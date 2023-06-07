Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Dispatches from the No Fly Zone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
Sep 24, 2023

The so-called "elites"—their word, not ours—don't learn any better than the rest of us from history. If they did they'd learn to be satisfied with a villa on the French Riviera, in Martha's Vineyard and a Manhattan penthouse along with their private jets and yachts, and leave world domination to the real crazies. But as the great historian Arnold Toynbee makes plain in his magnum opus A Study of History, the terminal stage of a civilization or empire is always "in the nature of an act of suicide." Witness the UN, WHO and WEF funding the mass migration movements globally in an attempt to fulfill their ideology that "nation states are obsolete" and must be done away with. This is already leading to chaos as armed rival factions within immigrant groups erupt in violence in their adopted countries, and overwhelm civic infrastructure and social support systems.

Of course, the "elites"—let's call them what they are, global parasites—think this will work just fine and dandy as a precursor to offering their "solution" of a One World Government under Technocracy. (The problem/reaction/solution formula.) What they don't seem to understand is that chaos is not a horse anyone can ride, much less tame to one's own ends. Technocrats just can't seem to grasp, with their linear brains, that in Nature, the uncertainty principle rules, or what we might call the X Factor, where X = the unknown, unpredictable, uncontrollable.

Toynbee explains that once the parasite class stops ruling by consent—manufactured or otherwise—because it is bankrupt of innovative responses to novel challenges, it begins to rule by force. And once that starts, expect resistance. It's in the nature of the human animal. A normal human being is pretty forgiving, but once you cross the red line, it's over. The Million Person March in Canada brought together Muslims, Christians, agnostics, atheists, and most importantly parents from all cultures to resist the "woke" indoctrination of their children in school. I suspect this is an example of the X Factor in action, one our supposedly superior governors don't seem to have foreseen. Nor did they foresee the Truckers Convoy and how that became an inspiration for the Dutch farmers' protests. Nor do they seem to have foreseen that even the "normies" have grown so weary of endless booster shots that do nothing but make them sick repeatedly, booster uptake in the US is in the single digits.

So there's hope—and I don't mean the bullshit "hope" peddled by the likes of Obama. I mean hope in Nature at large and human nature in particular. As the Durants said in their magnum opus on history, both humans and history are remarkably predictable. The cycle plays out more or less the same, with variations, over and over again. This in fact may be where the gods and angels really live. Still, as you suggest, and to quote the old aphorism, "eternal vigilance is the price of freedom."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Greg Maybury and others
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Jun 7, 2023

Didn't billionaire transhumanist Musk assert just a few year ago that the capitalist class has the right to overthrow any elected government they want. So if you follow that notion to its "logical or illogical" conclusion then it inevitably means that technocratic transhumanist megalomaniacs, especially those who worship the WEF and Agenda 2030 believe they possess an "inalienable right" to control all people and resources on the entire planet. And as such, they can cavalierly eliminate or ruthlessly repress large swaths of the Earth's population in order to achieve this maniacal objective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Greg Maybury
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Greg Maybury
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture