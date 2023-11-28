Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Julius Skoolafish
Nov 28, 2023

Essential viewing - thank you Greg.

Here is a breakdown by episode. I watched it a few years ago now, as part of my initial awakening. Try watching it over a few weeks.

Episode 1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QtLvxZ9d0yEY/

Episode 2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDwZdv8fxXKg/

Episode 3

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lLH61aOOzTJW/

Episode 4

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5IA2Vu5HyZwl/

Episode 5

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxCekvbTFzoa/

Episode 6

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gir6BdAY8dGD/

Episode 7

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSnrjs3yzdcG/

Episode 8

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6pHi4VqLkhZ7/

Episode 9

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JfKEXGVldY2R/

Episode 10

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iTHpbG9eFFWq/

Evil Harry
Nov 28, 2023

Thank you Greg.

Life changing is correct.

I had put off watching this for a very long time, as I "knew the truth" about WW2 and we were the good guys.

I began viewing it with the knowledge that it would inevitably be pro Hitler and anti Jewish.

It was, but it also provides numerous reasons.

I had to take a break part way through the series, as it had destroyed much of my previous knowledge with news reports and historical statements.

The rug had been firmly pulled out from underneath me and has made me question everything I thought I knew.

There are certainly some errors and false claims, but for the most part it tells the other side of the story, very well.

This led me to look up other heretical sources of information, such as:

David Irving, whose entire collection of notes taken directly from the German archives, was "confiscated" by the UK government.

David Cole, a Jew who had to go into hiding after exposing just a few of the anomalies regarding Auschwitz.

Carlos Whitlock Porter, who exposes many of the propaganda photographs doctored by the Soviets.

James Bacque - Other losses - about the intentional starvation of 1 million Germans after the war in Eisenhowers death camps on the Rhine meadows.

You should also watch Hellstorm, about the Dresden bombing.

That was without a doubt, a terrible war crime perpetrated by us "good guys".

