In this series of stand-alone articles, I draw upon the work of both Jewish and non-Jewish writers, researchers, journalists, activists and historians to present a critical, wide-ranging analysis of various facets of the mythos and the reality of Israel, its history, its origins, and the ideology that birthed it. See 👀 here👇for Parts One and Two in this series ICYMI. Part Four is incubating.

‘It is not the antiquity of a tale that is an evidence of its truth; on the contrary, it is a symptom of its being fabulous; for the more ancient any history pretends to be, the more it has the resemblance of a fable. The origin of every nation is buried in fabulous tradition, and that of the Jews is as much to be suspected as any other.’ — Thomas Paine, The Age of Reason, 1795. ‘Zionism, which is the nationalism of those who control global high finance, and Communism, a political high explosive to be used against all other nationalisms, are only two major aspects of the war which international high finance has been waging in the realm of world politics.’ — Ivor Benson, The Zionist Factor—A Study of the Jewish Presence in 20th Century History, 1986. ‘The vast majority of the US public has experienced a decline in living standards and now believes the cost of overseas wars are a significant factor contributing to their relative impoverishment and insecurity. The multi-trillion-dollar bailout of the Wall Street banks [during the GFC]…eroded public support for the financial elite as well as the militarist-Zionist elite, which continue to push for more…wars’. — James Petras, The Politics of Empire: The US, Israel and the Middle East, 2014. ‘Be careful...watch out for the yeast of the Pharisees...’ — Jesus Christ, “King of the Jews”, giving his disciples a ‘heads up’ of sorts. (Mark 8:15) Introduction: As is often the case, there’s a sense of déjà vu attending debate about any and all things Israel, such is the nature of its “repeat offender” status. This is especially unavoidable when reflecting on its kinship with its chief patron the United States. The interminable violence in the Occupied Territories and oppression visited by the Israelis upon the Palestinians, and the ongoing havoc in Syria and the broader Middle East bring all this into sharp relief. Yet, no matter what happens, in bi-partisan lock-step, America’s largely bought and paid for political classes—and its ever pliant establishment media—avoid any censure of the rogue Tel Aviv regime. Though especially evident since 9/11—an event from which Israel seems to have been the only state that’s benefitted—this unholy alliance is the decades-in-the-making basis for much of what we’ve recently experienced, with links to pretty much all we’re witnessing in the here and now. This includes Ukraine, the conflict therein having been fomented almost solely by forces far more loyal to Israel and the Zionist Project than to the US. Whilst such links remain, so do the existential dangers for America and the rest of the world of maintaining this alliance. In this third instalment in a series of stand-alone articles, Greg Maybury draws upon the work of both Jewish and non-Jewish writers, journalists, researchers, activists and historians to present a critical, wide-ranging analysis of various facets of the mythos and the reality of Israel, its history, and its origins. By alternately illuminating the past with a keen eye to the here and now, he attempts an in-depth probe into Zionism, its origins and impact, and especially the inordinate power and influence its various adherents and defenders have wielded across time and space. Zionism it needs be noted is the reigning political ideology which inspired the creation of the Jewish State in 1948; it still dictates its national interests, and fuels its larger geopolitical ambition. It’s an ideology that’s usurped in varying degrees the “national interests” of the respective nations in which so many of “God’s chosen” reside. It is one moreover whose tenets are arguably the most portentous, globally consequential, yet least understood—by Jews and non-Jews alike—of any of the major political currents in the ‘river of our history’. Time then for another visit to the Wailing Wall, albeit one of a different kind.

— The Grand Narrative of the Invention

In his “What Should We Do About the Powerful Israel Lobby?”, Phillip Giraldi’s article lamenting once again the supreme power and influence the Jewish Lobby exerts in America, the Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest was not muckin’ about.

With a subtitle that partly answers his own question—“Make them register as foreign agents”—this time his main target was the notorious Anti-defamation League (ADL). And it was the ADL’s head honcho the “physically hideous and mentally deficient” Jonathan Greenblatt that especially attracted Giraldi’s attention. For his part Greenblatt is perhaps the Lobby’s most ‘rabidinous’ attack dog, with the organisation he represents resembling what one might expect to get after a three way merger of the Star Chamber, the Thought Police and the Stasi. (In a future episode, I’ll be examining the history of the ADL and its role in US affairs since its foundation in 1913.)

One of the matters Giraldi raised was the controversial dust-up between the ADL boss and Elon Musk, the CEO of X (fka Twitter). This brouhaha was ostensibly about free speech, and Musk’s seeming refusal to buckle under the ADL’s default standover tactics, this time regarding censorship of “anti-Semitic” commentary allegedly running rampant on the platform since he took the reins. Ironically, the X-Man has since sued the ADL for “defamation”, for $22 billion. It’s quite the yarn to be sure, and both space and purpose herein limits a ‘blow-by-blow’; readers who wish to clue themselves up on the ‘stoush’ can read Giraldi’s article.

Suffice to say, the ‘serial’ Israeli remonstrant was at pains to conceal his delight at the prospect of the ADL getting a comeuppance of sorts, whilst holding out hope that should the case proceed, a win by Musk could potentially cramp the style of this infamous Zionist ‘fifth column’. I’m not as hopeful in this respect, but like many I expect, I find this prospect enticing. We can only wish Musk well in his litigious endeavour. Any “comeuppance” for the ADL would be welcomed by many, albeit one that was a long time in the coming.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the Israel Lobby’s Pitbull-in-Residence

But it was something in the piece that serves as an ideal segue to our narrative going forward, whilst underscoring themes articulated in previous episodes. For Giraldi, the ADL (along with AIPAC, the tip of the US Israel Lobby’s spear), is

‘…dedicated to enriching and protecting a foreign country that is on a daily basis engaged in a broad series of crimes against humanity as well as war crimes and which is characterized by persecution based on religion and race.’

The ADL (and AIPAC), Giraldi further added, ‘have no concern for the damage done to the American people due to their…corruption of our body politic and [our] media to achieve their treasonous objectives.’ [Emphasis added.]

As I like to say, “them’s fightin’ words”. Along with the par-for-the-course umbrage, chutzpah, sanctimony, and asthma-inducing hypocrisy upon the part of the Israelis that Giraldi’s critique unambiguously exposes (to be sure a requisite recurring theme for those of us chronicling the peculiarities of the Chosenites), what’s notable is that it provides more evidence that The Tribe likes to throw its weight around in said “body politic”, and have no compunction in doing do. Well might we say, “as in Palestine, and elsewhere”.

But more than that, one of the Lobby’s key objectives isn’t just defending their mythos from attack—perceived or real. It’s also to bolster the underlying fictions and figments that sustain it. In keeping with another of the main themes of this series—contrasting the mythology and fabled narratives of Israel (the “national idea”), with a more authentic reality on the ground as it were—the following is worth noting. It moreover highlights another of those enduring (if not always endearing) idiosyncrasies for which the “Chosen Folk” are renowned.

— The Mother of Israel

Judging by some early responses (see here and here), the recently released film “Golda” seems yet a further reminder of the brethren’s propensity for self-mythologising. Not that we need another reminder, nor should that revelation come as any great surprise. Like Israel itself, preserving this fragile mythos and the vast collection of “fictions” attending it—and from there solidifying their self-anointed place in the historical firmament—is a high maintenance project. It goes a long way towards explaining why any challenges to that mythos are met with fierce resistance.

Indeed, the very existence, stability—and by extension, viability—of the Zionist state rests entirely on this fabled construct, more so than perhaps any other nation. In addition to declaring Golda as being ‘permeated by the Zionist narrative, while ignoring fundamental realities’, one reviewer described it as ‘a failed attempt to boost Israel's propaganda’. Another less than impressed viewer opined that it was: ‘Dull, single-sided and one dimensional: [a] film that scratches the surface to whitewash the Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people…’ [Emphasis added.]

The film’s subject of course is the life and times of Golda Meir, Israel’s first female prime minister; it stars British actress (Dame) Helen Mirren in the eponymous lead. In contrast to her compatriot and fellow thespian Vanessa Redgrave, Mirren has declared unabashed admiration for the Middle East’s only democratic, terrorist, colonialist, apartheid (read: “racist”) state and its denizens. This in itself is perhaps not surprising. Given the well documented Jewish control of TinselTown, its craven denizens are for the most part notoriously well aware upon which side their bagel is buttered best. Few are willing to bite the hand that feeds it. (The mighty Mel Gibson once infamously did, and yet he was humbled. Mark Ruffalo is a rare exception.)

It was also yet another unedifying testament to the historical cluelessness and political vacuity of HighlyWeird™️ A-listers and assorted entertainment celebrities in their sycophantic support of corrupt regimes (see here, here, and here), with at one point Mirren even admitting she may in fact “be Jewish”. Few would’ve been surprised to hear her then declare in the same breath, “we’re all Jews now!”

Mirren’s comments about Meir herself were also instructive: In reference to the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the pivotal event around which film’s story unfolds, the actress said her understanding of Meir’s ‘physical and mental suffering’ dealing with the ‘enormous burden’ of the war was ‘a revelation for me.’

Sadly, in this interview, noticeably absent were similar epiphanies on the good dame’s part of the “physical and mental suffering” Israel had—either before, during or after Meir’s political heyday—mercilessly and relentlessly inflicted upon the Palestinians. Nor was there any mention of the fact that in the early 70s, in another belated revelation that’s only more recently come to light, Meir's government poisoned the lands of Aqraba in the West Bank to force out its inhabitants and clear the way for an illegal Jewish settlement. (This was far from being an isolated incident before or after Meir’s tenure. Their ethnic cleansing and genocidal policies have unreservedly embraced these and many other similarly abhorrent practices in order to achieve their end goals. Regrettably, far too many avid supporters of Israel have a romanticised view of it, and cannot bring themselves to the more cogent reality.)

Likewise, there didn’t seem to be any appreciation upon Mirren’s part of the true origins of the war itself. We can safely presume that the film’s script was pitched to her as just another example of “plucky little Israel” valiantly defending itself against hostile, malevolent forces hellbent on its destruction, where she would get to play the hero who, against all odds, saves the Promised Land from such a fate. (Read: “Oscar bait”, as they say in the trade). Doubtless, in preparation for the role, Mirren underwent an ADL sponsored PR primer complete with bespoke talking points on how to shill the ‘biopic’ upon its release in order to maximise the propaganda impact.

For her part, Meir herself was someone once quoted as saying ‘there was no such thing as Palestinians’, and that ‘Palestinians did not exist’, a patently absurd rationale many will recognise as little different from that used by the Nazis against her own brethren. She further opined that Arabs hated Jews ‘more than they loved their own children’.

Even more startling is the exchange she had back in the day during a BBC interview with Alan Hart, the highly respected former ITN and BBC Panorama correspondent. Hart—the author incidentally of the seminal trilogy Zionism: The Real Enemy of the Jews, a book we’ll be looking at further in future instalments—asked the Israeli PM to clarify an earlier statement she’d made elsewhere [to the effect] that,

“[if] Israel was ever in danger of being defeated on the battlefield, [would it] be prepared to take the region and the whole world down with it?" Meir replied sans hesitation: "Yes, that’s exactly what I’m saying.” [Emphasis added].

That for many, might tell them all they need to know about both this film and its subject. Yet her national hero status clearly remains undiminished in Israel, and few nation’s revere their “heroes” more, warts n’ all.

As another reviewer noted, ‘Israel’, as portrayed in Golda,

‘…comes off as a lone sheep surrounded by wolves that must defend itself by any means necessary. In other words, [director Guy] Nattiv…adopts the reductive rhetoric Israel has been propagating since 1948…Its portrayal of Meir is predictably sanitised. [As played by Mirren], Meir is depicted as a wise, graceful, and dignified matriarch, hellbent on protecting her country. She might resort to questionable measures, but only when other solutions cease to work. Her convictions are strong and always righteous.’ [Emphasis added.]

Given “The Tribe’s” mastery of the unholy art of ‘hasbara’, one might expect Golda to be another gratuitous exercise in hagiography carefully crafted to bolster the Zionist mythos and the ‘heroes’ that populate it. For that reason alone it was perhaps not going to be greeted well by folks with a more nuanced understanding of Israel’s bloody history of ethnic cleansing and its genocidal politics in general, and Meir’s role in particular in furthering the Zionist agenda.

Golda “Mother Israel” Meir, PM, 1969-74

That said, when we factor into play the power and influence that Jews wield in Hollywood and the entertainment business in general as previously mentioned—a reality that even more candid Jewish folk themselves don’t dispute, with some even revealing impressive chutzpah by claiming the bragging rights to such—one could only be surprised if Mirren doesn’t at least garner an Academy Award™️ nomination for “Best Actress”, with likewise the film receiving a similar nod for “Best Picture”.

In this instance the eventual winning of either or (more likely) both might well be a lay down misère. Watch this space, as they say.

— The Would-be Arbiters of World Affairs

In a recent article whose initial focus was on the chokehold that Israel exerts on the political process such as it plays out in Washington—and on its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories—veteran journalist Chris Hedges was unsparing in his critique. Packing the unambiguous title “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—The Israel Lobby’s Useful Idiot”, the piece was clearly inspired by the 2024 presidential hopeful’s controversial, publicly declared support—as unconditional as it was inexplicable—of the Rogue State.

Hedges for his part, was having none of it. After taking his ‘congregation’ on a “lest we forget” trip down to the memory hole of Israel’s “crimes, sins and lies”, at his righteous best the “Rt. Reverend” sought with that perspective and context in mind to debunk the shaky foundation of RFK Jr.’s views. It was an exercise akin to blowtorching leftover gefilte fish in a frying pan.

Space limits much discussion of the already well-documented history that the veteran scribe provided to counter Kennedy’s rationale, so I’ll spare readers a ‘blow by blow’; at all events much of that will be covered in future instalments. For our purposes herein, it was Hedges’s response to RFK Jr’s position on Israel (which may have been as self-serving as it’s self-deluding), that deserves some mention. ‘Kennedy…’, he argued,

‘…regurgitates every lie, every racist trope, every distortion of history and every demeaning comment about the backwardness of the Palestinian people peddled by the most retrograde and far-right elements of Israeli society.’

Now again, more fightin’ words to be sure. This reality alone ‘disqualifies’ RFK Jr. as a ‘progressive candidate…’ he said. ‘[I]t calls into question his judgment and sincerity.’ Hedges added that Kennedy’s take on Israel makes him ‘just another Democratic Party hack’ who, as it were, dances to the Zionists’ own rendition of ‘Hava Nagila’.

Put another way, in sync with the basic premise of this series, RFK Jr peddles the myth of what dissident Israeli historian Ilan Pappe refers to as “Fantasy Israel.” Perhaps the most delusional position he takes is his reported vow to make a “moral case” for Israel. One has to ask: On what basis did he determine such a case was called for in the first place (was Kennedy wearing his Freudian slip at the time?)

And for that matter, how might “making a moral case for Israel” possibly work?

SIDEBAR: ‘I view the Bible as an artfully edited compendium of ancestral texts compiled by unknown redactors in the period of the Babylonian captivity. These exiled Jewish editors’ chief theme…was the grand narrative of the invention, establishment, loss, and restoration of Zion.’ — Avi Erlich, Ancient Zionism: The Biblical Origins of the National Idea, 1994.

— Making the Moral Case for Israel

The disconnects of RFK Jr.’s stance on Israel don’t stop there. Even before his more forcefully stated position, the signs were as ominous as they were obvious. His initial support of Roger Waters' views on the Covid pandemic and other matters (e.g. the war in Ukraine, Julian Assange), with him later backsliding then declaring he was unaware of Waters' own well-documented position on Israel, were disingenuous at best. Now this ‘flip-flop’ would’ve raised the proverbial red flag for many. Someone as politically astute and as informed as RFK Jr should’ve been well aware from the off of Waters' longstanding position herein.

At all events, Kennedy's later statements in what appeared to be adding further unequivocal support of Israel (just to make sure everyone got the ‘memo’?), were at odds with historical and political reality. All this only served to underscore his previous missteps. For all of those folks who might’ve otherwise been highly supportive of his candidacy, the optics of his position on Israel would’ve given them serious pause for concern.

This position I believe is likely to come back and bite him on his political ass at any number of points in the campaign going forward. Indeed, in light of his earlier endorsement of the outspoken ex-Pink Floyd frontman, his later comments rang hollow, like he'd just returned from a one-on-one mandatory media rehab session delivered personally avec a complimentary ‘bitchslaping’ by the aforementioned resident ADL ‘bovver boy’ Greenblatt.

RFK Jr. ‘in prayer’ with Rabbi Boteach on the ‘problem of antisemitism’.

Beyond Hedges’s commentary and the Waters’ flip-flop brouhaha, and to further underscore the disconnects, we might recall RFK Jr. bemoaning the role of the neo-conservatives (aka the “neocons”) in instigating America’s “forever wars”. What made this revelation strangely compelling and mystifying at the same time was that he apparently did so without any reference to Israel’s role in fomenting and perpetuating them. To say the least, this was a glaring omission; they were clearly at cross purposes with his earlier statements voicing unequivocal support for Israel. One again has to ask: Who does Kennedy actually think the neocons are? More to the point: In whose primary interests are they working? Other questions abound.

Whilst we’ll obviously continue to explore the origins and evolution of this pernicious ideology in future instalments and especially its role in fomenting those “forever wars”, the short answer for our purposes herein is that it is a ‘close cousin’ to Zionism itself. The “neoconservative” movement is the principal political driver du jour of the Zionist project, certainly insofar as it plays out on the US political scene. (See here and here for more.)

One is left to ponder moreover if RFK Jr. has ever contemplated the following question: Just what is “neoconservatism”?

In answering this, behavioural psychologist and sharp Zionist critic Kevin MacDonald had a few things to say. After describing this much misunderstood ideology as ‘...a complex interlocking professional and family network centred around Jewish publicists and organisers flexibly deployed to recruit the sympathies of both Jews and non-Jews in harnessing the wealth and power of the United States in the service of Israel’, in his book of essays “Cultural Insurrections”, MacDonald noted:

‘The confluence of their interests as Jews in promoting the policies of the Israeli right wing and their construction of American interests allows them to submerge or even deny the relevance of their Jewish identity while posing as American patriots. [Indeed], since neoconservative Zionism…is well known for promoting a confrontation between the United States and the…Muslim world, their policy recommendations best fit a pattern of loyalty to their ethnic group, not to America.’

The neo-cons moreover are for the most part dual citizens of the US and Israel, a point that cannot be overemphasised, though rarely mentioned by them. The reality is that they’re unapologetic hard-core Zionist/Jewish geopolitical gangsters, who well before the Twin Towers imploded into their own Ground Zero footprint on 9/11 were busy engineering a wholesale, hostile take-over of RFK Jr.’s country’s foreign policy, the direction in which the decades previous already saw them making great strides.

All of which is to say, that era of Jewish influence and power began to flourish from the 22nd of November 1963 onwards, the very day RFK Jr.’s uncle was offed. The irony should not be lost on anyone here. It was on that day that all stumbling blocks were effectively removed from the US political landscape for the Israelis, their Stateside confederates, and (to use James Petras’s phrase), the Zionist Power Configuration at large. They tightened their grip on the US body politic, and have been consolidating that grip ever since 11/22.

SIDEBAR: 🗣‘People who pour scathing criticism on the [Catholic] church…are outraged…when others allow themselves as to cast so much as a scrutinizing glance at Jewry…They themselves fall upon every non-Jewish activity with hatred and scorn. But if we softly speak a word of truth about their doings, they play the insulted innocent, the victim of intolerance, the martyrs of world history.’ — Adolf Stoecker, German writer, politician, 1879.

To reiterate then, in sharp contrast to his uncle’s position back in the day, Israel is the nation Robert Kennedy Jr. has been bending over backwards to support, defend and apologise for.

Another question begs: How does the Candidate openly critique the faults, failings, and shortcomings of US foreign policy without raising the matter of who’s largely responsible for formulating and implementing that same policy, and do so with a straight face and [with] his political street cred intact?

One of history’s great ironies worth mentioning here is that in return for much the same carte blanche privilege, the Zionists invoked the “terrible power of the purse” once again and offered to support JFK’s run for the presidency back in 1960. In his campaign against Republican opponent the then vice-president Richard Nixon, it was at the time far from a dead cert JFK could or would win.

Although Kennedy was as desperate to win as was his opponent, and unlike his Democratic predecessor Harry S Truman did back in 1948 (see Part Two of this series), the then presidential hopeful nonetheless roundly rejected this political quid pro quo; knowing full well that the support of the Zionist elders and the Tribe in general (especially with their deep pockets and given the commanding heights they occupied in the establishment media), could mean the difference between defeat and victory, this would not have been an easy call.

As history shows, JFK did beat Nixon, but it was by a wafer-thin margin. Even though he could hardly have been surprised at this blatant quid pro quo gambit (he was well aware of the Truman bribe), for his part JFK was reportedly less than impressed by their unbridled chutzpah. In the wake of this attempted bribe from the tribe, he reportedly determined to look deeper into the matter of campaign funding once he became POTUS.

Truth be told, the rejection of the Zionist offer of a sizeable “campaign donation”—over $5 mill in today’s ‘shekel’—and his avowal once in office to investigate and address the corrupting influence that large financial donations by “special interests” groups were having on the democratic process, would not have sat well with the Sanhedrin of the day. Then as now, few groups or lobbies head Washington’s way schlepping more “special interests” and the determination and ruthlessness required to attain their political goals. Indeed, as we’ve seen in earlier episodes, few groups had worked harder to achieve this level of clout.

With Kennedy’s murder and the elevation of his far more amenable—and it has to be said, far more corruptible, and decidedly philo-Semitic—successor Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) in to the Oval Office, this turning point facilitated the rise to political prominence of “the friends of Israel”, the number of which never seem to be in short supply. Such influence and power became entrenched like never before. This alone marks the “JFK Thing” out as one of modern history’s greatest game changers, again a point that cannot be stressed enough. This is especially important for younger generations of politically minded Americans (i.e. real patriots) to understand.

If RFK Jr wants to get a real handle then on why America is going down the S-bend—and from there offer then deliver some real solutions in the national interest that might actually work—then he need look no further than his nation’s relationship past and present with Israel. If he’s serious about addressing the issues at the heart of America’s descent into the abyss, he needs to call out Israel and its Zionist neocon warmongers instead of sucking up to it and them. When he starts doing that, then folks might begin taking him more seriously as a candidate. We’re more likely though to see him in a well choreographed campaign photo-op rocking back and forth in front of the Wailing Wall rubbing shoulders with the faithful avec yarmulke before he utters a word in rebuke of either Israel or its fifth column.

It moreover always struck me as odd that RFK Jr was/is all too willing to finger the CIA for its involvement in the killing of his uncle. But for reasons best known to him, he’s been less keen to question Israel's well documented, though far from widely acknowledged (even within and amongst the JFK research community) hand therein. This is particularly considering the degree elements of the CIA collaborated with Israel’s Mossad (and others of course) to deliver the coup de grâce to American democracy and for sixty years thereafter to conceal that conspiracy from the world.

Now of course it's one thing to call out the "Company" on "The Conspiracy of the Century". It’s a whole other ballgame in a far bigger stadium to include Israel in that same conversation. This especially when one is running for president. As Hedges again notes,

‘[There is] a heavy political price to pay for defying Israel, whose overt interference in our political process makes the most tepid protests about Israeli policy a political death wish…To stand up to Israel has a political cost few, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are willing to pay.’ [Emphasis added.]

As we’ll see, when it came to defying the Rogue State, it was his uncle’s fate that demonstrated unequivocally (at least for those looking), that the “price” Israel exacted went far beyond the “political”. By the same token, if one is going to call out the CIA on the “JFK Thing”, in my view and doubtless that of so many others, this cannot be done without ‘nodding’ The Tribe's input.

All this then begs the following questions: If RFK Jr is clued up on the CIA's involvement and unafraid to voice this, how can he be not so aware of Israel's involvement? And if he’s aware of the neocon influence that drives US foreign policy, how can he be not so aware of to which country their true allegiances lie? And if so aware on either or both points, why's he being so coy?

To underscore another of our overriding themes—that of Israel’s relationship with its chief benefactor and guardian angel and all the baggage that comes with that alliance—and with the aim in mind to expand on the significance of the neocons’ role—the following is worth noting. In an article recently, Dave De Camp from Anti-War.com reported that the US and Israel have just completed more joint aerial drills simulating attacks on Iran. These are a continuation of similar military exercises from the end of last year.

IDF images of the US-Israel joint aerial drills for an attack on Iran

News of these provocative exercises should give pause to anyone who already has serious misgivings about America’s “forever wars”, the ones to which Kennedy alluded. According to De Camp,

‘The drills came after the head of the Israeli Defence Forces [IDF], Aviv Kohavi, was in Washington and urged US officials to step up planning for joint attacks on Iran. Upon his return to Israel, Kohavi said that the US and Israel agreed to “significantly expand” joint military activity.’

Here again we have the Tel Aviv regime using its considerable clout in Washington to further their hegemonic agenda in the Middle East, with Iran at this point being their key target, as it’s been in Iraq, Syria, and Libya previously. The justification for such provocation is based on “fantasy Israel’s” claim that Iran either has, or intends to build, nukes, which for the ‘Likudnik lunatics’ in Tel Aviv and their proxies in Washington has forever been an article of faith.

A ‘nuked-up’ Iran then, in their warped worldview, presents an “existential threat” to Israel. Never mind that the US intel community and even the Pentagon has repeatedly dismissed these claims over several years. Never mind that the US went to war against Iraq based on the lie that Saddam Hussein had “weapons of mass destruction”, a lie that Israel’s stateside proxies concocted and promoted.

And never mind that Israel itself has its own ample arsenal of nukes, never officially acknowledged of course but nonetheless perhaps the worst best kept secret in geopolitical and diplomatic circles. The layers of irony and hypocrisy are as plentiful as they’re intermingled. For example, JFK resisted Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons—all whilst denying they even intended to build a nuke program.

But they got their own way in any event, after which time and ever since they’ve denied they have one, with no US administration in six decades willing to call them out on this matter. Now Israel is trying with all its might to convince the rest of the world that its mortal enemy Iran is hell bent on acquiring same, and that it represents an existential threat to Israel. This even though there is little or no evidence that Iran has been planning such a program, much less being on the verge of making it a reality. To what end is Israel pushing this agenda? A: The same reason it pushes any agenda. Of course we’ve been down this road before.

— A New World Zionist Order

To round things out here, and set the stage for the next instalment, consider the following: Of all of the enduring and consequential legacies of America’s fatal embrace of the tenets of Zionism and its recidivistic support of Israel, there can be little doubt the assassination of President John F Kennedy 60 years ago ranks uppermost. A close second come the events of 9/11. We will examine each of these events in more detail in future instalments—and variously in a separate series dealing specifically with the JFK Thing. (See here for the first instalment).

Suffice to say at this point, if we accept its fundamental premise (as this writer does), Michael Collins Piper’s masterful Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy, must stand as one the most significant books written about this history shaping, globally consequential event. It is by most accounts one of the most definitive, comprehensive, and plausible narratives of all, one that our American friends are fond of saying, “does what it says on the box”.

That “missing link” Piper cited is Israel—or more specifically, its premier spy shop Mossad—acting in cahoots with international Jewish and Italian crime syndicates and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). “Final Judgment” is, sans doubt, the most “controversial”—perhaps even the most widely denounced—book on what may be the most written-about subject in US history.

Those open-minded individuals who have dared to read “Final Judgment”—including some very well-known names—have concluded that this is the one book that most comprehensively outlines the entirety of the conspiracy that took the life of the 35th president. This makes it by definition one of the most important books ever written, and one of the most momentous any history buff or political junkie (and dare I say it, self-respecting “conspiracy theorist”), might ever read.

In harking back to our earlier rumination regarding Robert Kennedy Jr.’s support of Israel, it is to his own father’s murder which we’ll now briefly return before winding matters up. In a 2020 article “Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?”, French author Laurent Guyenot (whom this writer interviewed late last year), echoed much of what Piper had said about the JFK Thing. As the title unambiguously declares, Israel had their prints all over the 1968 murder of his father as well.

The French writer (who has co-authored a documentary on the murders, and whom we’ll be name checking at length in the next instalment), does not spare the horses: ‘Israel has lodged itself like a parasite in all of America's power structures. And it is Israel that, in my opinion, is behind [both assassinations].’ Like the aforesaid Phillip Giraldi and so many others past and present have done in one form or another, Guyenot points out that there are in the United States,

‘…hidden centers of power, totally immune from democratic accountability, capable of steering the country’s foreign and military policy by various means such as corruption, propaganda, blackmail, and other more criminal means…’

For those of us who’ve been awakened in recent years to these powers and their global nature and unhinged criminal, treasonous character, this will not come as any great surprise. Yet as we’ve alluded to earlier, RFK Jr. seems oblivious to these powers, or chooses not to acknowledge them. Either way, this is problematic, an understatement of epic proportions. Insofar as understanding the true nature of these forces, and in identifying how they’re playing themselves out, we only need to reflect on the events of the past few years. The past is prologue as Shakespeare once said.

For those then who might be wondering what all the fuss is about—the JFK Thing, the 9/11 Thing, and more recently the Covid Thing—consider this: After first noting that ‘knowledge of the existence of this global system of mind control is the first requirement for an accurate interpretation of contemporary history’, a revelation that in 2023 going on 2024 should be obvious to all but the must obtuse, in his 1986 book The Zionist Factor—A Study of the Jewish Presence in 20th Century History, British-South African author Ivor Benson had the following to say:

‘"No go" areas have been established in the realm of inquiry and debate, with terrifying penalties for trespass. One of the most important, if not the most important, of these "no go" areas is that which has to do with the organisational structure, operations and ambitions of modern Zionism, whose nexus with the highest concentrations of financial power is obvious. Barricades of intimidation have been set up in the realm of public opinion, humming and crackling with danger like electrified fences, all designed to discourage "outsiders" from trying to find out what is "being made to happen", and by whom… All these devices of misinformation and suppression, however, only tend to strengthen the hypothesis that at the highest levels of power [in America's…Establishment]…it is a Zionist imperialism that has replaced an Anglo-Saxon imperialism, and a Zionist idea which has supplanted the [Anglo-Saxon] idea…as the lodestar of those who seek to set up a new world order and to create their own brand of "heaven on earth"—if only for themselves.’ [Emphasis added.]

To emphasise, this was written almost fourty years ago. Any questions? Sure there are! In which case, I’ll do my best to elaborate further in the next outing.

Greg Maybury, September 11, 2023.

Greg Maybury, Presenter/Host

