendment—that is, the right to be ‘packing heat’, another Constitutional cornerstone perhaps even more hallowed than the First—would themselves have been put forward with any serious expectation that they’d get past the front door of the Capitol. All of which suggests that the majority of Americans would take issue with that old trope, ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’!

Although early days at this point, so many people—so many of whom should know better—appear to be thus far relatively sanguine about how the future of political discourse and public debate might play out, and what might be the long term consequences of allowing this legislation to become law. Whether this contentious measure actually passes and can thereafter be practically enforced is another matter of course. Clearly the political sentiment though in Washington is still on Israel’s side, regardless of public opinion—both US and global—yet at least appears to be shifting away from Israel.

All in all, again what we’re witnessing here it seems—to paraphrase Theodore Herzl, considered the progenitor of the modern Zionist project—’the terrible power of the blood-shekel stuffed purse.’ It remains to be seen what shape or form the ultimate manifestation thereof will take. And as already noted, not just for the once fabled "City on the Hill". This has much broader ramifications for us all.

— Defending the Indefensible (or Burning Down the House)

In a recent article on Mondoweiss, Palestinian rights activist and journalist Steven France details the manner in which Israel over the past several months has “systematically violated” U.S. and International Law and human rights conventions in its “disproportionate” response to the events of October 7, 2023.

Drawing upon a damning report released recently by the Independent Task Force on the Application of National Security Memorandum-20 (NSM-20), France cites ‘multiple credible incidents constituting violations of international humanitarian law, military best practices, and [improper] restrictions on humanitarian assistance.’ The report concluded he said, that Israel’s indiscriminate, disproportionate attacks on civilian areas were conducted under "extremely relaxed rules of engagement."

To be sure, one doesn’t need a report of this type to highlight the “extremely relaxed” response to the genocide in progress of the collective US and Western political and media classes and their assorted hasbara hacks, flacks, and lackeys. The evidence for this was and remains there still for everyone else to see.

What’s most notable is the aforesaid’s “extremely relaxed” attitude toward reporting on, or acknowledging the truth about, unfolding events and/or the history behind them. This, much less them seeking to hold the Rogue Regime to account for these unprecedented violations—all crimes against humanity and war crimes—about which they remain as of this writing (you guessed it), “extremely relaxed”.

As for the rest of the world, other than Israel’s hard-core supporters, the vast majority of people would appear to be far less “relaxed” about what’s taking place. As I write this, events and developments the Middle East are unfolding at a pace and a measure of unpredictability that make it difficult for anyone trying to keep up with them much less anticipate. Along with those who might’ve imagined few surprises were left in store, on both counts it seems that from one day to the next, the drivers of the Zionist project are as hell-bent on keeping us all guessing as they are on raining down upon the long-suffering Palestinians another Holocaust-inspired genocidal hell.

For his part, after noting that the wholesale killing [in Gaza] marks a ‘real turning point’ in western politics, and ‘a dark turn’ for modern western civilisation, Patrick Henningsen, the frontman of 21st Century Wire reports,

‘[T]his festival of ethnic cleansing & genocide is being led by a gang of unpopular leaders and technocrats, feigning ‘Christian values’ and totally devoid of any moral principles. They’ve done themselves no favours by throwing their lot in with one of history’s most notorious war criminals.’

To be sure, it’s the unprecedented scale, scope and unspeakable nature of Israel’s barbarous responses to the Hamas attacks in October 2023 that truly boggle the civilised mind. Palestine, and the Gaza Strip in particular, has become a charnel house in front of our eyes and under our noses. This is no less than a collective blood sacrifice. Netanyahu’s ‘bolshie’ response to recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC) rulings on Israel’s actions—complete with reports of an imminent arrest warrant being issued with his name on it—was clear evidence he’s doubling down and going full Monty on his well-documented genocidal impulses.

For those of us with few illusions about the motivations and ambitions long embraced by the Zionists, and whose plans from day one for the ultimate fate of the Palestinian people have been barely disguised, perhaps we might say the only real surprise about recent events is that it’s taken Israel this long to so openly reveal its endgame.

Or to put it more correctly perhaps, that it’s taken so long for the rest of the civilised world to awaken to the reality of said endgame. Not just the “end-game” for the Palestinians, but for the Greater Middle East region. That is, to reveal it finally to a greater critical mass of the global populace, so many more of whom now appear to be more resistant to the Zionist mythos.

in the final analysis, it is the acquiescence to, if not active approval of, this genocide by our Western governments that again benumbs our ability to make sense of it all. They have relinquished any and all pretence to, or compliance with, international law or human rights principles. Their much touted belief in, and eager embrace of the so-called ‘rules based international order’—a self-serving construct as rickety as it’s hypocritical—is utterly shattered, now little more than a parody of itself, a farce, a clumsy, tragically inept charade. As one commenter on social media aptly put it, the US—and by extension the West in general, including regrettably my own country Australia—is showing itself willing to,

‘burn down the house, to tear down the entire legal framework to defend a genocidal, apartheid state, distorting humanitarian law, abrogating the genocide convention, and declaring UN Security Council Resolutions as “non-binding”.’

Although for many such a reality has been transparent for some time—the unfolding events in Ukraine and the utterly contrived circumstances which bought matters to this point being Exhibit A here—this “charade” we can now safely say has forever and a day served only to camouflage the duplicity, the double standards and the hidden globalist agenda that underpin the self-serving hegemonic contrivance that is the Anglo-American-Zionist-NATO alliance.

The “charade” too served just as much to disguise the self delusion, the imperious self-regard, the sheer incompetence, the historical illiteracy, and the existential desperation that prevails in the minds of the key players—past and present—therein. A “charade” now being played out behind the curtains well after the audience has left the theatre and gone home, leaving all to ponder why we ever bought tickets in the first instance. An appropriate name for the charade might well be “Delirium in the Imperium”.

If that isn’t enough, we then have to somehow process the breathtaking chutzpah and selective umbrage that the denizens of the global media commentariat bring to the table in response to the slaughter, their unthinking default positions no matter what Israel does or what war crime it commits being that trite old tried ‘n ‘true’ trope, [‘it has] the right to defend itself’. All this is done in synchronised lock step with the assorted political figureheads whose fatuous narratives they don’t simply refuse to challenge much less refute, they slavishly parrot.

When one assesses it, this stance translates to Israel being able to do what ever it likes without fear of any of its leaders being called to account by facing criminal charges in international courts of law for their actions. Actions which when carried out by other nations not in favour with the West are routinely condemned without so much as a 'by your leave'. Like its chief benefactor, Israel always has been, and remains, a law unto itself.

Compounding the existential dangers this delusion presented in and of itself is that the Zionist zealots who rule the Rogue Regime’s roost have managed to convince America’s and the West’s ruling elites to subscribe to it, virtually without question. Indeed, there are many who’d argue that Israel’s ‘occupation’ of the West’s own foreign policy domain is even more entrenched than it’s ever been, and certainly as much as that of the territory it has annexed, conquered or simply stolen.

Notwithstanding the rising global opprobrium Israel has attracted since the events of October 2023 and its seemingly vengeance-driven Old Testament response, it shows no signs of giving way on either score.

Something tells me we will all rue the day that when given the chance to do so, we failed to reign in, then dismantle, this Pariah State, and dispatch its war criminals to a maximum security prison for the term of their natural lives. Along with those who facilitated their crimes, in Israel and elsewhere.

© Greg Maybury, 3rd June, 2024.

