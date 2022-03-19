Notice to my readers: To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or even a one-off financial contributor. Doesn’t have to be a lot. All donations gratefully accepted. See below for details of direct payments. Or subscribe via the Substack forum.

Donate via PayPal

Subscribe via Patreon

‘I found every drug company I investigated to be ruthlessly devoted to hiding the harms of their drugs, [to] exaggerating their good effects, [to] controlling what was published in the medical journals, and to crushing their critics.’ — Dr Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Ross Breggin, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. ‘[The emergence of AIDS] in the 1980s sparked a medical state of emergency in the rules that were supposed to bracket the desires and emotions of individual researchers, were frequently compromised or removed entirely. AIDS helped turn disease into politics, and politics...is all about turning power into money.’ — “Out of Control: AIDS and the Corruption of Medical Science”, Celia Farber, 2006 ‘Science is the belief in the fallibility of experts.’ — Richard Feynman Preamble: Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the global conspiracy that is the Covid “pandemic”, is the ease with which the vast majority of those in the medical, healthcare, and scientific communities embraced the official dogma and complied with the dictates imposed under its all encompassing rubric. Indeed, this arch-criminal globalist enterprise could hardly have been imagined much less attempted without the imprimatur and complicity of the establishment. In this second instalment of a two part series, in dissecting the political and articulating the personal, Australian writer Greg Maybury continues applying the blowtorch to the belly of this once hallowed professional class. Along with jettisoning evidence based medicine, betraying their solemn oath to ‘do no harm’, and debasing their ethical principles, they’ve become to all intents and purposes fully owned chattels of the Big Pharma cartel.

[Author Note: Before writing this article, I was a participant in a Twitter thread begun by a follower, which canvassed how folks felt about the medical profession. The responses numbered in the hundreds. On the issues of “respect” and “trust”, few were flattering, with many damning in tone and temper. As with Part One, I’ve ‘peppered’ our story with some of these responses as ‘sidebars’. #] Donate via Wise (Money Transfer)

— A House of Cards, Built on Sand

In Part One of this article, I revived the long-since forgotten story behind the blood contamination scandals of the 80s and 90s, and the manner in which the medical establishment responded to this crisis. The purpose of releasing this skeleton from the closet of the medical and scientific establishment was basically four-fold: to,

a) showcase the arrogance, corruption and dangerous groupthink that exists within and across the establishment, a situation which has been prevalent for a long time; b) use that as a springboard for looking at the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the seminal public health crisis that precipitated the blood contamination scandals; c) provide us further an entree into examining the remarkable, deja-vu inducing parallels between the HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 crises; and from this point d) underscore that unless we demand from our politicians and public health officials a wholesale ‘rehabilitation’ of the medical/scientific complex, history will repeat itself.

I also name-checked in the wrap-up to the first part a man by the name of Dr Anthony Fauci, indicating that in this instalment I’d have a closer look at this singular piece of work. I’ll return to the estimable Dr Fauci soon to point to how his influence shaped the response from the medical establishment to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

As a segue though, the following individual is worth namechecking for his own reflections on this tragic ‘blot on the reputational landscape’ of the medical establishment. In an interview back in August 2021 with 21st Century Wire’s Patrick Henningsen, former UK based specialist nurse clinician, diagnostician and health-care educator Dr Kevin Corbett spoke at length of his professional experiences during the AIDS crisis.

What Kevin Corbett had to say was a brutal indictment on how that crisis was managed, a term here used generously. That Corbett did so in the context of the still unfolding crisis that is the “pandemic” du jour imbued his discourse with a disturbing significance. This especially for those of us who are aware of the larger agenda, and who’ve been grappling for the past two or more years with our own resultant frustrations and anxieties about what has taken place and where this is all likely to be heading.

At numerous turns during his ‘confessional’, Corbett declared unbridled dismay and thinly cloaked disgust at the way in which the medical establishment—along with the respective governments, public health policy czars and the pharmaceutical industry—responded to, and in both cases, compounded the problems associated with each crisis. Amongst many other parallels, Corbett pointed to what he saw as the most significant linkages between both HIV/AIDS and Covid-19 and the respective, error-filled responses to, and treatment of, each. There were:

a) the failure of the experts to fully isolate, properly identify, and understand the true nature of the virus they were dealing with; b) the bogus, ultimately discredited, testing/diagnostic regimes that were decreed in order to identify those who might’ve had the virus in question; and c) the exclusive, non-negotiable treatment protocols that were foisted on patients so identified, to the point of excluding those which might’ve proved far more effective.

Corbett didn’t ‘spare the horses’ as it were. In cross-referencing these and other commonalities, Corbett’s oft-repeated refrain during his interview went like this: “It was exactly the same!” In both cases each crisis was from the ground up a monstrous fraud perpetrated upon an unsuspecting populace by corrupt or thoroughly compromised individuals and organisations with conflicts of interest to spare. In both cases he averred, the respective narratives were a “house of cards, built on sand”.

This “fraud”, conflict of interest, and corruption ran deep and wide within the labyrinthine, intertwined sectors of the medical and scientific establishment, from the related industry, government, academic, scientific, civil service and philanthropic sectors and all points in between in all countries affected. Though acknowledging some differences between these two globe spanning events (for our purposes herein not significant), Covid was, as he noted mordantly, “a rerun” of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Such cross-references included not just the official narratives which attended them. They also touched on how both crises unfolded and then impacted behaviourally, socially and psychologically on the population, a key factor which ‘your humble’ has commented on quite a bit in the past. This tyranny of criminal corruption and anal certitude embraced the deliberate, fear-inspired compliance which governments, the media, Big Pharma, and the establishment and other vested interests sought to impose on us in their ham-fisted, agenda-driven, and generally unconscionable, responses to the management of the respective crises.

Share

#Sidebar 1: ‘There was a major deception going on. What is not easily forgiven is wilful violation of all rules of medical ethics acquiescing to forced treatment. That is loss of license worthy but at the end of the day there may not be many doctors left to go around.’ — [From Twitter]

SIDEBAR: I recall here in Australia, the most notorious, and highly effective of all TV advertisements that were part of the government’s massive AIDS scare campaign. The ad had the Grim Reaper himself—ball in one hand, scythe in the other and ‘clobbered up’ in his usual stygian sartorial splendour—putting in a cameo at everyone’s local bowling alley wherein the pins had been substituted by terrified folks clutching their nearest and dearest, awaiting helplessly to be ‘bowled over’ (all strikes, no spares) by the dude no-one wants making house calls anytime soon. The Reaper ads were to be sure a stroke of marketing ‘genius’, albeit of the less benign kind. This was a campaign which outlasted the ‘shelf-life’ of the ‘product’ it was promoting, whilst revealing once more ‘unto the breach’ the news media’s and public relations industry’s ethical-free tendency to dial-up the viral delirium, paranoia and hysteria as the occasion and the filthy lucre demands. For those around at the time who were a tad more resistant to the transparent fear-porn, it also became a highly entertaining, ‘in-joke’ meme. At all events, given the extraordinary success of this iconic, era defining campaign, one can all but marvel as to why the ‘Human Harvester’ himself was not ‘dusted off and frocked up’ for a sequel to do same with Covid. If in fact he was ‘asked’ to reprise his role in once more scaring the bejesus out of ordinary Aussies, including those who were never at risk of catching the then disease du jour, one might surmise that he declined, seeing it all as a bit of ‘overkill’ (sorry). Perhaps he demurred because he was not keen on going ‘toe to toe’ with his more formidable, remorseless competitor Big Pharma, a not altogether tongue-in-cheek hypothesis.

There are many takeaways from Kevin Corbett’s interview then, and space herein limits further exploration. In this readers are encouraged to explore it in full. They will be well rewarded with context and perspective to spare on our present situation. But insofar as the links between HIV/AIDS and the Covid thing go, a few additional points are worth noting here that are pertinent to our narrative going forward. In each case, the following stood out:

a) the medicine (or science) was untrustworthy, [it] being “bastardised” and defined by “fallacious leaps and assumptions” that were ongoing and unassailable; b) the general public’s “lack of expertise” and basic medical/scientific knowledge was exploited to serve the agendas of those whose interests weren’t related to public health; c) the MSM’s role in aggressively pushing the official narratives without question and which refused for the most part to reconsider their approach to reporting on the crisis; d) in a classic ‘cure is worse than the disease’ scenario, the exclusive remedies dictated by the vested interests to solve the problem proved to be more damaging, in fact fatal; e) the endemic corruption, conflicts of interest, greed, fraud, politicking, deception, and internecine warfare that defined the establishment’s inner workings were laid bare.

#Sidebar 2: ‘Wow. This thread really highlights the anger and mistrust towards the medical community. Remember also, the politicians, pharma, Fauci, other public health officials, and every scientist who kept quiet, also has (sic) blood on their hands. — [Twitter]

— Our Blind Belief in the Infallibility of Experts

Over two years on then, from its grand entrance into our world, the Covid “virus”, and in particular the unhinged fear, paranoia, loathing, and groupthink that came with it, shows at best only faint signs of loosening its grip on our fevered, battered psyches. As I know it is for many others of a less trusting nature, this verity presents an existential quandary which on a recurring basis causes this writer no end of dismay, frustration, and head-spinning despondency.

Such a quandary to be sure derives much from the way our nearest and dearest and assorted friends, acquaintances and workmates have reacted to the “pandemic” and how in its wake, they continue to conduct themselves. That it includes those who should’ve known better from the ‘off’, and certainly should’ve awoken by now to some cogent realities, serves only to compound the dismay and frustration at people’s incapacity for a timely and healthy scepticism re: lies told by people whose track record for lies and deception is well known. (Big Pharma is the standout here; but the legacy media and Big Tech are no slouches either, whose respective roles—from an editorial and public relations, or more correctly, propaganda and censorship angle—will be the subject of a future expose.)

But in keeping with the main premise herein, a key source of this frustration is the response from the medical establishment in general, and that of individual medical and health-care practitioners in particular. Speaking from my own experience alone as a patient, it seems most appear wedded to the official narrative. Despite the ever-mounting body-count clearly demonstrating that the “vaccines” are causing unprecedented numbers of “adverse events”, they are as the lead title for this expose encapsulates, still ‘whistling past the graveyard’.

Put another way, the never-ending revelations of “adverse events” from the “vaccines” that were deigned to be the exclusive, de rigueur panacea for inoculating people from the virus, have exposed an undeniable, tragic reality. This is one which so many of us have known for some time would be the inevitable outcome of fast-tracking to market these deadly products.

Such “adverse events” so defined and now clearly evidenced—the phrase itself being longstanding ‘Pharmaspeak’ for “deadly side effects”—present a material reality that these highly experimental concoctions aren’t simply failing as promised to protect people from catching the virus, or again as promised, lessening its effects once people do contract it. They are in fact killing and maiming people in droves! And we are one suspects, a very long way from seeing the worst of it.

The recent release of the Pfizer “vaccine” trial data which they tried to keep under wraps for seventy-five years—Pfizer itself being an entity which has an impressive track record of criminal conduct and one which had to be dragged kicking and screaming to releasing said “data”—has rendered any argument to the contrary as palpable nonsense. You know, the kind put forward by those with a blind belief in the infallibility of experts or who’re getting their sweaty palms greased by filthy ‘Pharmafia’ lucre! Indeed, attempts to refute such arguments by anyone inside the medical establishment, the upper echelons of public health bureaucracies, and their respective political organ grinders, can rightly be deemed as criminal negligence, bordering on intent.

Yet all these folks still continue to ignore it or reject such claims. All the while they keep pushing their Big Pharma patron’s poison on their unsuspecting, and more credulous patients. I call them out as ‘voodoo vaccine evangelists’! Anyone who can come up with a more apt description, I welcome the attempt. Either way, there's no escaping this reality.

#Sidebar 3: ‘This is a joke right? The Institute of Medicine conducted studies as far back as 1991 and found CAUSAL links to autism from vaccines and still, both the vast majority of doctors and health agencies ignore the real science and play dumb.’ —[Twitter]

Leave a comment

Share

In acquiescing so readily then to the dictates of the well-documented planet spanning tyranny being sought by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and their myriad criminal confrères within the pharmaceutical cartel, the medical establishment—from the rarefied echelons of global enclaves such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) through to the public health bureaucracies of sovereign nations to the medical schools, research institutions, regulatory bodies, hospitals and professional associations down on to your humble suburban retail doctor—has entered, wittingly or unwittingly, into the quintessential Faustian pact, to wit: with the exception of those who have stood apart, they’ve all sold their souls to the Devil himself.

For those who don’t believe in that ‘lower deity’, yet still view the hoary old metaphor as apt, then Messers Schwab, Gates or Fauci might alternately ‘deputise’ as his proxies incarnate. For others tempted to write such musings off as hyperbole—the ravings of a loopy conspiracy theorist who’s forgotten his meds—the following is worth keeping front of mind. In name checking the self-styled philanthropist Gates, noted critic of both the medical establishment and Big Pharma Peter Breggin refers to the man’s “master plan” for humanity, along with the inescapable “omnipotence and grandiosity” that defines it. The same applies Breggin noted, to Gates’ “industrial and medical partners”, which include the WHO, the aforementioned Schwab, Fauci, and many others.

For Breggin, imbued as they are with their sociopathic delusions of imperious grandeur and monumental hubris, and without any mention or consideration of ‘higher principles, democratic processes, national sovereignty, court supervision, legality, or individual rights’—Gates and his partners in crime are hell-bent on imposing their diabolical plan upon humanity, pun intended. At least upon those left after they’ve accomplished their depopulation mission.

The goal of what I’ve come to calling the Great Global Gulag Gambit is to increase their wealth, control and power, with vaccines as the “entering wedge”, the Trojan horse as it were. That’s why Breggin avers, COVID-19 always seems as if it is “all about the vaccines.” To use the vernacular, the planning that went into the pandemic was about privileging and profiting them; it is not about protecting us! (For those who believe such bollocks, this writer has shares in a large coat-hanger shaped bridge in Sydney Harbour that might be of some interest, going dirt cheap.)

Even more alarming Breggin says, ‘through WHO, they plan to take over the medical and scientific community.’ This being the case, if they haven’t already effectively done so, they’re off to a good start! A key question we should all now be asking is this: Are the likes of Fauci—and others in the ‘big club’—too big to jail? There can be little doubting of Fauci’s criminal complicity in not only precipitating but prolonging—by omission and commission, directly and indirectly—the HIV/AIDS calamity and our current crisis.

Yet with the Covid ‘plandemic’, Fauci has knowingly and with malice aforethought repeated history on an even more ambitious, far more tragic, catastrophic scale. And thus far we’ve allowed this monster to get away with it. The ‘good doctor’ has presided over—not once but twice—his own personal bespoke holocaust.

Perhaps the best place for readers to explore Fauci’s complicity in the HIV/AIDS saga—and provide them an entree into the bleak terrain of the mortally mortgaged soul of this singular piece of work—is Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s excoriating expose of the man, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. This book does what it says on the box and is essential reading not just on Fauci of course: As the title suggests it’s as much an expose of his equally evil twin Bill Gates, along with providing a deep dive into the cesspool of corruption, groupthink, internecine warfare, and conflicts of interest that abound within and across the medical and scientific communities. All conducted with the interests of public health front of mind of course!

But well before Covid, for more on the Fauci backstory, readers will find it worthwhile reading an article published in SPIN magazine in 1989 about the AIDS scandal, with the apt title of “Sins Of Omission”. Investigative journalist Celia Farber penned a devastating expose of this scandal and Fauci’s pivotal role in it that would (or should) have ‘deep-sixed’ the careers of lesser mortals.

Yet well over forty years later this modern day Frankenstein is still creating monsters in his NIAID basement for the ‘benefit’ of humanity. As Kevin Corbett has suggested, the HIV/AIDS saga was a dress rehearsal for Covid, a template upon which future epidemics could be so constructed. Once Fauci was allowed to go ‘free range’ and then get away with a lie this large, one surmises he felt there was nothing to stop him. The intervening years may have proven him right.

(Author Note: Farber herself in an article in the March 2006 issue of Harper’s Magazine—aptly titled “Out of Control: AIDS and the Corruption of Medical Science”—reprised and updated her seminal SPIN article from seventeen years earlier. See epigraph for a link to this important, and highly recommended, article. Readers can further investigate Ms Farber’s work here, and here.)

That Fauci has been doing all this and more for over forty years and on the public dime, making tens, perhaps hundreds, of millions himself for himself on the side (with patent ownership and sweetheart deals with Big Pharma providing him a steady little earner over the years), is as egregious as it is astounding. Thinly veiled conflicts of interest, blatant corruption, recurrent scientific and financial fraud, criminal conspiracy on a global scale, and imperious contempt for transparency, accountability and the interests of public health are all part and parcel of the Fauci business model cum modus operandi, all in a day’s work as it were. Fauci is the medical establishment’s resident poster boy/model of criminally corrupt impropriety.

Sidebar 4: ‘I have pondered this…A part of me can’t get over that there were so many warning signs. At the very least they (& everyone else in healthcare) should have called for open debates. Demanded them. Demanded the FDA release all the Pfizer data now, not in 75 yrs.’ — [Twitter]

Yet it is his immense and enduring influence with, and power over, the medical, healthcare and scientific communities both in the U.S. and globally that is of principal concern herein for us. Fauci’s Messiah-like ascendancy within that firmament and his inordinate influence has been a key driving force behind the Covid pandemic narrative and the vaccine evangelism that has been embraced by the medical fraternity. At the risk of sounding flippant, this is a revelation I’d venture to say that if you mentioned it to your doctor, he’d suggest an immediate increase in the dosage and frequency of your mood-altering meds, and advise your nearest and dearest to keep a close eye on your emotional disposition.

(Author Note: None of this says anything about Fauci’s knee deep immersion in top-secret bio-weapons research, in conspiratorial collaboration with the Chinese and the US military—and it would now appear with the irredeemably corrupt Ukraine regime—in defiance of international law and that of his own presidents. Though far from unrelated to the monumental Covid ‘scamdal’, this is a story for another time.)

The parallels between the AIDS and the Covid backstory then are as inescapable as they are as alarming and copious, and space again prohibits a more thorough dive into that memory hole. Beyond providing further context concerning the blood taint scandals already mentioned, there are though even more compelling reasons to revisit the HIV/AIDS tragedy in the context of our overarching narrative herein.

Firstly there is Dr Fauci’s central role in precipitating and prolonging both the AIDS crisis and the Covid pandemic, and the attendant tragedies of each. And as I write, it is becoming increasingly obvious that amongst the myriad “adverse reactions” that hundreds of thousands of people globally are experiencing from these highly experimental Covid mRNA treatments, they include a breakdown of the immune system, the very malady which defined the HIV/AIDS epidemic! Is this an accident, a happenstance of sorts, a coincidence?

Moreover, it has to be said, the most extreme manifestation of a “breakdown of the immune system” is a sudden, unexpected death. Going by the numerous reports of “sudden, unexpected deaths” in healthy people after they’ve had these Covid concoctions—a criminal tragedy which is still unfolding and will likely continue for years to come—it’s becoming it seems an increasingly ‘popular’ way for folks of all ages to shuffle off this mortal coil.

The Origin of HIV/AIDS — Documentary

Readers are encouraged to view this seminal documentary. It doesn't just delve into the 'origin' of HIV, it explains a “widely accepted and logical” theory of how the virus spread through polio vaccination programs. For providing additional context and perspective, this is an important film, irrespective of whether one believes in its central hypothesis or even for that matter whether HIV was the primary causal factor for contracting AIDS, both debates for another time. Author note: Readers can download this and re-upload to your own drive using a YouTube downloader or its equivalent. This film has been shut down many times so we need to keep it in the loop for future reference! You know the drill.

— Doctors Ain’t Doctoring No Mo’

In continuing to examine the role played by the medical establishment at large throughout the Covid “pandemic”, readers might find my own personal experience of interest, as it may provide a fitting segue to the rest of our narrative. I’ve had course to visit no less than three separate medical clinics and consult with three separate doctors in the past few months.

Although space precludes a full ‘blow by blow’ of this experience, there are still a few takeaways pertinent to the key themes of this treatise. Before proceeding it is instructive to note here one of the factors leading me to seek advice from so many different health care providers. Prior to the arrival of Covid, I’d already lost significant faith in the judgment and trust in the competence of the medical profession. This was largely due to a mis-diagnosis of a condition that left me in chronic, remorseless pain for three years. Its also resulted in me becoming addicted to pain-killing opiates, though the extent of this dependency did not become evident until much later after I went ‘cold turkey’.

Now I obviously ‘lived to tell the tale’, but one of the crucial takeaways for me from that experience was the imperative of a timely second (or if deemed necessary, a third) opinion. This is especially after repeated visits to one’s doctor over several years fails to resolve an issue that may be serious, but isn’t necessarily life-threatening or obviously incapacitating, but which needs to be resolved and for which instinctively you know there is a solution.

Share

Fast forward to more recent times, whilst the main reasons I’ve sought more recent medical treatment weren’t/aren’t Covid related, this situation was driven by the challenges endured by those who choose not to get “vaccinated”. Such “challenges” are many and various of course; whether directly related to their medical health or not, those who’ve made similar choices will know these first-hand. Though I personally have legitimate, compelling reasons for seeking and obtaining exemptions from wearing a mask and from being vaccinated (for which all three doctors are acutely aware, and which themselves are linked to the primary reasons for seeking their professional help), all three medicos steadfastly refused to entertain my requests on both counts.

Their refusal to meet these requests aside, I’ve thus far been unable to obtain resolutions to these issues. This was in no small part due to my unvaccinated status, as all of these doctors effectively declined to treat me or accord me the care and attention which as a patient I assumed I was entitled to. This even though I was ‘asymptomatic’, the au courant clinical Newspeak for “healthy”.

From this experience, I deduced the Covid ‘thing’ had ushered in a discernible shift in the ‘rules of engagement’ between doctor and patient, which may now be irrevocable. For one thing, the medical profession has now embraced a thinly disguised form of medical chauvinism, the ‘justification’ for which under any circumstances would be as unconscionable as it is unacceptable. That such discrimination is still taking place over two years later—well after whatever rationale that might have been presented to justify it purportedly in the interests of public health, has been thoroughly discredited—is disconcerting enough.

Think that’s bad? It gets even more problematic. In order for me to address the particular issues mentioned, I need to consult with specialist physicians. Getting the referral is not a problem. Obtaining a face to face consultation with the specialists to determine a definitive diagnosis under the current compliance regime, and from there a prognosis accompanied by an appropriate treatment or ideally, a curative response—necessary given the circumstances as a phone or video consult will not cut it on either count—seems nigh on impossible due to my “unvaccinated” status.

The key point here is that certain diagnostic, treatment and health maintenance protocols routine or otherwise cannot be properly conducted by phone or video. So where does that leave me, or anyone in the same position, now or in the future? Put simply, in a medical no-man’s land, with the ‘border crossing’ nowhere in sight!

Now I may or may not have a serious problem on either or both of these counts. They may or may not continue to get worse in the weeks and months ahead. But the reality is that I do not know, and is not the point here anyway! Until and unless the vaccination mandates in my home state are lifted unconditionally, ‘never to pass go’ again—and practitioners themselves relax their own policies and their respective attitudes on how they are prepared to treat the unvaccinated, as in the Covid milieu one might not necessarily follow the other—I am obliged by default to live with that disquieting uncertainty. With such uncertainty, comes no small degree of anxiety.

Two thing are certain: One, serious or no, my particular health issues are not going to resolve themselves of their own accord. And two, I’m sure there are many others whose healthcare has been similarly compromised by the Covid derangement.

Here’s the thing then (and with the Covid ‘thing’, there’s no shortage of “things”): In order to properly manage my current health reality, and with it my future status pertinent to the specific issues cited above, I’ve no option but to place my otherwise relative good health and well-being at considerable risk by taking a highly experimental, dangerous treatment for an allegedly deadly disease I’ve already contracted and, largely due to my natural immunity and common sense approach, [have] recovered from. Those familiar with the absurdities at the heart of being caught in a “Catch-22 situation”, will understand my dilemma here. Potentially damned if I do take the “vaccine”, same as if choose not to.

From this personal anecdotal reflection then, the conclusion that our medical profession has, at the expense of forgoing its basic ethical principles, allowed itself to be captured by an all encompassing groupthink is inescapable. This was underscored in a recent interview with the Florida Surgeon-General Dr Joseph Lapado by Laura Ingraham, the Sunshine State being one of the few US jurisdictions which has not succumbed to Covid hysteria. The Fox News host asked Lapado one of the most compelling questions pertinent to our narrative herein—and one few if any in the establishment media are asking even in the midst of the mounting body count:

‘Why is the medical profession continuing to ignore or downplay the rising tide of “adverse events” directly resulting from the Covid “vaccines”.

This question might have been rephrased along these lines: Why do our doctors keep ‘whistling past the graveyard’? For that matter, given what we know now, it’s safe to say that reports of deaths from Covid itself (never as contagious or virulent as we were led to believe), have been as contrived and inflated by Covid cultists in inverse proportion to the number of deaths resulting from the “vaccine” itself that are being under-reported and/or downplayed by the same mob.

After noting that “the science” has strayed from the “science lane” into the “propaganda lane”, Lapado essentially replied that in his view doctors have been brainwashed into believing there is nothing wrong. Though Ladapo’s reply to the question helps to explain part of this conundrum, it by no means provides us the complete picture. Nor does it absolve those within and across the profession from responsibility for this tragic embrace of individual and collective medical negligence, by any measure its most most fulgent betrayal of the public trust.

Leave a comment

#Sidebar 5: ‘They will cling to their programming. It will drive it home deeper. "I did the right thing at the time.." A few may wake up. I've seen doctors weep once they realized what they have done. This isn't the first time this has gone down.’ — [Twitter]

— Damning the Information and Damming its Flow

In rounding out our main themes then, it’s fitting we do so with mention of at least one the many real frontline champions within the medical fraternity who’s been fighting the good fight against the prevailing mass psychosis of Covid and the “vaccine” narrative. In an expert panel discussion on COVID-19 held in the Pennsylvania senate early March 2022, eminent physician and medical scientist Dr Peter McCullough was unsparing in his criticisms of the medical establishment for their response to the Covid “pandemic”.

SIDEBAR: In one interview, in response to a question about the rising death toll from the “vaccines”, Dr McCullough said of the vaccination program and those still pushing it with unrestrained fervour: ‘If their goal is to achieve a reduction in the population, then it’s working!’

For McCullough, on this occasion it was the approach taken by the establishment to the exchange of information between its practising constituents on how to treat the virus that drew a palpable disdain for his professional colleagues, a view with which one suspects Kevin Corbett would readily concur. ‘There is a depth of corruption in the medical community’ McCullough informed us, [such that] they are ‘wilfully denying the free flow of information on treating Covid-19, and if they are denying the flow of information, they are not treating anyone’.

After declaring there's been ‘absolutely no innovation’ on inpatient treatment, this highly credentialed medico singled out in particular hospitals in the state (and by extension most states since Pennsylvania was hardly an exception) for their abject failure or refusal to implement protocols for early outpatient intervention and treatment of Covid affected patients, in order to prevent hospitalisation and death. McCullough continued with the following:

‘The medical institutions in your state have to be held accountable [for this failure]. Your Surgeon-General has to be held accountable. Your department [of health] has to be held accountable...’

Of course few more glaring examples exist of this flow of information within the medical community being so tragically ‘dammed’ than with the ban on proven, safe, and inexpensive treatments for respiratory illnesses such as Covid. These include Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. Of the countless crimes, sins, lies and/or betrayals perpetrated by health policy makers and medical authorities that stand out, it was medical establishment’s abject refusal to allow doctors—upon pain of suspension of their licence—to even talk about these and other alternatives much less prescribe them for early treatment.

In doing so they unequivocally denied patients their inviolable right to informed consent; making choices for themselves was now considered ‘old school’, the presumption of bodily autonomy sidelined. This was the medical mafia’s equivalent of a ‘shakedown’, one with which not even “Tony Soprano” would perhaps feel comfortable, to wit: “Our protection is the only protection you need”.

This was a clear-cut case where the management of Covid by the medical powers that be jettisoned one of the key pillars of basic medical practice along with one of our fundamental human rights: this is to allow people the unconditional freedom to make choices they feel are in their own and their family’s best interest. As a corollary to this, it in effect revoked a doctor’s licence to practice medicine first and foremost using a) their own discretion based on their training and experience and b) their intimate knowledge of their particular patient’s needs, thereby doing so in the best interests of said patients.

In fact doctors actively discouraged patients from even considering these alternatives to the point of denigrating their well-documented benefits, which for patients was neither here nor there in any event as these medicines were banned in most countries. I know this to be a reality as I personally had no less than three doctors disparage these medicines as alternatives to the “vaccine”. To milk the Mafia metaphor a tad more, it was like, “fuhgedaboudit!”

Share

To illustrate how absurd this edict from health authorities was, and how meekly regular doctors accepted the gospel from on high, the following is worth mentioning. I’ve a friend who managed to obtain some Ivermectin on-line from India, a country where the medicine is freely available. When this person ordered a second shipment, it was seized by our Customs, with a stern warning that they would “not tolerate” any further efforts by this person to import the drug.

As a corollary to this, what’s further notable is that after contracting what I considered to be whatever it was that’s been doing the rounds since 2020 and enduring it more or less for about three weeks (let’s call it a very bad cold or a flu variant; I decline to play the game by calling it “Covid”), I obtained some of this ‘bad medicine’ from the person in question and was back on top of things within a few days!

Needless to say, it was with barely disguised glee I informed my doctor of this experience, who on three previous visits unsuccessfully attempted, much to her chagrin, to get me to have the “vaccine”. Though my doctor didn’t say much by way of reply, she appeared less than impressed. This reaction alone spoke volumes about where some of our medicos are at with the Covid hysteria.

The implications then of all the preceding are inescapable: All this comes at the expense of the real imperatives of authentic public health interests with the main beneficiaries being the criminal pharmaceutical companies and those within the medical establishment from Fauci on down the food chain who’ve collaborated with Big Pharma to bring us what can only be described as a consummate charade, one now being played out inside a charnel house.

As a final point, I offer the following. I’ve sent to all of the clinics mentioned above numerous updates on the unfolding saga of the “adverse events” of the “vaccines”. I copied the clinics’ managers and all staff on all of these emails, taking pains to provide suitably measured warnings as to the potential consequences of ignoring it. It perhaps goes without saying there’s not been any reply. There’s not even been any acknowledgement of receipt of my emails. After a few weeks of doing this, I gave trying!

And as we have all perhaps come to learn in the past two years or more, what “goes without saying” may or may not be so clear cut anymore. But either way, what has occurred in this same period sure ‘says’ a bloody hell of a lot about our medical establishment and so many of the denizens who populate it. Sadly none of it is very good, said or unsaid!

Presumably quite a few of the more conscionable amongst them are going to require—once they’ve reached ‘Damascus’—some serious medication from their padrones in Big Pharma to help them maintain their ‘beauty sleep’ regime going forward. If you gets my drift. And I think you do!

Greg Maybury, 17 March, 2022.

Leave a comment

Share

Donation Options

For non-Substack subscriptions: Patreon ➡️ https://www.patreon.com/gregmaybury …..or... For One-off Donations of Varying Amounts, please use either PayPal ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/369e7tmc or Make a fixed $A30 One off Donation (N.B.: Conv. US = $21; 17 British Pounds; 20 Euros. approx.) Wise (Money Transfer) ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/2p8p9n4k Readers wishing to make contact can do so via: poxamerikana1@protonmail.com or greg.maybury@icloud.com

Leave a comment

Extra sources and further reading

📝👉Article: Letter to my Doctor, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: Letter to my Medical Clinic, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: The Last of our Human Freedoms — Covid-1984 meets the Brave New Normal, by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: Can you Handle the Truth? — (If we Tolerate this, then our Children will be Next), by Greg Maybury

📝👉Article: With a Lie this Large (The Psychic Dangers of our Infected Minds), by Greg Maybury

Website: Children’s Health Defence Fund

https://childrenshealthdefense.org

Website: Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium

https://doctors4covidethics.org/category/symposium-ii/

Website: America’s Frontline Doctors

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/

Website: Global Covid Summit

https://globalcovidsummit.org/