To all my subscribers, firstly thanks you for your support over the time I’ve been active on this platform. — A couple of things for your information. I don’t do the ‘paywall thing’! I do not have any plans at this stage to do so. This is not to say I would turn my nose up at those who wish to contribute some ‘shekel’ toward keeping the good ship afloat (if you gets me drift). Whilst such donations to the cause are most welcome, that’s entirely up to you, as it’s most’ def’ not why I do this. I believe not only that any/all information about what’s happening in the world should be freely available/accessible to this seeking it. I also believe in disseminating that information just as freely, this includes the important work of others. Along with publishing my own work, I have been an enthusiastic curator (or aggregator) of other people’s worthy content. And what I’m posting today (of which more shortly), fits that description. Two things I do ask is this: I both welcome and appreciate constructive, informed, respectful, articulate feedback on my posts as and when you can see fit to do so; Please make every effort to share what I post; so many folks seem to like, which is fine as it goes, but it is the “sharing” that gets me ‘ticker’ (i.e.👉❤️) racing. OTHER: Over the Yuletide and beyond, I’ll be publishing a lot more content than usual. This includes a series of articles on American history and politics that are of the more whimsical, irreverent, satirical kind. So expect something a bit off the beaten track to my usual, more sober, fare. To all my Christian subscribers/followers (devout or no), have a wonderful Christmas and New Year. To these folks and ALL my other subscribers—Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Calathumpian etc.—please pray for more peace, love, understanding, justice, truth and harmony in our increasingly troubled world. If you’re atheist, you might find some way to ‘pray’ also. We need all the help we can get. In the interim, something to contemplate. EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE — History 101 for Closet Heretics Everything you think you know about History, is wrong! Time to rearrange the furniture in your memory banks.

EUROPA — THE LAST BATTLE

Introduction: I posted information about this documentary about a week ago on my FB, VK, and X pages. Such is the impact (I’m now just over two-thirds the way through), I felt the need to bring it to the attention of my Substack readers. I simply cannot recommend it highly enough. It’s an extraordinary achievement.

A heads up on a couple of things: Firstly, it’s long, like “War n’ Peace” long (nearly 12 hours). So if you’re not the bingeing type, you may need to pace your viewing sessions. You might approach it like a limited streaming series. (For those who are time poor or cursed with short attention spans, other than to suggest you might want to, ahem, ‘get that seen to’, I can’t help you.)

Now even if your broad knowledge of the key events of 20th Century history is good, you’re still going to be in for many, many surprises. (Asthmatics may find themselves frequently reaching for their Ventolin™️).

For those of you who skipped too many history classes or ever harangued your hapless teacher with frivolous questions like “WTF Mr Maybury*”, (*insert his/her name here…i.e. if you can still remember it), “why do we need to learn this shit for?”, here’s your big chance to both redeem and enlighten yourself in one fell swoop. Even if that ‘redemption’ may be too little too late and the ‘enlightenment’ is simply a greater clarity into why the whole of humanity may be headed to Hades in a hand basket.

Although I’m personally familiar with much of this monumental, unapologetic revisionist account of our history, it fills in many gaps, and opens up compelling new avenues for future research and illumination. Just as importantly, it resonates loudly with events unfolding now as we speak. The time spent will be a very good investment in your awakening to the real forces seeking to control us all.

Finally, some folks might experience at times bouts of ‘wow I didn’t know that’ cognitive dissonance throughout (for example, who the real bad guys were, and what crimes they committed), for which the only known remedy is an open mind, and a willingness to explore for yourself whether what in fact is presented is a credible account.

(Questions like “why didn’t they teach us this💩in high school?” may also arise. A story for another time perhaps.) SHARE WIDELY.

Haven’t you ever at least been curious as to what “the other side of the World War II story” was? Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in human history. During the 75 years that have now passed, only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard. This over simplistic narrative totally ignores the previous decades of critical history leading up to World War II, ignores vital information from the actual war years, and outright fabricates lie after lie after lie.

We are today living in the world of the victors of that war and without an objective, rational and balanced view of our history, we are doomed to repeat the mistakes. After World War Two, the victors of the war not only went on to write our history books, infiltrate our media and public education but even going so far as to criminalize the mere questioning of the official story’s orthodoxy.

The truth is, that our world today can only be understood through a correct understanding of World War II, the architects of it and the conflicts between Globalism and Nationalism. Between the old-and-new world order. The Traditional and the “Progressive”. Day in and day out, has the post-war propaganda been pounded into the minds of three subsequent generations.

Every medium of mass indoctrination has been harnessed to the task of training the obedient masses as to what the proper and “acceptable” view of this event should be.

Academia, news media, public education, book publishing, TV documentaries, Hollywood films and politicians of every stripe all sing the same song. For very good reasons, most people don’t trust the mainstream media anymore. You have already heard the official history millions of times. This documentary gives an overview of how Europe has been shaped in modern history. In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events.

Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. It will take you on an epic timeline that will transport you back in time and lead you on the journey through the Bolshevik Revolution, the communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, World War I & II – all the way to the modern world. It presents the true historical events that lead to this world catastrophe known as the second world war, as well as the aftermath. Do be forewarned though, your worldview might never be the same. As always, the Truth Fears No Investigation.