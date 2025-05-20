— Another Fairy Tale of Human Progress

Placing to one side for the moment his relatively reserved response to the events ensuing from the 2020 declaration of the Covid “global pandemic”, the rollout of the mRNA gene therapy and its deadly consequences, and more broadly the larger agenda of organisations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organisation (WHO), in a recent article, author and broadcaster Chris Hedges offered up a sweeping indictment of those who would rule over us.

Without actually naming names, he included in his musings a grim assessment of the dystopian vision various “despotic” forces have embraced on behalf of the bulk of humanity: ‘We are entering a new dark age’, Hedge glumly declared, though stopping short of saying exactly who is shepherding us into this “new dark age, and/or what agenda is truly is driving them. Either way, his remarks should serve the broad premise of own narrative going forward.

This “new dark age” is different only in the means by which the self anointed powers that be seek to midwife it into reality, in that they will utilise a range of techniques including but hardly limited to mass surveillance, facial recognition, artificial intelligence, drones, militarised police, the revoking of due process and civil liberties ‘to inflict the arbitrary rule, incessant wars, insecurity, anarchy and terror that were the common denominators of the Dark Ages.’

‘To trust in the fairy tale of human progress to save us’, Hedges cautioned, ‘is to become passive before despotic power. Only resistance, defined by mass mobilization, by disrupting the exercise of power, especially against genocide, can save us.’ [Emphasis added.]

With Hedges’ less than cheerful, if somewhat generic assessment of our current reality out of the way, as an appropriate segue to our narrative herein, I ask readers now to indulge in a simple thought experiment, that being: Cast your mind back to late 2019/early 2020.

Here’s the scenario: You’re at a dinner party with a bunch of friends and familiars, and one of your dining companions—though not necessarily someone given to conspiratorial musings—predicted that:

a) a fake global pandemic would soon be declared, upon which virtually all national governments would implement in lock-step an historically unprecedented range of draconian responses (see below) ostensibly in the service of protecting public health; b) the vast majority of people would believe pretty much everything they were told about the “pandemic” by the medical/health/pharma complex, the mainstream media, politicians, and scientific experts, and to all intents comply without question; c) a massive, relentless, global fear/propaganda campaign would be devised and rolled out to frighten everyone re: the “lethal” dangers of the “highly contagious” virus which we will be told is killing hundreds of thousands of people worldwide; d) a mandated, one size fits all ‘cure’ for the offending virus will be an an entirely new, untested vaccine technology that would prove as unsafe as it was useless, and which would cost the lives and seriously damage the health of millions of people; and e) five years later, even after all the irrefutable evidence of the lies, manipulation, and misinformation that attended what becomes one of the most sophisticated and effective psychological operations ever perpetrated upon humanity, none of those responsible for this catastrophe even look like ever being held to account.

It’s easy to imagine some of the reactions to this prediction from those present at this imagined soiree: “It would/could never happen”. “They wouldn’t do it and think that they could get away with it”. “Everyone would rise up and take to the streets in protest”.“The medical and healthcare profession would never cooperate with such a conspiracy” etc., these representing some of the more ‘family friendly’ responses.

In reality, its safe to assume that the unanimous response to this ‘wild n’ crazy’ forecast would be to dismiss the person posing it (with or without expletives deleted) as a yet-to-be-certified whack-job, or simply just another ‘loony toon’ conspiracy theorist with too much time on their hands. And not unlike Hedges earlier comments, this prediction, comes without any hint that the hidden agenda behind this gambit is to cull billions of our fellow humans in the service of a well documented, long standing depopulation plot devised by a ‘eugenocidal’ global elite class who’ve arbitrarily decided there are just far too many of us!

For the record, though I personally realised there was something very wrong with the Covid narrative shortly after the “pandemic” was declared, even I have to admit I probably would’ve taken such a prediction at best with a grain of salt. And reflecting back on it after all this time, I still find it scarcely believable on any number of levels that it played out in the way it has done.

Not least here is the apparent readiness of so many folks to treat these events as now ‘done n’ dusted’, [to] move on and forget the worst of it, and/or [to] assume that those who perpetrated it will never contemplate trying anything like it again. In the context of discussing where we’re all being herded in the foreseeable—per the basic premise of this series—we shall return to this and related themes and considerations again.

For those though with short memories or inclined to amnesia about what has transpired since 2020, by way of a helpful reminder, below is a short-list of some of those aforesaid responses—so many of them denying real science and defying common sense—implemented in countering the “pandemic”.

Now these characteristics of the Covid era aren’t necessarily compiled in any order of significance or impact, and I’m allowing for the fact that based on their own experiences, others not so inclined to forgive, forget and forge ahead will recall their own personal ‘favourites’. This “shortlist” moreover only hints at the enormous social, economic, psychological, medical, emotional, mental, and financial blowback of their enforcement, all of which continue in various ways—some measurable and tangible, some not so—as a work in progress to this day.

1️⃣ prohibition of proven, inexpensive treatments for respiratory illnesses; 2️⃣ school, churches etc., business closures and social gathering restrictions; 3️⃣ universal mask and “vaccine” mandates, and contact tracing; 4️⃣ censorship, criminalisation of dissent and public shaming campaigns; 5️⃣ blanket lockdowns, travel bans, enforced quarantine, and social distancing; 6️⃣ bans on public rallies and protests and violent enforcement of the measures; 7️⃣ unlawful sackings of staff from their places of work for refusing the mandates; 8️⃣ denial of the fundamental freedoms of bodily autonomy and informed consent; 9️⃣ an unfit for purpose testing protocol which yielded wildly inflated results.

At this juncture, there can be few who could credibly deny that the contrived Covid “pandemic” along with the ‘solutions’ imposed upon us all—as traumatic and destructive as it all was to our way of life—was but a foretaste of what the globalist cabal has in store for us. It was also very much a test of what and to what degree we are prepared to accept having imposed on us in response to some future existential crisis that same cabal has contrived.

And make no mistake: that “future existential crisis” will emerge, sooner rather than later. Whether pandemic related or not, it is moreover likely to have an even far greater detrimental impact on us all than what we experienced with Covid.

On a slightly different note, in the context of the events of these past five years, it’s been frequently reported that our respective governments and political leaders have “failed” us. I beg to differ. I think they ‘succeeded’ beyond their wildest dreams. How so? Let me count some of the ways: Amongst other things, they’ve succeeded in

1️⃣ fear mongering the ‘bejesus’ out the vast majority of our respective nations’ populations and traumatising our most vulnerable citizens, including younger people and future generations, the impact of which will be lasting; 2️⃣ pulling the wool over the eyes of so many of us with their criminally irresponsible lies and misinformation, gaslighting, incessant propaganda and vicious censorship, and their cynical social engineering and psychological manipulations; 3️⃣ destroying the present lives, livelihoods, health, welfare, employment opportunities, businesses and general well being of hundreds of thousands if not millions of our fellow citizens and compromising their future economic prospects; 4️⃣ splitting whole nations down the middle by pitting families, friends, workmates and neighbours against each other and undermining the very social fabric of their countries and their component communities; 5️⃣ attacking our freedoms and liberties and denying us our legal and civil rights which we’d previously deemed inviolable and which our war veterans fought and died for, wars which by the way their predecessors were largely responsible for igniting; 6️⃣ rendering our respective nations far more vulnerable to future attacks by the unelected globalists and seriously compromising our national security, our public health systems and social security apparatus, and again, our whole way of life; 7️⃣ mindlessly wasting hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayers’ hard earned and permanently weakening our economies, along with facilitating the massive plunder of respective treasuries, resources and sovereign funds on behalf of mega-corporations; 8️⃣ avoiding taking any responsibility and/or holding anyone to account for their decisions, policies, actions, directives, measures—all taken without public consultation—or the outcomes thereof; and last but not least, 9️⃣ psychologically ‘grooming’ us all for future manufactured crises, which may or may not be of the viral kind.

There’s one area however where they succeeded that they doubtless didn’t intend to: they succeeded in waking a lot of people up to who our respective political leaders are, what they really stand for, in whose interests they’re working for, and where their true allegiances lie. The big question at this juncture however is this: Has this political awakening reached such a critical mass it will shake us out of our complacency and comfortably numb slumber, enough to stir us to action, such as the “mass mobilisation” Hedges proffered earlier?

The answer to this question remains to be seen.

Leave a comment

Share

Buy Me a Coffee

Subscribe with Patreon

— The Dystopian ‘Paradise’ of the Digital Planet

At the Better Way Conference organized by the World Council for Health in June 2023, Laura Aboli delivered a disturbing speech, titled "Transhumanism: The End Game" which underscored the preceding and also seemed to suggest that we have yet to reach that point. For those who’ve yet to see this address, it is a must watch. I will return to Aboli’s address shortly, but first this.

The overarching purpose of this series of course is all about alerting humanity at large to the existential perils of us allowing our self-appointed globalist Brahmin castes, principally via science and technology, to transform the world as we know it into a veritable paradise for predators, parasites and psychopaths—what will basically become a totalitarian transhumanist technocracy.

All this, to say little of their declared ambition to arbitrarily redefine and reimagine human life itself, along with effectively ‘colonising’ then plundering and pillaging the natural world (the “commons”, or what’s left of it) and all of its resources. Playing “God”, in a nutshell. And although space limits discussion of it in this instalment, such a ‘colonisation’ will not be confined to the natural, biological or physical world. There’s clear plans afoot to do same with the ‘real estate of the mind’, i.e. the terrain of human consciousness.

Without a shadow of doubt then, if our political castes past and present across the West had gone out of their way to undermine our prosperity and quality of life, they couldn’t have made a better fist of it. Indeed, I’m amongst those who view this decline as deliberately planned. Like a controlled demolition, it cannot possibly be anything but. One only has to have a passing familiarity with the grand globalist agenda to appreciate this, or apply a modicum of critical thinking skills and situational awareness. Although some may view this as a statement of the bleeding obvious, what’s “obvious” for some folks ain’t necessarily so for so many others, a reality which in and of itself should be, well, “obvious”. Therein however lies the rub as it were. Because like our dinner party guests mentioned in the above “thought experiment”, others will still dismiss such musings as paranoid delusions even after our recent experience.

With that last thought in mind, in Part One, I singled out in particular the blithe, heedless complacency and studied ignorance amongst the general populace about what is already underway and what is being planned in order to realise that dystopian delusion, referred to as the “Great Reset”. This includes not only (too) many of my own friends and familiars, but it’s safe to assume also there’s no shortage of my readers herein own circle of same are of a similar mindset.

Amongst those of us who do see what’s planned though, there’s a prevailing and palpable sense of frustration—tinged by befuddlement and despair—with those who seemingly don’t ‘get it’. Such sentiments are reflected by an ever increasing sense of urgency especially evident in alternative social and non-mainstream media commentary. These musings run the gamut between “if they don’t get it by now they never will” to “even if they do eventually get it, it might well be too little too late”.

Within the context of referencing the Covid “pandemic” and the impact of the disastrous mandatory rollout of the so-called “vaccines”, I summed this dilemma up the following way:

‘…Even after all this time, even after the endless lies are being exposed daily, and even after all the deaths and injuries from the mRNA bio-weapon over the past four+ years—a depopulation program no less under cover of an unparalleled declaration of a fake global pandemic—it seems that the not-so-hidden agenda and dire implications of the so-called Great Reset only a relatively small group of folks fully appreciate.’

For the aforementioned Ms Aboli, this sentiment seemed to be at least the subtext if not the core of her own message. The following are just some of the startling observations she made about what I’ve called the “grand design for global dominion” that underpins this “reset”.

1️⃣ the final goal [of the “Great Reset”] is to eliminate the vast bulk of humanity as we know it—anywhere between 80-90% (do the math); 2️⃣ it takes a lot of physical and psychological abuse to get an “intelligent species” like ours to agree to its own extinction; 3️⃣ most, if not all, that’s transpired in the last 60 years has been designed to get us closer to ‘accepting’ such a dystopian delusion; 4️⃣ we live in a “hyper-controlled matrix” where our perception of reality is planned, managed, and executed in order to control and steer us in whichever direction they wish, [which is] is a post-human world; 5️⃣ in order to achieve this, they need firstly to destabilise, dehumanise, and demoralise humanity through every means possible; 6️⃣ a weak, immoral, disconnected, ignorant, and unhealthy population is an easy target for the next stage: the creation of an entire generation of androgynous beings; 7️⃣ in the gaslighting process toward a post-human future, they’ve mentally and physically harmed an increasing number of children and young people;

Aboli emphasised two things: the scenario she highlighted is only getting worse. And it must be stopped. Well before and beyond that which we witnessed and experienced with the pseudo “pandemic”, “[H]umanity” she said, has been “influenced and forced” to move away from all the things that give us “strength, security, purpose, and meaning”.

After pointing to the “destruction” of the nuclear family; [to] living life in mega-cities and away from nature; [to] kids being “indoctrinated” (i.e. “educated”) by the state; [to] the “eradication” of God and spirituality from our lives in general, she continues with the following, paraphrased herein:

‘…our food, air and water is being poisoned; social media is replacing real human connection and interaction; we’re forced to endure engineered financial crises, rampant taxation, endless wars and massive migration…’, all accompanied she says, ‘by excessive stress, anxiety, depression, drugs and alcohol, constant fear-mongering, and moral relativism as the new religion…’

Even for the incorrigible optimist, it’s difficult to walk away from either Aboli’s unflinching indictments of the Zeitgeist and retain one’s emotional, mental, spiritual and psychological equilibrium. As if to underscore her point about destabilisation, dehumanisation, and demoralisation, she states the following of the ‘grand design for global dominion’:

‘It's an evil psyop with a clear agenda to get us closer to transhumanism by making us question the most fundamental notion of human identity: gender’ says Aboli….’If you don't know who you are, if you already identify as a hybrid between a man and a woman, you’ll be easily convinced to become a hybrid between human and machine.’

(Click on link here to view part of her address.)

Time now to look back on some of that history that Aboli was referring to.

‘The human species can, if it wishes, transcend itself—not just sporadically, an individual here in one way, an individual there in another way, but in its entirety, as humanity.’ — Julian Huxley, Biologist and early Transhumanist, from New Bottles for New Wine, 1957. Huxley, who coined the term "transhumanism," envisioned a future where humanity would evolve beyond its current state using technology, aligning with technocratic ideals of systematic progress.

— Kings of the Slaves of Technique

In his 2023 book The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda, after observing that no matter how much the World Economic Forum [WEF] and its myriad affiliates gloss the [Great Reset] project in terms of “equity” and “sustainability,” author and trenchant critic of the technocractic gameplan Michael Rectenwald offers up the following:

‘…the sense that an evil agenda* is being conducted under the imperatives of stakeholder capitalism is irresistible.’ [*For just one sobering glimpse of that “evil”, readers are urged to watch—and brace themselves for—this presentation. Make of this what you will.]

For Rectenwald, the “Great Reset” was “presaged” by the measures undertaken by the intergovernmental organisations, states (and their respective governments), health agencies and corporations in response to the Covid-19 “crisis”. He’s quick however to draw a distinction between the “crisis” of the artificially contrived, arbitrarily declared “pandemic” itself and the crises created by the myriad responses enacted by those responsible for dealing with it, and ‘the impact of the[se] responses on social and economic life’.

Not least of these “crises” is the real work in progress public health catastrophe caused by the illegally mandated injection of an experimental gene therapy into billions of people globally, the worst outcomes of which are still yet to materialise, only some of which are predictable with others less so. This to say little of the broad socio-economic impacts on the lower- to middle-income groups within and across nation states, of which once again we’ve still to witness the worst.

As we all should know by now, these responses were almost all without exception agenda driven, preplanned, and—notwithstanding what the “Great Resetters” and their minions and proxies would have us all believe, and who determined we should all accept them at face value—unrelated to dealing with an unprecedented killer virus or protecting public health. Indeed, as I write it’s becoming increasing evident the whole pandemic scenario has been a long time incubating.

Author Note: As I’ve reported myself—see here and here—the Covid “pandemic” really brought into sharper relief a medical and healthcare system that for over a hundred years has been marked by rampant criminal corruption, gross incompetence, political interference, conflicts of interest, cronyism, chicanery, fraud, and professional disfunction. Perhaps the best evidence for this awakening is the rise of the ‘medical freedom’ movement. (FMI, See also here, here, here, here, here, here, here.)

As Rectenwald notes, although WEF founder and now former head honcho Klaus Schwab has been shilling something akin to the Great Reset for years, he says ‘the covid crisis provided an initial pretext for finally enacting it…According to Schwab, we should not expect the post-Covid world system to return to its previous modes of operation.’

Rather, Rectenwald adds:

‘…Schwab and company suggest that changes will be…enacted across interlocking, interdependent domains to produce a “new normal.” The Covid crisis has been used by the WEF and its partners to accelerate the adoption of a pre-ordained set of policies and beliefs, the “sustainability” goals of Agenda 2030, to which the WEF is partner… the WEF claims that the…crisis has made it necessary to adopt three goals: 1) “fairer outcomes,”; 2) “investments [to] advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability,”; and 3) “to harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good.”’

We shall return to Rectenwald’s work along with the more general themes he’s concerned with in future instalments. But at the outset it’s critical for us all to appreciate that what is happening now is not something that has been cooked up in recent times, as already noted above by Aboli. Again, all things considered, it’s now difficult to escape the conclusion we’re being collectively groomed from all angles for the ultimate “problem-reaction-solution” denouement of what is an increasingly preordained destiny.

In fact such “grooming” it has a long history that goes back much further than the 60 years Aboli referenced. For deeper historical context and contemporary perspective, it’s important at this point we go back a few decades and look at the seminal work of some authors whose work did much to presage the current malaise into which humanity has been thrust.

Buy Me a Coffee

👉🗣 ‘If one company or small group of people manages to develop godlike digital superintelligence, they could take over the world. At least when there’s an evil dictator, that human is going to die. But for AI, there would be no death. It would live forever. And then we’d have an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.’ — Elon Musk (2018)

— Meet the New Ruling Class, Same as the Old Ruling Class

Technocracy as a concept emerged in the early part of the 20th century. It was borne of the belief that experts, particularly scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technicians and the like, were best equipped to manage society at large based on data, rational planning, and technical expertise more so than political or economic motives. In simple terms, the quantitative would subsume the qualitative.

Though in future instalments we’ll examine more deeply the origins and the impetus for the technocratic movement along with the mindset of its myriad apostles, in no particular order of significance, for our purposes herein two key figures are worthy of mention in gaining some sense of what all the fuss is about. These were James Burnham and Jacques Ellul.

In his seminal work, The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World (1941), Burnham noted the following, ‘It is a historical law’ he said, ‘with no apparent exceptions so far known, that all social and economic groups of any size strive to improve their relative position with respect to power and privilege in society.’ This observation is an ineluctable, fundamental reality of human existence that needs to be acknowledged at the outset. And understood at all times.

With that said, well over eighty years before most folks might have imagined it politically possible or technologically feasible, or for that matter appreciated the implications of his theories even if they were to be at all possible to realise, Burnham portended the following shifts. These included (the):

1️⃣ decline of traditional capitalism; 2️⃣ rise of the managerial or technocratic class (i.e. the technocracy); 3️⃣ transformation of existing power structures (esp. political, corporate, financial); 4️⃣ convergence across diverse political systems; 5️⃣ decline of liberal democracy (eg. the rule of law, freedom of speech, privacy); and 6️⃣ a greater focus on organisation and planning (social and economic regimentation).

With the benefit of hindsight—especially again taking into account the events and developments of the past five years and the epiphanies which have arisen from them—we can see he was onto something.

Burnham rejected the cherished Marxist delusion of the ‘dictatorship of the proletariat’, instead positing that power would shift to a new ruling class, which for our purposes herein we call the “pathocracy” (See Parts One and Two). He provided a framework for understanding the modern state and the growing influence of bureaucracies and technocrats. In summary, Burnham concluded that the “managerial revolution” would be:

a) a worldwide phenomenon, not confined to any single country or ideology; and b) a global struggle between different managerial states, with geopolitics driven by competition between technocratic elites rather than ideological divides.

For his part, in his 1954 book The Technological Society, Jacques Ellul declared unequivocally that ‘no technique is possible when men are free…[it] must prevail over the human being’.

Of course this immediately suggests the opposite: for technique (i.e. technology and its myriad adjuncts existing and emerging) to dominate completely, man must by definition completely relinquish his freedom, perhaps even his desire for freedom. ‘When technique enters into the realm of social life’ Ellul noted, ‘it collides ceaselessly with the human being to the degree that the combination of man and technique is unavoidable, and that technical action necessarily results in a determined result. ‘Technique’ not only requires predictability, he further added, it necessitates no less, ‘exactness of prediction’.

Added Ellul:

‘…For technique, this is a matter of life or death…Technique must reduce man to a technical animal, the king of the slaves of technique. Human caprice crumbles before this necessity; there can be no human autonomy in the face of technical autonomy. The individual must be fashioned by techniques, either negatively (by the techniques of understanding man) or positively (by the adaptation of man to the framework), in order to wipe out the blots his personal determination introduces into the perfect design of the organization.’

And in this new technocratic world, it goes without saying that some “technical animals” will by necessity be more equal than others!

Ellul’s use of the phrase "kings of the slaves of technique" is telling here; it points to the paradoxical position of traditional power elites (political, corporate, social, economic etc.) functioning in a world increasingly dominated by scientific and technological “advancement”. While these folks appear to be in positions of power and control now, he seems to suggest that they will themselves eventually become subservient to the autarchic (self-governing) forces of technology, and by extrapolation, superfluous to requirements. The irony of such an outcome should not be lost on anyone, given the promiscuous enthusiasm with which these “traditional power elites” are now embracing this “New World Technocratic Order”. (The phrase ‘to be hoist upon one’s own petard’ comes to mind here.)

Ellul’s book then was an early marker of the dangers posed by man’s misuse and abuse of technology, such “dangers” as we’ll see having become more portentous and exponentially prevalent—and in theory at least, far more clear and present—since he published his conclusions. After citing it as one of the most important books of the second half of the twentieth-century, one reviewer observed that the author

‘…demonstrates that technology, which we continue to conceptualize as the servant of man, will overthrow everything that prevents the internal logic of its development, including humanity itself…unless we take necessary steps to move human society out of the environment that “technique” is creating to meet its own needs.’ [Emphasis added]

— The Out of Control “Control Grid”

Time now to round things out herein, and pave the way for our next instalment.

To that end, consider the following. By any measure Catherine Austin Fitts is one of the most articulate, informed, credible, and outspoken—if perhaps on the face of, unlikely—critics of the planned New World Economic Order. Austin Fitts, a former investment banker and Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under George H.W. Bush amongst other things, she is now the founder/principal of the indispensable Solari Report.

She has for some time been sounding the alarm about the broad globalist agenda. Indeed I name checked her in Part One, in particular highlighting her grave concerns about the perils of central bank digital currencies and digital IDs, both being as they are the essential building blocks for the creation of the digital (block chain) control grid which will facilitate the ‘Babelian’ technocratic state (oka per our title the “pathocracy”).

In this wide ranging recent interview with Tucker Carlson, she issued no holds barred warnings about pending changes to the global financial system, globalist elite agendas, and the prevailing power apparatus which is enabling their dark dystopian visions.

Below are just a few the key issues discussed and matters raised in this compelling, revealing—and it has to be said, foreboding—interview.

1️⃣ the attempts to control the world’s currency, what really causes inflation and why this is significant; 2️⃣ central bankers: are they the real global masterminds?; 3️⃣ what we all should know about the Bank of International Settlements (BIS); 4️⃣ the secret underground bases across the US, and the USG’s hidden energy sources; 5️⃣ America’s unsustainable debt and the mystery of the missing trillions; 6️⃣ global money laundering and drug trafficking; and the 7️⃣ nexus between all of the above and interrelationships between international crime syndicates, global banks and sovereign governments.

In Part 4️⃣—The ‘Daleks’ of Davos meet the ‘Borg’ of Basel—I will endeavour to articulate the significance of these matters to our present reality and the one the parasites, predators and psychopaths that be have locked n’ loaded for our already precarious future. Such dangers as they represent, it can’t be emphasised too much, we ignore at out collective peril.

In particular, we will explore more deeply the role of central bankers and the broad global financial apparatus in facilitating this ‘brave new world order’ which has been revealed and even spelt out in no uncertain terms (at least for those of us looking) by the various global institutions such as the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organisation, and not least by the central bank of central banks—the Bank for International Settlements.

After all, we saw what happened when our hypothetical dinner guest mentioned in the thought experiment posited earlier warned us about the impending “pandemic” and all the trappings that came with it, and we all dismissed this person as being a delusional loony toon conspiracy theorist, or some less than complimentary variant thereof. He/she turned out to be on the shekel as it were, and as we’ve since come to discover in more recent years, not unlike so many of his/her much derided conspiratorial forbears on any number of theories.

A lesson forgotten is a lesson unlearnt, as they say.

And the the lesson is? Next time a conspiracy theorist ‘bashes your ear’ about something seemingly outrageous and off-piste, Unless they’re actually wearing a tinfoil hat and odd socks, you might want to do them the courtesy of at least asking them to expand on said theory, diligently take some notes, and then do your own research. — GM

Subscribe with Patreon

Buy Me a Coffee

Share

Leave a comment

Greg Maybury, 20 May, 2025